Pierre Dwomoh not likely to join Italian giants AC Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgian-born Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh is unlikely to join AC Milan this summer despite interest by Italian giants showing interest in him.



According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian correspondent of RMC Sport talks have broken down between the two clubs.



Milan scouts monitored Dwomoh for months and sent positive information about him to their technical team.



They sanctioned the move for the 17-year-old, but Milan are no longer in pole position to land him.



Genk initially did not want to sell but soften their stands after Dwomoh exhibited traits of wanting to move on.



It is now said that an agreement will likely not be reached and the boy will stay at Genk this season.



There are interest from Germany for Dwomoh who has played two games thus far in the Belgian top-flight.