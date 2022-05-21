Players affected with illness are in a stable condition and recovering well — Hearts

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed reports of an outbreak of an illness in their camp, saying the affected players affected are in stable condition and recovering well.



Earlier in the week, 19 players of Accra Hearts of Oak were hospitalized and many couldn't partake in their match-day 29 encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A statement released by the club over the issue said a medical test by the team's doctor revealed that affected persons contracted a severe and acute respiratory infection, of which the source is still being investigated.



"The club would like to assure everyone that all efforts are being made to investigate the source of the infection and we shall ensure that strict measures are put in place to avoid a recurrence of this in any form.



"The medical team would continue to monitor the progress of the affected persons and provide all the assistance to ensure their full and speedy recovery.



"We take this opportunity to assure all that there is no cause for alarm and we are grateful for the outpouring of well wishes," she said.



Hearts would travel to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders in a match-day 30 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League this coming weekend.