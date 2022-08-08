Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Paintsil, Amuzu bag brace for their respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Players to have scored this weekend….



Francis Amuzu scored a brace for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win against Seraing in the Jupiler Pro League.



Joseph Painstil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-2 win against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace



Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal in Southampton’s 5-1 defeat to Tottenham



Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton beat Man United 2-1 at Old Trafford



Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City 2-2 draw against Brentford



In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading in their 2-1 win against Cardiff



Semenyo missed Bristol City’s game against Sunderland due to injury



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for QPR in their 3-2 win against Middlesbrough



Benjamin Tetteh saw 58 minutes of action for Hull City against Preston which ended goalless



In League One, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet as Charlton won 1-0 against Derby



League Two, Daniel Agyei scored for Crewe in their 3-0 win against Harrogate



Kwesi Appiah came on as a substitute to play 24 minutes for Crawley against Leyton Orient as they lost 1-0



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in the 2-1 defeat to Monaco



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against PSG which they lost 5-0



Salis Abdul Samed saw 90 minutes of action for Lens in their 3-2 win against Brest



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Annecy



Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 77 minutes in the game for Niort against Bastia which ended 4-1



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to Mainz



Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 55 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin as they lost 3-1 to Union Berlin



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah and Aaron Opoku were in action for Hamburg in their 1-0 win against Haidenheim



Braydon Manu lasted 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Braunschewig



AUSTRIA



Winfred Amoah played 90 minutes for Kapfenberg in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna II



Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 2-1 defeat to Horn



Forson Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Austria Vienna



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 23 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 3-1 win against Sabail



BELGIUM



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 against Waregem



Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen before he was substituted



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene was sent off for CSKA Sofia against Botev Vratsa which they won 5-2



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah, Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win against Viborg



Abu Francis was on the bench



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for National Bank Egypt in their 2-1 win against Misr Lel Makkasa



ESTONIA



David Addy played the full throttle for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Flora



FINLAND



Eric Oteng saw 31 minutes of action for ILVES as they lost 3-0 to VPS



David Accam was on the bench for Inter Turku in their 1-0 defeat to SJK



Jude Arthur came off the bench to play 67 minutes for Haka against Mariehamn which they lost 2-0.



Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn



Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 71 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against KuPS



Musah Nuhu was on the bench for KuPS



Malik Abubakari saw 25 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-1 draw against AC Oulu



LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsai against Jonava which ended 2-2



Francis Kyeremeh lasted 79 minutes in the game for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Banga



Michael Anaba saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win against Riteriai



MALAYSIA



Alexander Agyakwa featured in the game for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terenggau in the FA Cup



MOLDOVA



Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 3-1 win against Sf.Gheorghe



Razak Abalora was on the bench for Sherrif



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax as they defeated Sittard 3-2



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for ODDS BK as they lost heavily to Bodo/Glimt



Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt



Isaac Annan saw 19 minutes of action for Kristiansund as they lost 3-2 against Molde



David Agbo was on the bench



PORTUGAL



Moses Yaw was in action for Arouca as they lost 4-0 against Benfica



Francis Cann featured in the game for Vizela in their 1-0 win against Rio Ave



Abdul Aziz-Yakubu played the full throttle for Rio Ave



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe enjoyed 39 minutes of action for Dundee United as they lost 1-0 to Livingston



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim saw 30 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce in that 3-1 win



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Orlando Pirates against Swallows which they won by a lone goal



SWEDEN



Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 win against Dalkurd



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was shown a red card in St.Gallen 3-2 defeat against Grasshoppers



Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel against Young Boys which ended in a draw



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play five minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep



Bernard Mensah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Besiktas



USA



In MLS, Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-1 win against Huston Dynamo



Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal in Columbus Crew 3-2 win against New York City



Yaw Yeboah was on the bench for Columbus Crew



Lalas Abubakar climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Colorado Rapids



Kwadwo Opoku saw 63 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-1 win against Real Salt Lake



Latif Blessing was on the bench



Emmanuel Twumasi featured in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers



Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to help New England Revolution beat Orlando City 3-0



In USL Championship,Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Indy Eleven as they lost 2-0 to Pittsburgh



Francis Atuahene was in action for Detriot City as they lost 1-0 to Tampa Bay