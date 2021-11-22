Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues across the globe.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed below...



Players to have scored over the weekend.



Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season for Fiorentina in their 4-3 win over AC Milan in the Italian Serie A



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue II.



Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 4-0 win over St.Pauli in the Bundesliga II.



Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu



Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 2-1 win over Olhanense in the Portuguese top-flight league.



Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to score for Campionii Arges in their 3-2 win over Univ Craiova



Edwin Gyimah scored for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Royal AM in the South African league.



Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo in their 2-2 draw against Hacken



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-0 to Chelsea



Tariq Lamptey saw 78 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 3-3 draw against Burnley



Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration in the game for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Norwich



Thomas Partey made an injury return for Arsenal in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool



In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 79 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Luton



Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both featured for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham



In League One, Hiram Boateng came on as a substitute to play 27 minutes for MK Dons against Burton



In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Newport



SPAIN



Samuel Obeng saw 61 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-0 win over Amorebieta



ITALY



In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played the full throttle for Crotone as they lost 2-0 to Perugia



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Myron Boadu saw 71 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-2 draw against Lille on Friday night



Kamaldeen Sulemana missed Rennes game against Montpellier



Osman Bukari and Dennis Appiah were in action for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to PSG



Gideon Mensah saw four minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-3 draw against Metz



Alex Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims



Salis Abdul Samed was 61 minutes of action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to Nice



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig



Christopher Adjei-Antwi was in action for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen



Rahma Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played the full throttle for Greuther Furth in their 4-0 win over Borrusia Monchengladbach



In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Hannover 96 which ended goalless



Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 85 minutes of action in the game for St.Pauli



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour saw 79 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Teuta



Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu whilst Dennis Dowouna was on the bench



AUSTRIA



In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-0 defeat to Ried



Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger as they lost 5-1 to Tirol



ARMENIA



Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 73 minutes of action for Van in their 2-0 defeat to Pyunik Yerevan



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah played 12 minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-0 defeat to St. Leige



Majeed Ashimeru saw 76 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk



Emmanuel Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk



BELARUS



Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-2 win over Energetik-BGU



Julius Ofori saw 55 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah saw 90 minutes of action for Prijedor as they lost 1-0 to Borac Banja Luka



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo in their 5-2 defeat to Slavia Sofia



Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Cherno More



Bernard Tekpetey lasted 32 minutes in the game for Ludogorets in their 2-0 defeat to CSKA 1948 Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-2 against Hajduk Split



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for OL.Nicosia in their 3-2 win over Anorthosis



DENMARK



In SuperLig, Ghanaian quartet Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Lasso Coulibaly, Ibrahim Sadiq were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg



In First Division, Frank Assinki played 90 minutes for Koge in their 3-0 win over Esbjerg



Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby in their 1-0 win over Vendsyssel



EGYPT



Evans Mensah made a brief appearance for Ceramica Cleopatra against Pharco as they lost 1-0



Kwame Bonsu was on the bench



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Paide f



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Kauno Zalgiris which ended goalless



Divine Naah was in action for FK Kauno Zagliris



Alex Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Banga



NETHERLANDS



Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 3-1 win over Sittard



NORWAY



Isaac Twum saw 90 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Stromsgodset



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah saw 11 minutes of action for Wisla in their 3-1 defeat to Jagiellonia



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman saw 66 minutes of action for Gil Vicente in their 1-0 defeat to Leca



Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-0 win over Estrela



Kennedy Boateng was on the bench for Santa Clara as they lost 6-0



ROMANIA



Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 2-0 win over U Craiova



Samuel Asamoah was in action for U Craiova



SLOVAKIA



Sharani Zuberu saw 55 minutes of action for Dun Streda in their 1-0 win over Senica



Kelvin Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their goalless draw against Trnava



Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against L.Mikulas



SOUTH AFRICA



Kwame Peprah was in action for Orlando Pirates in their goalless draw game against Golden Arrows



SWEDEN



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Elfsborg



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg



Ebenezer Ofori climbed off the bench to play for AIK in their 1-0 win over Varbergs



Gideon Mensah saw 70 minutes of action for Varbergs in the game



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen as they lost 1-0 to Lausanne



Musah Nuhu scored an own goal in the game



TURKEY



Philip Awuku was in action for Yeni Matalyaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor



Haqi Osman and Benjamin Tetteh were on the bench for Giresunspor



Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Basaksehir



Najeed Yakubu saw 68 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 win over Mariupol



UKRAINE



Ernest was in action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over FK Zorya Luhansk