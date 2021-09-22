Pierre Dwomoh scores for Royal Antwerp reserves in win against Union

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Belgian-Ghanaian midfielder, Pierre Dwomoh equalized for the Royal Antwerp U-23 team last Monday when the team defeated Union 2-1 in the Reserves League.



The highly-rated midfielder joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League club this summer in a move from KRC Genk.



Although he has made quite a good impression in the team’s training, he is yet to break into the senior team.



As a result, he has been included in the U-23 team and will occasionally be playing for the team.



Last Monday, he featured for the Royal Antwerp U-23 team when they faced Union. In a crucial game, the highly-rated midfielder scored with a fine effort to inspire the team to victory.



The other goal was scored by Abderahmane Soussi.



Pierre Dwomoh, 18, is keen on fighting to break into the Royal Antwerp first team so he can play in the Jupiler Pro League.