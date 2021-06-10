Pierre Ekwah grateful to ‘big brother’ Michael Essien after West Ham switch

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French-born Ghanaian Pierre Ekwah has expressed his gratitude to Michael Essien after finalizing a transfer to West Ham United.



Ekwah joined the Hammers on an initial three-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.



The 19-year-old had previously spent two weeks on trial in Claret and Blue, featuring in the U23s’ final two Premier League 2 Division 1 matches of the 2020/21 season – both against Arsenal – and scoring in the latter one.



After West Ham announced the deal, Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien sent a congratulatory message to the highly-rated youngster.



Ekwah responded to the Essien comment on Instagram by describing Essien as his brother as he thanked him for the support.



Chelsea signed Ekwah from Nantes U17 in the 2018/19 season and he has been growing through the ranks at Chelsea ever since.



