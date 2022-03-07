Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective league.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the played and performed in their respective leagues.
Ghanaian players on target
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was impressive for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Leeds United
Mohammed Salisu missed Southampton’s game against Aston Villa due to an injury
Tariq Lamptey lasted 58 minutes in the game for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended 2-1
Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Wolves
Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace.
Thomas Partey played a big role in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Watford
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall
Albert Adomah came from the bench to play 10 minutes for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff
In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Rotherham
Jordi-Osei Tutu saw 23 minutes of action for Rotherham
In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Bradford City
Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Port Vale
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo scored an own goal as Celta Vigo win 4-3 against Mallorca
Baba Iddrisu played 11 minutes in the game on his injury return
ITALY
In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan made a brief appearance for AS Roma in their 1-0win over Atalanta
Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Verona
Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes in Spezia 1-0 defeat to Juventus
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth
Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 35 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 4-1 defeat to Frankfurt
In the Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt in their 3-2 win over Heidenheim
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt lasted 62 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored a brace for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC
Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Ingolstadt in their 3-0 defeat to Dusseldorf
GREECE
Raman Chibsah lasted 75 minutes in the game for Smyrnis in their 2-0 defeat o OFI Crete
HUNGARY
Abdul Mohammed Kadiri was in action for Honved in their 4-2 win over Debrecen
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 45 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 defeat to Troyes
Enock Kwarteng was on the bench
Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims
Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 4-0 defeat to Lille
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Amiens
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Bastia
ALGERIA
In Ligue I, Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their 2-0 win over Tlemcen
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge
Daniel Opare climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for RFC Seraing as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge
Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Oostende
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah saw 69 minutes of action for Rudar Prijedor as they lost 2-1 to Leotar
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played 87 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv
Bismarck Charles saw 30 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia against Levski Sofia which ended in a draw
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win over Slaven Belupo
CYPRUS
In First Division, Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Apoel in their 1-1 draw against Aris
CZECH
Nana Akosah-Bempah came of the bench to help FK Parkdubice secure a point against Ceske Budejovice which ended 3-3
Ishaku Konda was on the bench for Ceske Budejovice
DENMARK
Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje against Aalborg which ended in a draw
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 82 minutes of action for Levadia in their 8-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus
Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide in their game against Kalju
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremah scored a brace for Zalgiris in their 6-0 win over Jonava
Divine Naah played 90 minutes for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hagelmann
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Kiryat Shmona
Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod as they lost 4-3 to Maccabi Petah Tikva
Eugene Ansah was in action for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Haifa
MALAYSIA
David Mawutor was in action for Negeri Sembilan in their 1-0 win over Sabah
MALTA
Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 2-1 defeat to Gzira
Geoffrey Acheampong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 2-2 draw against Valleta
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Waalwijk
Kamal Sowah was in action for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 win over Nijmegen
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente against Estoril
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah was in action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe
Nana Boateng played 77 minutes for CFR Cluj in their 4-1 win over Din.Bucuresti
SAUDI ARABIA
Christian Atsu registered a assist for Al-Raed in their 1-0 win over Al Feiha
SCOTLAND
Matthew Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United in their 2-2 draw against Hearts of Oak
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani played 55 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 4-1 defeat to Ruzomberok
Rahim Ibrahim played 45 minutes for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce
Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina in their 3-2 defeat to Slovan Bratislava
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah scored for Orlando Pirates in their 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Varnamo
Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Djurgarden
Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 5-1 win over Degerfors
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion
TURKEY
Patrick Awuku and Benjamin Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 win over Adana Demirspor
Haqi Osman was on the bench
Isaac Cofie saw 62 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor
Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Mansia FK
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for New England Revolution
Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes
Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 1-0 to DC United
Lalas Abubakar lasted the entire duration in the game for Colorado Rapids in their 3-0 win over Atlanta United
Harrison Afful was on the bench as Charlotte lost 1-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy