Phar Rangers demoted to Division Three after appeal; Nana Yaw Amponsah cleared

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Phar Rangers have been demoted to fourth-tier of Ghana football following an appeal of the Disciplinary Committee’s decision to ban them.



The second-tier club instead of serving a five-year ban imposed on them by the Disciplinary Committee will now compete in Division Three, per the Appeals Committee’s ruling.



Phar Rangers were found guilty of misconduct after attempting to withdraw from all football-related activities of the Ghana Football Association during the season.



Meanwhile, sanctions handed to the club’s directors and shareholders have been vacated by the Appeals Committee.



This means Nana Yaw Amponsah, believed to be director of Phar Rangers, is cleared to continue holding a position in football.



The Disciplinary Committee’s decision placed him in danger of being sacked as Asante Kotoko Chief Executive.



