Physical activities are important - Ga Mantse urges youth as he endorses National Fitness Day

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has declared his support for the National Fitness Day initiative introduced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II believes that physical activities that promote healthy living are important and that the initiative by the ministry will have the total support of the Ga state.



Addressing a delegation led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif when they called on him to officially invite him to the event, Nii Tackie Tsuru commended the ministry for birthing the program.



Whiles assuring the minister and his entourage of maximum participation by himself and all sub-chiefs in the Ga state, the Ga Mantse advised Ghanaians particularly the youth to exercise regularly.



On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif said that with the event kicking off in the Greater Accra Region, it was only right that his outfit paid homage to the Ga Mantse and officially extend invitations to him.



Describing the Ga Mantse as his ‘father’, Mustapha Ussif said that the blessing and participation of the king are crucial to the success of the event.



Mustapha Ussif disclosed that provided further details about the event which is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022.



“Apart from being celebrated here in Accra, all the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana would simultaneously take part in the event.



“I want to use this opportunity to invite the King of Accra, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to join all the key stakeholders during the National Fitness Day to showcase to the world that the National Fitness Day has come to stay,” the Sports Minister said.



