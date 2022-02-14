Performance of Ghanaians abroad: Eight players on target over the weekend - Check the full list 

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022
GHANAsoccernet.com returns with a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you details on how the players performed with their clubs.
How the players performed
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed in the game for Southampton as they held Man United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were both in action for Crystal Palace against Brentford which ended goalless
Ghana target Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 2-0 win over Watford
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was on the scoresheet for Reading in the 3-2 defeat to Coventry
Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Barnsley
Ghana target Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City
In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for MK Dons against Ipswich
Daniel Agyei scored a consolation goal for Crewe in their 4-1 defeat to Accrington
Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe
Brendam Wiredu lasted 83 minutes in the game for Colchester in their 2-2 draw against Carlisle
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Cadiz CF which ended goalless
La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed scored for Cartagena in their 2-1 win over UD Ibiza
Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Huesca
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Bochum as they thrashed Champions Bayern Munich 4-2
Kelvin-Prince Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Greuther Furth due to injury
In the Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score for Holstein Kiel in their 3-2 win over Aue
Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench for Paderborn against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a stalemate
Daniel Kyereh climbed off the bench to score for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Regensburg
Braydon Manu played 14 minutes for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Hannover
Hans Nunoo Sarpei featured in the game for Ingolstadt against Sandhausen.
Sarpei was shown a red card
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 defeat to PSG.
Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Angers
Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg
Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to St Etienne
Gideon Mensah lasted 86 minutes in the game for Bordeaux as they lost 3-2 to Lens
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 3-1 defeat to Toulouse
Emmanuel Lomotey came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Niort
Ebenezer Assifiuah was un used substitute for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Djion
AUSTRIA
Former WAFA star Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-1 win over Ried
BELGIUM
Daniel Opare lasted 73 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp
Ghanaian trio Abdul Nurudeen, Isaac Nuhu, Emmanuel Sowah Adjei were in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Gent
David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 3-0 defeat to KV Mechelen
Majeed Ashimeru lasted 84 minutes in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Waregem
Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearances for Genk in their 2-0 win over St.Leige
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw five minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Arda
Bismark Charles played 25 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Lok .Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Osijek.
Issah Abass was shown a red card in the game
FINLAND
Baba Mensah scored for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn
Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 4-0 win over Lahti
Mohammed Adams was in action for Honka
Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to score for ILVES in their 1-1 draw against Haka
Thomas Agyiri came on as a substitute for KTP in their 1-1 draw against Gnistan
Kingsley Ofori was in action for SJK Akatemia in their 3-1 win over Mikkelin
GREECE
Rahman Chibsah played 62 minutes for Smrynis against Panetolikos which ended in a draw
ISREAL
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play for Netanya in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva
Eugene Ansah came on in the second half to play 24 minutes for H,Beer Sheva
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the winning goal for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong received a red card whilst playing for Mosta in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana
Dennis Antwi Agyare was in action for Mosta
Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Hamrun
NETHERLANDS
In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 5-0 win over Twente
QATAR
Andre Ayew lasted 63 minutes in the game for Al Sadd in their 1-0 win over Al Muaidar
Rashid Sumaila played the full throttle for Al Muaider
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng played the full throttle for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Gaz Metan Medias
Ahmed Said saw 61 minutes of action for Campionii in their 1-0 win over Mioveni
SAUDI ARABIA
Christian Atsu was on the bench for Al-Raed in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Taawon
SERBIA
Ibrahim Mustapha was in action for Novi Pazar as they lost to Metalac
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Pohroine
Sharani Zuberu played 31 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye played the full throttle for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Maribor
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 5-1 win over Servette
Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Galatasaray
THAILAND
Lesley Ablorh was in action for Police Tero in their 2-1 win over Chonburi
TURKEY
Godfred Donsah featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor against Sivasspor which ended 2-1
Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni
Mohammed Musah was in action for Eyupsor in their 2-0 win over Bandimaspor
Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu as they lost 1-0 to Istanbulspor AS.