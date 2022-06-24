Photos from Andre Ayew's meeting with MPs over Ghana's poor AFCON performance

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

It seemed to be a seamless enquiry when Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, appeared before the Parliamentary select committee for Sports to answer questions on Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports on Thursday, June 23, 2022, asked Andre Ayew several questions on why the Black Stars had a fiasco at the 2021 AFCON despite government providing whatever the team needed for a successful tournament.



Andre Ayew, who played a major role in the team, sought to answer most of the questions posed to him by the committee as they attempted to enquire about the Black Starss failure to live up to expectations at the tournament.



Ghana’s senior national team recorded their worst performance in history at the AFCON as they exited the competition at the group stages without winning a match.



The Black Stars lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and later lost by 3-2 to Comoros.



The Black Stars abysmal performance at the tournament became a huge worry and issue for discussion in parliament as the team failed to accomplish the set target of ending Ghana’s 40-years wait for the prestigious African title.



The select committee also talked about Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and how the Black Stars can put up a good performance and reach the knockout phase.



The select committee, who sat on the case, are expected to make their findings public in the coming days. The committee is expected to meet other stakeholders who played a role in Ghana’s 2021 AFCON campaign in the coming days.



The meeting ended up on a successful note with a photo session with Members of Parliament and the u-20 World Cup winner.



JNA/FNOQ