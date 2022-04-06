Photos: Current state of Odartey Lamptey’s $100,000 East Legon mansion

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey cries on live TV over marital issues



Odartey Lamptey divorces his wife



Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Odartey Lamptey



Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has enjoyed some good news in the past few days after gaining custody of his seven-bedroom house from his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.



On March 2, 2022, Court ordered Gloria to vacate the apartment after yet another failed appeal to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony for their divorce.



Nii Odartey Lamptey revealed after that verdict that he decided to fight for the seven-bedroom house because that is one of his prized assets.



Odartey said he acquired the luxurious property while he was playing Germany in 1998 and 1999.



He revealed that he bought that property for $100,000 some twenty-three years ago.



Photos of the house have surfaced online after the verdict from the Accra High Court hit the media space.



TWI NEWS



Below are the photos of the house as shared by television and radio personality Nana Aba Anamoah on social media:



