Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues across the globe.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed below...
Players to have scored over the weekend.
Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season for Fiorentina in their 4-3 win over AC Milan in the Italian Serie A
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue II.
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 4-0 win over St.Pauli in the Bundesliga II.
Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu in
Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 2-1 win over Olhanense in the Portuguese top-flight league.
Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to score for Campionii Arges in their 3-2 win over Univ Craiova
Edwin Gyimah scored for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Royal AM in the South African league.
Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo in their 2-2 draw against Hacken
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-0 to Chelsea
Tariq Lamptey saw 78 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 3-3 draw against Burnley
Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration in the game for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Norwich
Thomas Partey made an injury return for Arsenal in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool
In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 79 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Luton
Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both featured for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham
In League One, Hiram Boateng came on as a substitute to play 27 minutes for MK Dons against Burton
In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Newport
SPAIN
Samuel Obeng saw 61 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-0 win over Amorebieta
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on target for Fiorentina in their 4-3 win over AC Milan
In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played the full throttle for Crotone as they lost 2-0 to Perugia
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Myron Boadu saw 71 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-2 draw against Lille on Friday night
Kamaldeen Sulemana missed Rennes game against Montpellier
Osman Bukari and Dennis Appiah were in action for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to PSG
Gideon Mensah saw four minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-3 draw against Metz
Alex Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims
Salis Abdul Samed was 61 minutes of action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to Nice
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Guingamp
Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig
Christopher Adjei-Antwi was in action for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
Rahma Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played the full throttle for Greuther Furth in their 4-0 win over Borrusia Monchengladbach
In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Hannover 96 which ended goalless
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 4-0 win over St.Pauli
Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 85 minutes of action in the game for St.Pauli
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour saw 79 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Teuta
Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu whilst Dennis Dowouna was on the bench
AUSTRIA
In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-0 defeat to Ried
Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger as they lost 5-1 to Tirol
ARMENIA
Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 73 minutes of action for Van in their 2-0 defeat to Pyunik Yerevan
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah played 12 minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-0 defeat to St. Leige
Majeed Ashimeru saw 76 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk
Emmanuel Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk
BELARUS
Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-2 win over Energetik-BGU
Julius Ofori saw 55 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah saw 90 minutes of action for Prijedor as they lost 1-0 to Borac Banja Luka
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo in their 5-2 defeat to Slavia Sofia
Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Cherno More
Bernard Tekpetey lasted 32 minutes in the game for Ludogorets in their 2-0 defeat to CSKA 1948 Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-2 against Hajduk Split
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for OL.Nicosia in their 3-2 win over Anorthosis
DENMARK
In SuperLig, Ghanaian quartet Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Lasso Coulibaly, Ibrahim Sadiq were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg
In First Division, Frank Assinki played 90 minutes for Koge in their 3-0 win over Esbjerg
Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby in their 1-0 win over Vendsyssel
EGYPT
Evans Mensah made a brief appearance for Ceramica Cleopatra against Pharco as they lost 1-0
Kwame Bonsu was on the bench
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Paide f
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Kauno Zalgiris which ended goalless
Divine Naah was in action for FK Kauno Zagliris
Alex Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Banga
NETHERLANDS
Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 3-1 win over Sittard
NORWAY
Isaac Twum saw 90 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Stromsgodset
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah saw 11 minutes of action for Wisla in their 3-1 defeat to Jagiellonia
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman saw 66 minutes of action for Gil Vicente in their 1-0 defeat to Leca
Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-0 win over Estrela
Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 2-1 win over Olhanenese
Kennedy Boateng was on the bench for Santa Clara as they lost 6-0
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 2-0 win over U Craiova
Samuel Asamoah was in action for U Craiova
Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to score for Campionii Arges in their 3-2 win over Univ Craiova
SLOVAKIA
Sharani Zuberu saw 55 minutes of action for Dun Streda in their 1-0 win over Senica
Kelvin Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their goalless draw against Trnava
Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against L.Mikulas
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah was in action for Orlando Pirates in their goalless draw game against Golden Arrows
Edwin Gyimah scored for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Royal AM
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo in their 2-2 draw against Hacken
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Elfsborg
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg
Ebenezer Ofori climbed off the bench to play for AIK in their 1-0 win over Varbergs
Gideon Mensah saw 70 minutes of action for Varbergs in the game
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen as they lost 1-0 to Lausanne
Musah Nuhu scored an own goal in the game
TURKEY
Philip Awuku was in action for Yeni Matalyaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor
Haqi Osman and Benjamin Tetteh were on the bench for Giresunspor
Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Basaksehir
Najeed Yakubu saw 68 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 win over Mariupol
UKRAINE
Ernest was in action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over FK Zorya Luhansk