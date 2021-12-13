Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed ahead of the winter break.



Players to have scored



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg in the Swedish league



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish top-flight league



Alfred Duncan continued his impressive run of form for Fiorentina with an assist on Saturday, December 11, 2021 as La Viola thrashed Salernitana.



The 28-year-old provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic's first goal of the game and Fiorentina's second as they thumped the newcomers 4-0 in the Italian serie A game.



Below is the report.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 90 minutes of action in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Southampton



Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to suspension



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win over Everton



Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United



In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to West Brom



In League One, Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury



In League Two, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 2-0 to Barrow



Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester United against Walsall as they lost 3-0



Kwasi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 2-1 win over Leyton Orient



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Mallorca which ended in a draw



Baba Iddrisu was on the bench for Mallorca



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Valladolid



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 55 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-1 defeat to Sampdoria



Alfred Duncan saw 78 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win over Salernitana



In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played no part in Crotone’s game against Cremonese which ended in a 3-2 defeat



Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Ternana



Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma in their 1-1 draw against Perugia



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 3-2 win over Lens



Salis Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Angers



Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 2-1 win over Troyes



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-0 defeat to Marseille



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 69 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen



Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 4-1 win over Grenoble



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 79 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund



Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld



Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win over Union Berlin



In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dusseldorf



Kelvin Ofori made a brief appearance for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Darmstadt



Braydon Marvin Manu climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Darmstadt



ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 defeat to Vllaznia



BELGIUM



In Pro League, David Atanga climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a 1-0 defeat



Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over Beerschot VA



Abdul Nurudeen was an unused substitute in the game



Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were both in action for Anderlecht in their 5-0 win over Seraing



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Tsarsko Selo



Carlos Ohene saw 14 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo



Bismarck Charles made a brief appearance for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Cherno More



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was shown the red card as Rijeka lost 2-1 to Gorcia



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for OL. Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris



ISRAEL



Zakari Mugeez climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Kiryat Shmona



Montari Kamaheni was on the bench for Ashdod



NETHERLANDS



Kwasi Okeyere Wriedt saw 61 minutes of action for Willem II in their 3-1 defeat to Cambuur



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Ferreira in their 1-0 win over Gil Vicente



Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara as they were thumped 4-1 by Maritimo



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 5-2 win over Tondela



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Zaglebie



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah saw 30 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Academica Clinceni



Ahmed Said lasted 45 minutes in the game for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti



SAUDI ARABIA



John Boye and Samuel Owusu both came on as substitutes to feature in Al Feiha game against Al-Hilal which ended in a draw



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Michalovce



Benson Anang made a brief appearance for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Trencin



Rahim Ibrahim was introduced into the game as a substitute



Abasa Aremeyaw was an unused substitute for Zilina



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Radomlje



SOUTH AFRICA



Kwame Preprah saw74 minutes of action for Orlando Pirates in their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs



SWEDEN



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg.



Thomas Boakye played 90 minutes for Halmstad



Benjamin Acquah climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Helsingborg



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani lasted 80 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Slovan Brastislava which ended goalless



TURKEY



Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-1 win over Altay



Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor As against Boluspor which ended in a stalemate



Yaw Ackah saw 75 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 3-2 win over Bandirmaspor



Mahatma Otoo was in action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Umraniyespor



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor



Haqi Osman saw 30 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor and Patrick Awuku was on the bench



Joseph Attamah saw 29 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 4-2 defeat to Besiktas



Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu as they lost 2-0 to Samsunspor



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Lviv



Ernest played 84 minutes for Lviv in the game



Mohammed Kadiri saw 24 minutes of action for CH.Odessa in their 2-1 win over Metalist