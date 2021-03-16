Pete Edochie advice to women to 'put condom for husband bag' cause reactions

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 16 March 2021
Nigerians don begin react for social media afta veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie give married women advice on how to handle cheating husbands.
According to Pete, women wey suspect say dia husband dey cheat on dem need to always put packet of condom for dia husband suitcase. E say dis go make di husband know say im wife dey aware of dia cheating dis go come make di husband feel guilty.
“A lot of you right now no dey for your husband house. You say ‘e dey cheat on me’. Solomon, I think, get about 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If your husband dey cheat on you and now decide to take many more wives, wetin you go do? Nothing. Absolutely nothing." Pete Edochie tok.
"If you tink say your husband leave di house and say e dey go out for visit and e dey go get affair outside, put one packet of condom inside e bag; tell am say you don pack e bag for am. Wen e see am, psychologically, e go tink say dis 'woman get my interest for heart.’ If na im intention to play away, e go put imsef togeda.
For di video wey Pete Edochie share for im Instagram handle, e say di tin be say women nowadays no dey creative;
"You wan be like white women wey go marry and divorce and marry again upandan. Dis character no suit us; e no go down well with us. No.”
