BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Piers Morgan step down from top UK TV show afta gbege ova Meghan comments

Piers step down afta gbege ova Meghan comments

Piers Morgan don comot ITV Good Morning Britain show afta kasala ova wetin im tok about di Duchess of Sussex.



Dis go be di end of di controversial host six years for di show.



ITV comot with statement afta UK regulatory body, Ofcom tok say dem dey investigate wetin Piers Morgan tok for im show afta dem get 41,015 complaints.



Dia tok tok pesin say, "afta tok-tok with ITV, Piers Morgan don decide say time don reach make im comot Good Morning Britain. ITV don accept im decision and no get anytin to add."



On di Monday show, im tok say im no believe anytin wey di duchess bin tell Oprah Winfrey for di interview, including say she bin dey tink suicidal thoughts and ask for help.



E ask who she go meet and wetin dem tell am as e tok say e no go believe Meghan if she read am weather report.



On Tuesday im bin clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford wey call am out say im like to trash di duchess wey make am waka comot di show for ten minutes..



E however, change mouth on Tuesday, say no be im right to question weda she bin feel suicidal even as im add say "I still get serious concerns on di truthfulness on plenti tins dem bin tok."



Im neva tok anytin as to im resignation from ITV as im just post ticking clock gif for im Twitter.