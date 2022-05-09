Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Bukari wins French Cup, Amuzu bags hattrick  

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.



Players on target



Ghana midfielder Osman Bukari helped Nantes to clinch the French Cup after beating OGC Nice



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 3-0 to Brentford



Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute on the bench for Brentford



Jeffery Schlupp came off the bench to play 28 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Watford



Jordan Ayew was on the bench



Tariq Lamptey saw 15 minutes of action for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Manchester United



In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played the full throttle for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Luton



Andy Yiadom missed the game due to injury



Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 win over Swansea



Antoine Semenyo played the full throttle for Bristol City as they lost 2-0 to Huddersfield



Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in Swindon Town’s 3-0 win over Walsall



In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu saw 60 minutes of action for Colchester in their 2-0 win over Hartlepool



Abraham Odoh scored for Rochdale in their 2-0 win over Newport



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 6-2 to Granada CF



Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-0 win over Alaves



Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Malaga which ended in a draw



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes as Genoa defeated Juventus 2-1



Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-1 to Atlanta



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Salis Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Montpellier



Gideon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for Bordeaux as they lost 4-1 to Angers



In Ligue 2, Emmaniel Lomotey saw 63 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Paris FC



Nicholas Opoku was on the bench for Amiens



Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win against Sochaux



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 4-2 against Bayer Leverkusen



Kevin-Prince Boateng played 66 minutes for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Mainz



Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochom beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1



In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 3-2 to Schalke



Braydon Manu lasted 45 minutes in the game for Darmstadt as they lost 2-1 to Dusseldorf



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Sandhausen



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 3-0 win over Nurnberg



AUSTRIA



Seth Paintsil saw 23 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 3-3 draw against LASK



BELGIUM



Frank Amuzu scored a hat trick for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Antwerp



Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge KV in their 2-0 win against Royale Union SG



Joseph Paintsil lasted 45 minutes in the game for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi



Elisha Owusu was on the bench for Gent in their 1-0 win over KV Mechelen



CROATIA



Gideon Acquah was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they lost 2-1 to Sibenik



Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 45 minutes of action for Rijeka as they lost 3-0 to Hajduk Split



Issah Abass was on the bench



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante came off the bench to score for Omonia in their 3-2 win over AEL Limassol



Kingsley Sarfo lasted 88 minutes in the game for APOEL as they lost 3-2 to Apollon



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah saw 17 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri played 59 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Tallinna Kalev



Abdul Razak Yusif played the full throttle for Paide against Flora which ended in a draw



FINLAND



Prospoer Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 2-0 win over Haka



Edmund Arko-Mensah played the full throttle for Honka in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku



Eric Oteng was in action for lLves as they lost 2-1 against HJK



Mohammed Abubakari saw 90 minutes for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against KuPS



Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS



ISRAEL



Patrick Twumasi was in action for Netanya as they lost 2-1 to Maccabi Tel Aviv



Eugene Ansah lasted 70 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa



Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Maccabi Haifa



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK as they lost 1-0 to Sarspsborg



Ernest Boahene was in action for Stromsgodset as they won 3-0 against Rosenborg



Gilbert Koomson was in action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Lillestrom



Eric Taylor was an unused substitute for Lillestrom



PORTUGAL



Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Maritimo



ROMANIA



Nana Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for CFR Cluj as they won 6-0 against FC Arges



SERBIA



Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Novi Pazar in their 3-0 win against Metalac



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah saw 90 minutes of action for Sekhukhune against Amazulu which ended in a draw



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari was on target for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win against Mjallby



Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sabah both featured in the game for AFC Eskilstuna in their 5-2 win against Vasteras SK



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi conceded two goals as St Gallen lost 2-1 at home to Zurich



Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St. Gallen



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie played 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor as they lost 3-1 to Kasimpasa



Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep



Isaac Sackey saw 27 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor



Haqi Osman, Benjamin Tetteh and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-1 against Rizespor



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against New England Revolution



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they won 1-0 against Inter Miami



Lalas Abubakar played 52 minutes for Colorado Rapids as they lost 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes



Emmanuel Twumasi played 77 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win against Seattle Sounders



In the USL Championship, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim featured in the game for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh



Francis Atuahene was in action for Detroit City in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa



Richmond Antwi came off the bench to score for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win against San Antonio



Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio whilst Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench



Daniel Oduro lasted 90 minutes in the game for Charleston as they lost 2-0 to Memphis



Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win against Rio Grande



Wahab Ackwei was on the scoresheet for Rio Grande