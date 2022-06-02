Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three points and three goals were what the Black Stars of Ghana needed to commence the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a strong footing.



Kudus, Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari hit the net as Ghana obliterated a dysfunctional Madagascar side to give GFA President Kurt Okraku a perfect birthday present.



It was a dominant performance for the Ghanaian side with most players impressing in their various roles.



This is how GhanaWeb rated the players



Jojo Wollacott 6/10



In a game where Ghana had lion’s share of possession, Wollacott did not have much to do but the few times he was called up on, he stepped up.



Madagascar had three shots on target but none was powerful enough to attract any significant save from Wollacott.



Dennis Odoi – 8



The Professor was once against resolute and efficient. It appeared that the strength of the Malagasy team was on their left but Odoi proved too tough and impenetrable.







His offensive game did not really show but in one good run, he managed to create Ghana’s first goal which was scored by Mohammed Kudus.



Tariq Lamptey is in town but Odoi has shown that the position is not there for the taking.



Baba Rahman – 6



The Reading full-back is gradually finding his feet after a long injury and was impressive against Madagascar.



There were few moments of misplaced passes and jittery defending but overall, Baba Rahman did well.



Daniel Amartey – 7



Yet another solid display from the Leicester City man. Amartey marshalled the defence well and occasionally gave some good passes.



He was the centre of a three man defence and led the back quite well.







Gideon Mensah – 7



In an unusual role, the left back stepped up quite well. With Ghana having most of the ball, Gideon Mensah bumped forward occasionally and was an attacking source for Ghana.



He combined with Baba Rahman to set up some good runs on the left side of the Black Stars.



Baba Iddrisu – 7



Baba Iddrisu went about his job steadily and silently with much needed efficiency.



He intercepted and cleaned up nicely and worked his ass off for the team. He collected the ball nicely and spread it to the offensive players.



Mohammed Kudus – 8.5



The Ajax man was Ghana’s most outstanding player on the night. Though there were some moments of selfishness and over-elaboration, Kudus made the Ghana team tick.



He picked the ball and spread it to the wingers. He unleashed some shots and defended quite well.



Jordan Ayew - 7.5



Jordan does not get the praise he deserves but the Crystal Palace man was fantastic.



His hold up play and ability to draw players ensured that Ghana gained control of the game and created some chances as well. Jordan was involved in the first goal.



He however needs to work on his set-pieces.



Fatawu Issahaku 5



The youngster still has a lot to learn. Maybe he need to sit out some Black Stars game and learn from the sidelines.



The over-elaboration, the eagerness to score, the predictable move of cutting in and shooting from anywhere on the field were just too much.



He needs to work on them but that does not take away the fact that he is heavily talented.



Afena-Gyan 7.5



A debut goal for the AS Roma forward in his third game for Ghana. Afena-Gyan was a headache for the Malagasy defence.



He worried them and made them work. Luckily for him, he got rewarded with a goal befitting of his poaching credentials.



Andre Ayew 4



One of the issues Otto Addo must address is the Andre Ayew issue. Where does he play him? Does he really have to start matches? Which role suits him best? Is he a striker or a winger or an attacking midfielder?



These are some of the questions confronting Otto Addo with respect the future of Andre Ayew in the team.



Subs



Osman Bukari – 7, Kofi Kyereh 6, Antoine Semenyo 5.







