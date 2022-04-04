Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Okyere Wriedt, Owusu, Salis scores

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.
The various leagues resumed over the weekend after the international break.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.
Players on Target
Abdul Samed Salis scored for Clermont Foot in their 3-2 defeat to Nantes in the French Ligue I.
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga II.
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored a consolation for Holstein Kiel
Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi in the Belgian top-flight league
Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor in the Turkish Lig I
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played the full throttle for Brighton against Norwich which ended in a draw
Tarique Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 4-1 win over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge
Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw against Man United at Old Trafford
In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Barnsley
Baba Rahman was an unused substitute for Reading in the game
In League Two, Jojo Wollacot kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale
Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester in their 2-1 win over Harrogate
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 to Getafe
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid
In La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed was shown the red card as Cartagena lost 2-1 to Real Oviedo
Richard Boateng was in action for Cartagena
Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 1-0 win over Venezia
Alfred Duncan played the full throttle for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Empoli
Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for AS Roma in their 1-0 win over Sampdoria
Serie B, Bright Gyamfi saw 10 minutes of action for Benevento as they thrashed Pisa 5-1
Davis Mensah saw 34 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Ascoli
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Bordeaux against Lille
Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Lens
Majeed Ashimeru was on the bench for Strasbourg
Alidu Seidu played the full throttle for Clermont while Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens in their 2-0 win over Valenciennes
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Hoffenheim
Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli as they lost by a lone goal to Hansa Rostock
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored the consolation for Holstein Kiel
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Dinamo Tirana
Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta against Skenderbeu
Randy Dwumfour played 67 minutes for Skenderbeu
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Tirol which they lost by a lone goal
BELGIUM
Dennis Odoi was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-1 win over Beerschot
Abraham Okyere was unused substitute in the game for Beerschot
Daniel Opare was in action for Seriang in their 2-2 draw against Oostende
David Atanga climbed off the bench to play for Oostende
Elisha Owusu was on the bench for Gent in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge
Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi
BULGARIA
Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over Botev Plovdiv
Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv
CROATIA
Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they lost 4-1 to Anorthosis
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to AEL Limassol
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 35 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Odense
ESTONIA
David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 4-0 to Levadia
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi featured in the game for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv
Montari Kamaheni played 45 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Beitar Jerusalem
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the game due to injury
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Kauno Zalgiris
Divine Naah was an usused substitute for Kauno Zalgiris
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Moreirense
SCOTLAND
Matthew Cudjoe made his debut in the Scottish league for Dundee United against Hibernian
SERBIA
Ibrahim Mustapha saw 81 minutes of action for Novi Pazar in their 1-0 win over Napredak
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok
Ibrahim Rahim played nine minutes for Trencin in their 3-0 win over L.Mikulas
Sharani Zuberu made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda against Sered
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch
SWEDEN
Joseph Amoako and Bernard Acquah were in action for Helsingborg as they lost 2-1 to Hammarby
Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Hacken in their 4-2 win over AIK
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 3-0 win over Sion
Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St. Gallen
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie saw 13 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Giresunspor
Yaw Ackah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 2-1 win over Bursaspor
Mahatma Otoo played 45 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 5-1 defeat to Erzurum
Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Nashville SC
Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 4-3 against CF Montreal
Latif Blessing saw 73 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-2 win over Orlando City
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they lost 2-0 to Philadelphia Union
In the USL Championship, Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston as they lost 2-1 to Las Vegas Lights