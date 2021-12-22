Philemon Baffour deserves the Black Stars call up- Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah has defended the inclusion of Philemon Baffour's inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the African Cup of Nations.



The 20-year-old has been tagged as a 'training horse' after failing to have minutes in any of his previous 6 consecutive call-ups to the Black Stars.



Baffour was handed a 7th consecutive invite after he was named among Ghana's 30-man provisional list for the African Cup of Nations.



According to Grusah, Baffour is a great player and deserves to be in the squad.



“He is the coach and knows the kind of players that can help him win the trophy, though I suggested Frank Acheampong to the technical team because he’s currently doing well in China but the coach feels he’s not needed now, so I’m only hoping all goes well so we win the Afcon this time,” He told Akoma FM



“For Philemon Baffour, I have watched him severally, he’s a great player, and for Milo, nobody can influence him with selections, so I’m pretty sure he earned the call up based on merit and not because of the affiliation of Dreams FC to Kurt. For those complaining about him not getting selection during matchdays, is he the only player who sits on the bench? There are many players in a similar situation, he will get his opportunity one day” he added



Phelimon Baffour is among the five local-based players to have made the squad alongside Fatawu Issahaku, Richard Attah, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and David Abagna.



The five local contingents will depart to Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, where Ghana will hold short pre-AFCON preparations before the tournament starts on January 9, 2022.