Press Releases of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Bif Events Ghana

Photographers to apply for accreditation to cover 10th RTP Awards

Official artwork for the event

Big Events Ghana, organizers of annual Radio and Television Personality Awards [RTP] is pleased to announce that application for photography accreditation process for the 10th edition is officially opened.



Media organizations and individual photography companies interested in covering the RTP Awards event [Red Carpet and main show] can officially apply for accreditation by calling 0243332726 to submit all required information for the processing of an official photography accreditation tag.



All media houses and individual photo studio should kindly note that anyone who does not apply for the photography accreditation would not be allowed to cover the event.



The photography accreditation process begins immediately and would be closed on 19th October 2020.



The 2020 Adonko RTP Awards is scheduled for October 2020.



The scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the field.



The 10th Edition of the awards scheme promises to be exciting and extraordinary.



Thank you.

