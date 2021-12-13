You are here: HomeSports2021 12 13Article 1422235

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Samuel Tetteh Samuel Tetteh

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed ahead of the winter break.

Players to have scored 

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg in the Swedish league

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish top-flight league

Alfred Duncan continued his impressive run of form for Fiorentina with an assist on Saturday, December 11, 2021 as La Viola thrashed Salernitana.

The 28-year-old provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic's first goal of the game and Fiorentina's second as they thumped the newcomers 4-0 in the Italian serie A game.

Below is the report.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 90 minutes of action in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Southampton

Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to suspension

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win over Everton

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United

In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to West Brom

In League One, Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury

In League Two, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 2-0 to Barrow

Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester United against Walsall as they lost 3-0

Kwasi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 2-1 win over Leyton Orient

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Mallorca which ended in a draw

Baba Iddrisu was on the bench for Mallorca

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Valladolid

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 55 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-1 defeat to Sampdoria

Alfred Duncan saw 78 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win over Salernitana

In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played no part in Crotone’s game against Cremonese which ended in a 3-2 defeat

Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Ternana

Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma in their 1-1 draw against Perugia

 FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 3-2 win over Lens

Salis Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Angers

Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 2-1 win over Troyes

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-0 defeat to Marseille

Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 69 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen

Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 4-1 win over Grenoble

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 79 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund

Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win over Union Berlin

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dusseldorf

Kelvin Ofori made a brief appearance for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Darmstadt

Braydon Marvin Manu climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Darmstadt

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 defeat to Vllaznia

BELGIUM

In Pro League, David Atanga climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a 1-0 defeat

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over Beerschot VA

Abdul Nurudeen was an unused substitute in the game

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were both in action for Anderlecht in their 5-0 win over Seraing

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Tsarsko Selo

Carlos Ohene saw 14 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo

Bismarck Charles made a brief appearance for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Cherno More

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was shown the red card as Rijeka lost 2-1 to Gorcia

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for OL. Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris

ISRAEL

Zakari Mugeez climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Kiryat Shmona

Montari Kamaheni was on the bench for Ashdod

NETHERLANDS

Kwasi Okeyere Wriedt saw 61 minutes of action for Willem II in their 3-1 defeat to Cambuur

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Ferreira in their 1-0 win over Gil Vicente

Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara as they were thumped 4-1 by Maritimo

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 5-2 win over Tondela

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Zaglebie

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah saw 30 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Academica Clinceni

Ahmed Said lasted 45 minutes in the game for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti

SAUDI ARABIA

John Boye and Samuel Owusu both came on as substitutes to feature in Al Feiha game against Al-Hilal which ended in a draw

 SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Michalovce

Benson Anang made a brief appearance for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Trencin

Rahim Ibrahim was introduced into the game as a substitute

Abasa Aremeyaw was an unused substitute for Zilina

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Radomlje

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Preprah saw74 minutes of action for Orlando Pirates in their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs

SWEDEN

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg.

Thomas Boakye played 90 minutes for Halmstad

Benjamin Acquah climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Helsingborg

Zuberu Sharani lasted 80 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Slovan Brastislava which ended goalless

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-1 win over Altay

Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor As against Boluspor which ended in a stalemate

Yaw Ackah saw 75 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 3-2 win over Bandirmaspor

Mahatma Otoo was in action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Umraniyespor

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor

Haqi Osman saw 30 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor and Patrick Awuku was on the bench

Joseph Attamah saw 29 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 4-2 defeat to Besiktas

Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu as they lost 2-0 to Samsunspor

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Lviv

Ernest played 84 minutes for Lviv in the game

Mohammed Kadiri saw 24 minutes of action for CH.Odessa in their 2-1 win over Metalist

