Player ratings: How Black Stars players fared against Comoros

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Ghana out of 2021 AFCON after Comoros defeat



Ayew eyes 2023 AFCON



Milovan Rajevac rules resignation



A disastrous performance against Group C whipping boy Comoros Island spelt the end of the terrible Black Stars from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a game where hunger and desire were expected, the Black Stars fell short of the glory with another disgraceful performance against a Comoros team that had scored no AFCON goal until they met Ghana.



It’s a shocker of unprecedented proportion that resulted in Ghana’s exit from the tournament.



As the post-mortem begins, GhanaWeb takes a look at the performance of the team in the game against Comoros.



Jojo Wallocott – 3



Almost every ball that came into the Ghana area looked like a goal. He was shaky and clearly could not command his defense line.



His performance is testament to how poor Ghana were in the tournament. Conceding three goals, two of which any decent will get a hand on to is not good for a nation that once produced the great Robert Mensah.



Andy Yiadom – 3



After his dreadful performance against Gabon, some Ghanaians expected him to make amends but he did himself no good with his performance against Comoros. He was poor and out of sort in the game.



Baba Rahman – 4



Baba Rahman was nowhere to be found when the Comoros stormed the Ghana area to score the first goal.



Baba who is known to be a great crosser of the ball failed to show up in the game.



Alexander Djiku – 5



Djiku is one of the few players who performed averagely in the game. There were moments of blunders and also moments of defensive mastery from him.



He is one for the future and with a better understanding with Amartey he will do well.



Daniel Amartey – 3



Ghana’s most experienced centre back could not command the backline. He failed to direct his team and ensure that defensively, Ghana was organized.



He was also at fault for the first goal scored by Comoros which set up the match as a difficult contest for Ghana.



Thomas Partey – 2



Much was expected of the Arsenal midfielder heading into the tournament but not once did he show up.



Partey failed Ghana in all three games and despite showing glimpses in the Comoros game, he could not take the game by the scruff and make things happen.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh – 6



Kyereh was impressive in the game. Defensively and offensively he was instrumental for the Black Stars.



When he took over set-piece duties in the later stages of the game, he hit them quite well.



Fatawu Issahaku – 4



The youngster was entrusted into this game to be one of Ghana’s attacking outlets but due to over-elaboration and other factors could not deliver as expected.



He however showed glimpses of the quality he boast of and definitely one to count on for the future.



Kamaldeen Sulemana – 3



Alongside Partey and Andre Ayew, the French-based forward was billed to be one of the stars of the tournament.



Kamaldeen in the early minutes, displayed some trickery and inspiration but in the end nothing came out of it.



Andre Ayew – 3



Dede was not fortunate enough as the red card appeared a bit harsh. He went for the ball and clattered into the goalie which drew the referee’s matching orders.



Jordan Ayew – 1



Another game, another underwhelming performance from the Crystal Palace forward. In the second half where Ghana equalized and needed some two goals to advance, Jordan Ayew showed different intentions.



He showed no sense of urgency and seem not bothered by what was going on.



Edmund Addo – 3



Edmund did okay but his okay was clearly not good enough. He was expected to give the team some shield and steel in the middle but much as he tried, it just was not good enough.



Boakye-Yiadom – 6



The duty of a striker is to score and Boakye-Yiadom scored a very crucial goal for Ghana. Boakye-Yiadom made impact and should be commended.



Joseph Paintsil – 4



He was lively and made some good moves but not much impact did he make. His decision making is still a suspect. For the 30 minutes, he spent on the field, he showed intentions but not enough to make things work in Ghana’s favor.



Samuel Owusu – 2



Another one of those players who had no business being in Cameroon. He had a chance to lay a pass but opted to be selfish and missed the opportunity.



