You are here: HomeSports2022 02 14Article 1468333

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaians abroad: Eight players on target over the weekend - Check the full list 

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daniel Agyei was on target for Crew Daniel Agyei was on target for Crew

GHANAsoccernet.com returns with a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you details on how the players performed with their clubs.

Players to have scored this week

Daniel Agyei scored a consolation goal for Crewe in their 4-1 defeat to Accrington

Dauda Mohammed scored for Cartagena in their 2-1 win over UD Ibiza

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Bochum as they thrashed Champions Bayern Munich 4-2

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Huesca

Daniel Kyereh climbed off  the bench to score for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Regensburg

Baba Mensah scored for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn in Finland

Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 4-0 win over Lahti in Finland

Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to score for ILVES in their 1-1 draw against Haka in Finland

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the winning goal for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Israeli top flight league

How the players performed

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed in the game for Southampton as they held Man United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were both in action for Crystal Palace against Brentford which ended goalless

Ghana target Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 2-0 win over Watford

In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was on the scoresheet for Reading in the 3-2 defeat to Coventry

Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Barnsley

Ghana target Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City

In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for MK Dons against Ipswich

Daniel Agyei scored a consolation goal for Crewe in their 4-1 defeat to Accrington

Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe

Brendam Wiredu lasted 83 minutes in the game for Colchester in their 2-2 draw against Carlisle

 

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Cadiz CF which ended goalless

La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed scored for Cartagena in their 2-1 win over UD Ibiza

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Huesca

 

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Bochum as they thrashed Champions Bayern Munich 4-2

Kelvin-Prince Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Greuther Furth due to injury

In the Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score for Holstein Kiel in their 3-2 win over Aue

Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench for Paderborn against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a stalemate

Daniel Kyereh climbed off  the bench to score for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Regensburg

Braydon Manu played 14 minutes for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Hannover

Hans Nunoo Sarpei featured in the game for Ingolstadt  against Sandhausen.

Sarpei was shown a red card

 

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 defeat to PSG.

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Angers

Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg

Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to St Etienne

Gideon Mensah lasted 86 minutes in the game for Bordeaux as they lost 3-2 to Lens

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 3-1 defeat to Toulouse

Emmanuel Lomotey came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Niort

Ebenezer Assifiuah was un used substitute for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Djion

 

AUSTRIA

Former WAFA star Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-1 win over Ried

 

BELGIUM

Daniel Opare lasted 73 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp

Ghanaian trio Abdul Nurudeen, Isaac Nuhu, Emmanuel Sowah Adjei were in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Gent

David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 3-0 defeat to KV Mechelen

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 84 minutes in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Waregem

Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearances for Genk in their 2-0 win over St.Leige

 

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw five minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Arda

Bismark Charles played 25 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Lok .Sofia

 

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Osijek.

Issah Abass was shown a red card in the game

 

FINLAND

Baba Mensah scored for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn

Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 4-0 win over Lahti

Mohammed Adams was in action for Honka

Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to score for ILVES in their 1-1 draw against Haka

Thomas Agyiri came on as a substitute for KTP in their 1-1 draw against Gnistan

Kingsley Ofori was in action for SJK Akatemia in their 3-1 win over Mikkelin

 

GREECE

Rahman Chibsah played 62 minutes for Smrynis against Panetolikos which ended in a draw

 

ISREAL

Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play for Netanya in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva

Eugene Ansah came on in the second half to play 24 minutes for H,Beer Sheva

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the winning goal for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

 

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong received a red card whilst playing for Mosta in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana

Dennis Antwi Agyare was in action for Mosta

Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action  for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Hamrun

 

NETHERLANDS

In the Eredivise, Mohammed  Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 5-0 win over Twente

 

QATAR

Andre Ayew  lasted 63 minutes in the game for Al Sadd in their 1-0 win  over Al Muaidar

Rashid Sumaila played the full throttle for Al Muaider

 

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng played the full throttle for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Gaz Metan Medias

Ahmed Said saw 61 minutes of action for Campionii in their 1-0 win over Mioveni

 

SAUDI ARABIA

Christian Atsu was on the bench for Al-Raed in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Taawon

 

SERBIA

Ibrahim Mustapha was in action for Novi Pazar as they lost to Metalac

 

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Pohroine

Sharani Zuberu played 31 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava

 

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played the full throttle for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Maribor

 

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 5-1 win over Servette

Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Galatasaray

 

THAILAND

Lesley Ablorh was in action for Police Tero in their 2-1 win over Chonburi

 

TURKEY

Godfred Donsah featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor against Sivasspor which ended 2-1

Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni

Mohammed Musah was in action for Eyupsor in their 2-0 win over Bandimaspor

Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu as they lost 1-0 to Istanbulspor AS.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment