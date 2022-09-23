Play for yourselves and families - Sammy Kuffour charges Black Stars players ahead of Brazil game

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has urged the Black Stars players to approach the Brazil match with the intention of playing for themselves and their families.



He professed that the Black Stars would be coming up against some of the world-class players and must show the world their best performance in the match.



According to him, the atmosphere in the Ghana camp exudes harmony and unity which gives confidence to the squad.



“It’s going to go well, everybody is excited to be in camp, the most important thing is that they gel very well. There is harmony, unity, so much fun that I can see,” the ex-Ghana international said.



He added, “we playing against world-class players, we are playing against Brazil, so they have to play for their selves, family and Ghana, so it’s going to be an exciting game.”



The Black Stars will take on the five-time world champions, Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve at 18:30 GMT [6:30 pm].



