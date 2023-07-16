Play national anthems for tennis players – Asamoah Gyan proposes

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s all-time top-scorer, Asamoah Gyan has proposed for national anthems to be played for tennis players before their match.



Just as it's done for sporting disciplines such as football, boxing, and basketball another other, Gyan believes tennis players also deserve the same honour.



According to Gyan, this practice would be a fitting way to acknowledge and identify the country that each tennis player represents.



He explained that it will be a proper way to know which country a tennis player represents.



Gyan who has become a staunch tennis player took to social media to express his thoughts.



He tweeted, “I think National Anthems should be played for both tennis players to show they represent their countries. How about that? My opinion tho.”



National anthems are traditions in sports that evoke a sense of national pride and unity among athletes and spectators alike.





I think National Anthems should be play for both tennis players to show they represent their countries. How about that? My opinion tho ???????????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 16, 2023

JNA/KPE