Play for the name on the front of the shirt – Patrick Vieira tells Thomas Partey

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has offered an advice to Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey at the launch of the Gunners kits for the upcoming season.



The deputy captain of the Black Stars joined the Gunners last summer for £45m but he is yet to live up to expectation due to persistent injuries.



The London based club have officially released their new away kit ahead of the 2021/22 season and at the launch, the former Arsenal captain was spotted chatting with the former Atletico Madrid player.



Patrick Vieira is quoted to have said, “Play for the name on the front of the shirt..."



With Partey replying, "And they will remember the name on the back!"



Thomas Partey has been likened to the former France combative midfielder and has been tipped to succeed him.



