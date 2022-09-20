Photos: Meet the beautiful mother of Sammy Kuffour's youngest son who is a former beauty queen and actress

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Ghanaian actress, singer and model, Charlotte Derban is the mother of Samuel Osei Kuffour's new baby boy who recently celebrated his first birthday.



The birthday party was attended by some of the wealthiest in the country which include Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other members of East Legon Executive Fitness Club.



Samuel Osei Kuffour who is a retired Ghanaian footballer needs no introduction after having an illustrious career with Bayern Munich where he won a total of 14 titles including the UEFA Champions League and played for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



However, not a lot is known about Charlotte Derban, the mother of Sammy Kuffour's youngest child.



Charlotte Derban is a Ghanaian actress who has starred in many movies and has worked with some of the finest filmmakers on the continent.



She has featured in movies like ‘Table of Men’ which starred the likes of Adjetey Anang, Prince David, Okyeame Kwame, Ecow Smith-Asante, Martha Ankomah, Kalsum Sinari among others.



Some of her other movies include Charade, Shattered Romance, Bombo Clinic, among others.

The old student of Ahantaman Senior High School who is also a model was also cast in a Special Ice commercial which featured Eddie Watson.



Charlotte Derban who is also a model was one of the finalists of the 2015 Miss Ghana pageantry. She has also crowned winner of Prom Queen 2012 and Miss OCEE 2011.



















