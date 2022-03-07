Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Ghanaian players on target



Francis Kyeremah scored a brace for Zalgiris in their 6-0 win over Jonava



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored a brace for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC



In Ligue I, Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their 2-0 win over Tlemcen



Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Kiryat Shmona



Kwame Peprah scored for Orlando Pirates in their 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was impressive for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Leeds United



Mohammed Salisu missed Southampton’s game against Aston Villa due to an injury



Tariq Lamptey lasted 58 minutes in the game for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended 2-1



Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Wolves



Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace.



Thomas Partey played a big role in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Watford



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall



Albert Adomah came from the bench to play 10 minutes for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff



In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Rotherham



Jordi-Osei Tutu saw 23 minutes of action for Rotherham



In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Bradford City



Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Port Vale



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo scored an own goal as Celta Vigo win 4-3 against Mallorca



Baba Iddrisu played 11 minutes in the game on his injury return



ITALY



In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan made a brief appearance for AS Roma in their 1-0win over Atalanta



Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Verona



Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes in Spezia 1-0 defeat to Juventus



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth



Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 35 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 4-1 defeat to Frankfurt



In the Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt in their 3-2 win over Heidenheim



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt lasted 62 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel



Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Ingolstadt in their 3-0 defeat to Dusseldorf



GREECE



Raman Chibsah lasted 75 minutes in the game for Smyrnis in their 2-0 defeat o OFI Crete



HUNGARY



Abdul Mohammed Kadiri was in action for Honved in their 4-2 win over Debrecen



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 45 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 defeat to Troyes



Enock Kwarteng was on the bench



Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims



Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 4-0 defeat to Lille



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Amiens



Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Bastia



ALGERIA



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge



Daniel Opare climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for RFC Seraing as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge



Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Oostende



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah saw 69 minutes of action for Rudar Prijedor as they lost 2-1 to Leotar



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played 87 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv



Bismarck Charles saw 30 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia against Levski Sofia which ended in a draw



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win over Slaven Belupo



CYPRUS



In First Division, Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Doxa



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Apoel in their 1-1 draw against Aris



CZECH



Nana Akosah-Bempah came of the bench to help FK Parkdubice secure a point against Ceske Budejovice which ended 3-3



Ishaku Konda was on the bench for Ceske Budejovice



DENMARK



Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje against Aalborg which ended in a draw



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 82 minutes of action for Levadia in their 8-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus



Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide in their game against Kalju



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah played 90 minutes for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hagelmann



ISRAEL



Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod as they lost 4-3 to Maccabi Petah Tikva



Eugene Ansah was in action for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Haifa



MALAYSIA



David Mawutor was in action for Negeri Sembilan in their 1-0 win over Sabah



MALTA



Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 2-1 defeat to Gzira



Geoffrey Acheampong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 2-2 draw against Valleta



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Waalwijk



Kamal Sowah was in action for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 win over Nijmegen



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente against Estoril



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah was in action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe



Nana Boateng played 77 minutes for CFR Cluj in their 4-1 win over Din.Bucuresti



SAUDI ARABIA



Christian Atsu registered a assist for Al-Raed in their 1-0 win over Al Feiha



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United in their 2-2 draw against Hearts of Oak



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani played 55 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 4-1 defeat to Ruzomberok



Rahim Ibrahim played 45 minutes for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce



Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina in their 3-2 defeat to Slovan Bratislava



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Varnamo



Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Djurgarden



Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 5-1 win over Degerfors



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion



TURKEY



Patrick Awuku and Benjamin Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 win over Adana Demirspor



Haqi Osman was on the bench



Isaac Cofie saw 62 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor



Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Mansia FK



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for New England Revolution



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes



Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 1-0 to DC United



Lalas Abubakar lasted the entire duration in the game for Colorado Rapids in their 3-0 win over Atlanta United



Harrison Afful was on the bench as Charlotte lost 1-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy



