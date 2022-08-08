You are here: HomeSports2022 08 08Article 1598099

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Paintsil, Amuzu bag brace for their respective clubs

Francis Amuzu Francis Amuzu

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players to have scored this weekend….

Francis Amuzu scored a brace for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win against Seraing in the Jupiler Pro League.

In English League Two, Daniel Agyei scored for Crewe in their 3-0 win against Harrogate

Joseph Painstil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-2 win against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League.

Divine Naah was on the scoresheet for Kauno

Ernest Boahene scored in Stromsgodset 3-1 win against Sarspsborg 08 in Norway

Michael Baidoo scored late in the game to get the equalizer for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Mjallby

Abu Danladi scored in Minnesota United 4-3 defeat against Colorado Rapids

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace

Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal in Southampton’s 5-1 defeat to Tottenham

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton beat Man United 2-1 at Old Trafford

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City 2-2 draw against Brentford

In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading in their 2-1 win against Cardiff

Semenyo missed Bristol City’s game against Sunderland due to injury

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for QPR in their 3-2 win against Middlesbrough

Benjamin Tetteh saw 58 minutes of action for Hull City against Preston which ended goalless

In League One, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet as Charlton won 1-0 against Derby

League Two, Daniel Agyei scored for Crewe in their 3-0 win against Harrogate

Kwesi Appiah came on as a substitute to play 24 minutes for Crawley against Leyton Orient as they lost 1-0

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in the 2-1 defeat to Monaco

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against PSG which they lost 5-0

Salis Abdul Samed saw 90 minutes of action for Lens in their 3-2 win against Brest

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Annecy

Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 77 minutes in the game for Niort against Bastia which ended 4-1

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to Mainz

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 55 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin as they lost 3-1 to Union Berlin

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah and Aaron Opoku were in action for Hamburg in their 1-0 win against Haidenheim

Braydon Manu lasted 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Braunschewig

AUSTRIA

Winfred Amoah played 90 minutes for Kapfenberg in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna II

Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 2-1 defeat to Horn

Forson Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Austria Vienna

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 23 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 3-1 win against Sabail

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 against Waregem

Joseph Painstil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-2 win against Eupen

Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen before he was substituted

Francis Amuzu scored a brace for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win against Seraing

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene was sent off for CSKA Sofia against Botev Vratsa which they won 5-2

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah, Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win against Viborg

Abu Francis was on the bench

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for National Bank Egypt in their 2-1 win against Misr Lel Makkasa

ESTONIA

David Addy played the full throttle for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Flora

FINLAND

Eric Oteng saw 31 minutes of action for ILVES as they lost 3-0 to VPS

David Accam was on the bench for Inter Turku in their 1-0 defeat to SJK

Jude Arthur came off the bench to play 67 minutes for Haka against Mariehamn which they lost 2-0.

Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn

Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 71 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against KuPS

Musah Nuhu was on the bench for KuPS

Malik Abubakari saw 25 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-1 draw against AC Oulu

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsai against Jonava which ended 2-2

Francis Kyeremeh lasted 79 minutes in the game for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Banga

Michael Anaba saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win against Riteriai

Divine Naah was on the scoresheet for Kauno

MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwa featured in the game for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terenggau in the FA Cup

MOLDOVA

Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 3-1 win against Sf.Gheorghe

Razak Abalora was on the bench for Sherrif

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax as they defeated Sittard 3-2

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for ODDS BK as they lost heavily to Bodo/Glimt

Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt

Isaac Annan saw 19 minutes of action for Kristiansund as they lost 3-2 against Molde

David Agbo was on the bench

Ernest Boahene scored in Stromsgodset 3-1 win against Sarspsborg 08

PORTUGAL

Moses Yaw was in action for Arouca as they lost 4-0 against Benfica

Francis Cann featured in the game for Vizela in their 1-0 win against Rio Ave

Abdul Aziz-Yakubu played the full throttle for Rio Ave

SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe enjoyed 39 minutes of action for Dundee United as they lost 1-0 to Livingston

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 30 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce in that 3-1 win

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Orlando Pirates against Swallows which they won by a lone goal

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo scored late in the game to get the equalizer for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Mjallby

Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 win against Dalkurd

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was shown a red card in St.Gallen 3-2 defeat against Grasshoppers

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel against Young Boys which ended in a draw

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play five minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep

Bernard Mensah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Besiktas

USA

In MLS, Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-1 win against Huston Dynamo

Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal in Columbus Crew 3-2 win against New York City

Yaw Yeboah was on the bench for Columbus Crew

Abu Danladi scored in Minnesota United 4-3 defeat against Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Colorado Rapids

Kwadwo Opoku saw 63 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-1 win against Real Salt Lake

Latif Blessing was on the bench

Emmanuel Twumasi featured in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to help New England Revolution beat Orlando City 3-0

In USL Championship,Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Indy Eleven as they lost 2-0 to Pittsburgh

Francis Atuahene was in action for Detriot City as they lost 1-0 to Tampa Bay

