Philip Aboagye joins German club SC Wiedenbrück

Soccer News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger, Philip Aboagye has joined SC Wiedenbrück from league rivals Wuppertaler SV in Germany's fifth division.



Aboagye, 22, born in Dortmund has signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.



The 22-year-old began his career with VfL Bochum before moving on to Wuppertal via SG Wattenscheid 09 and Rot Weiss Ahlen.



Aboagye made 29 appearances for WSV last season (seven of them in the starting XI), scored five goals, and provided three assists.



"With Philip, we have gained a talented young player who often came off the bench in Wuppertal," said Wiedenbrück coach Daniel Brinkmann.



“He dribbles well, is lightning fast, and his five goals this season show how dangerous he is. We hope that with more playing time with us he will take the next step in his development," he added.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







