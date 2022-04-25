Pierre Dwomoh is talented enough to play for Real Madrid - Radja Nainggolan

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan has tipped Royal Antwerp teen sensation Pierre Dwomoh for greatness.



The former Inter Milan star believes the Belgium-born Ghanaian has what it takes to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid if he keeps his head up and works hard.



Dwomoh, 17, was promoted to the first team of Royal Antwerp this season but has only made five appearances for the club, with his last coming in December last year.



However, Nainggolan has been impressed with the talent of his teammates and hopes he does not follow the path of American-born Ghanaian Fredy Adu, who was once the best young player in the World.



"Pierre reminds me of myself when I was young. If he manages to keep his head up, he can play for Real Madrid. Otherwise he can also play in the fourth level. I asked him if he knows Freddy Adu. He was once the greatest talent in the world, but now he doesn't have a club, I want to help him," said Nainggolan in La Dernière Heure.



Pierre Dwomoh has been on the radar of several clubs, including Italian giants AC Milan.



