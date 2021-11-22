You are here: HomeSports2021 11 22Article 1406572

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Alfred Duncan Alfred Duncan

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues across the globe.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed below...

Players to have scored over the weekend.

Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season for Fiorentina in their 4-3 win over AC Milan in the Italian Serie A

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue II.

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 4-0 win over St.Pauli in the Bundesliga II.

Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu in

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 2-1 win over Olhanense in the Portuguese top-flight league.

Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to score for Campionii Arges in their 3-2 win over Univ Craiova

Edwin Gyimah scored for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Royal AM in the South African league.

Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo in their 2-2 draw against Hacken

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-0 to Chelsea

Tariq Lamptey saw 78 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 3-3 draw against Burnley

Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration in the game for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Norwich

Thomas Partey made an injury return for Arsenal in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 79 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Luton

Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both featured for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham

In League One, Hiram Boateng came on as a substitute to play 27 minutes for MK Dons against Burton

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Newport

SPAIN

Samuel Obeng saw 61 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-0 win over Amorebieta

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on target for Fiorentina in their 4-3 win over AC Milan

In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played the full throttle for Crotone as they lost 2-0 to Perugia

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Myron Boadu saw 71 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-2 draw against Lille on Friday night

Kamaldeen Sulemana missed Rennes game against Montpellier

Osman Bukari and Dennis Appiah were in action for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to PSG

Gideon Mensah saw four minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-3 draw against Metz

Alex Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims

Salis Abdul Samed was 61 minutes of action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to Nice

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Guingamp

Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig

Christopher Adjei-Antwi was in action for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Rahma Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played the full throttle for Greuther Furth in their 4-0 win over Borrusia Monchengladbach

In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Hannover 96 which ended goalless

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 4-0 win over St.Pauli

Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 85 minutes of action in the game for St.Pauli

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour saw 79 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Teuta

Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu whilst Dennis Dowouna was on the bench

AUSTRIA

In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-0 defeat to Ried

Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger as they lost 5-1 to Tirol

ARMENIA

Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 73 minutes of action for Van in their 2-0 defeat to Pyunik Yerevan

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah played 12 minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-0 defeat to St. Leige

Majeed Ashimeru saw 76 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk

Emmanuel Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk

BELARUS

Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-2 win over Energetik-BGU

Julius Ofori saw 55 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU

BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah saw 90 minutes of action for Prijedor as they lost 1-0 to Borac Banja Luka

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo in their 5-2 defeat to Slavia Sofia

Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Cherno More

Bernard Tekpetey lasted 32 minutes in the game for Ludogorets in their 2-0 defeat to CSKA 1948 Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-2 against Hajduk Split

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for OL.Nicosia in their 3-2 win over Anorthosis

DENMARK

In SuperLig, Ghanaian quartet Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Lasso Coulibaly, Ibrahim Sadiq were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg

In First Division, Frank Assinki played 90 minutes for Koge in their 3-0 win over Esbjerg

Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby in their 1-0 win over Vendsyssel

EGYPT

Evans Mensah made a brief appearance for Ceramica Cleopatra against Pharco as they lost 1-0

Kwame Bonsu was on the bench

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Paide f

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Kauno Zalgiris which ended goalless

Divine Naah was in action for FK Kauno Zagliris

Alex Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Banga

NETHERLANDS

Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 3-1 win over Sittard

NORWAY

Isaac Twum saw 90 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Stromsgodset

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah saw 11 minutes of action for Wisla in their 3-1 defeat to Jagiellonia

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman saw 66 minutes of action for Gil Vicente in their 1-0 defeat to Leca

Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-0 win over Estrela

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 2-1 win over Olhanenese

Kennedy Boateng was on the bench for Santa Clara as they lost 6-0

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 2-0 win over U Craiova

Samuel Asamoah was in action for U Craiova

Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to score for Campionii Arges in their 3-2 win over Univ Craiova

SLOVAKIA

Sharani Zuberu saw 55 minutes of action for Dun Streda in their 1-0 win over Senica

Kelvin Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their goalless draw against Trnava

Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against L.Mikulas

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Peprah was in action for Orlando Pirates in their goalless draw game against Golden Arrows

Edwin Gyimah scored for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Royal AM

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo in their 2-2 draw against Hacken

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Elfsborg

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg

Ebenezer Ofori climbed off the bench to play for AIK in their 1-0 win over Varbergs

Gideon Mensah saw 70 minutes of action for Varbergs in the game

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen as they lost 1-0 to Lausanne

Musah Nuhu scored an own goal in the game

TURKEY

Philip Awuku was in action for Yeni Matalyaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor

Haqi Osman and Benjamin Tetteh were on the bench for Giresunspor

Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Basaksehir

Najeed Yakubu saw 68 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 win over Mariupol

UKRAINE

Ernest was in action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over FK Zorya Luhansk

