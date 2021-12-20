You are here: HomeSports2021 12 20Article 1427758

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

 GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend ahead of the winter break.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players to have scored

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Dalian Pro in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou

Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti

Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Club Brugge

Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 3-0 win over Termalica B-B

Benson Anang scored for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Slovan Brastislava

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal in their 4-1 win over Leeds

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Espanyol

Iddrisu Baba played 90 minutes for Mallorca in their 4-1 defeat to Granada CF

Samuel Obeng saw 15 minutes of action for Real Oviedo against Fuenlabrada

 ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Genoa in their 3-1 defeat to Lazio

Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 1-1 draw against Empoli

Alfred Duncan saw 45 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo 

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 74 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth against Augsburg which ended in a draw

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted 77 minutes in the game for St.Pauli against Holstein Kiel in that 3-0 defeat

Braydon Marvin Manu saw 18 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Regensburg

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti

Randy Dwumfour, Dennis Dowouna featured in the game for Skenderbeu

 BELGIUM

David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 2-0 win over Beerschot VA

Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Club Brugge

Majeed Ashimeru played 14 minutes in the game for Anderlecht

Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute in the game

Emmanuel Sowah Adjei saw 18 minutes of action for Eupen as they lost 4-0 to Charleroi

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen

CHINA

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Dalian Pro in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou

CROATIA

Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for OL.Nicosia against AEL Limassol which they lost 3-0 

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 3-0 win over Termalica B-B

PORTUGAL

Kennedy Boateng came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Santa Clara in their 1-0 win over Vitroia Guimaraes

Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes

Lawrence Ofori saw 89 minutes of action for Famalicao in their 2-2 draw against Estoril

Abdulwahab Ibrahim was an unused substitute for Famalicao

Emmanuel Hackman saw 74 minutes of action for Gil Vicente in that 3-0 defeat to Sporting

 SLOVAKIA

Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda against Ruzomberok which ended in a draw

Kelvin Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Sered

Benson Anang scored for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Slovan Brastislava

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Peprah featured in the Soweto derby for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns which they lost 4-1

Edwin Gyimah saw 58 minutes of action for Sekhukhune against SuperSport United which ended in a draw

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Zurich

Samuel Alabi was on the bench for Luzern in their 2-0 defeat to Servette

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie saw 90 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-1 win over Kasimpasa

Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor against Trabzonspor which they lost 2-0

Benjamin Tetteh was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Rizespor

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Yeni Malatyaspor

Joseph Attamah played 28 minutes for Kayserispor against Gaziantep which ended in a draw

Musah Mohammed was in action for Eyupsor in their 1-1 draw against Kocaelispor

 

