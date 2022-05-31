Pitch invader arrested during Hearts vs Karela United match

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A young man invaded the pitch on Monday when Hearts of Oak were playing against Karela United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 clash.



The game ended 1-1 as Benjamin Yorke's first-half stoppage-time goal was cancelled out by a late goal from Karela United's Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.



But in the 70th minute, something dramatic happen as a young man invaded the pitch from nowhere as he tried to take a selfie with the players.



He was quickly hauled off the pitch by the policemen as he was handcuffed and whisked away as the game had to wait for some minutes.



