Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Okyere Wriedt, Owusu, Salis scores

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.



The various leagues resumed over the weekend after the international break.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.



Players on Target



Abdul Samed Salis scored for Clermont Foot in their 3-2 defeat to Nantes in the French Ligue I.



Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga II.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored a consolation for Holstein Kiel



Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi in the Belgian top-flight league



Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor in the Turkish Lig I



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played the full throttle for Brighton against Norwich which ended in a draw



Tarique Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 4-1 win over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge



Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw against Man United at Old Trafford



In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Barnsley



Baba Rahman was an unused substitute for Reading in the game



In League Two, Jojo Wollacot kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale



Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester in their 2-1 win over Harrogate



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 to Getafe



Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid



In La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed was shown the red card as Cartagena lost 2-1 to Real Oviedo



Richard Boateng was in action for Cartagena



Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 1-0 win over Venezia



Alfred Duncan played the full throttle for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Empoli



Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for AS Roma in their 1-0 win over Sampdoria



Serie B, Bright Gyamfi saw 10 minutes of action for Benevento as they thrashed Pisa 5-1



Davis Mensah saw 34 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Ascoli



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Bordeaux against Lille



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Lens



Majeed Ashimeru was on the bench for Strasbourg



Alidu Seidu played the full throttle for Clermont while Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens in their 2-0 win over Valenciennes



Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Hoffenheim



Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen



In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli as they lost by a lone goal to Hansa Rostock



Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored the consolation for Holstein Kiel



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Dinamo Tirana



Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta against Skenderbeu



Randy Dwumfour played 67 minutes for Skenderbeu



AUSTRIA



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Tirol which they lost by a lone goal



BELGIUM



Dennis Odoi was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-1 win over Beerschot



Abraham Okyere was unused substitute in the game for Beerschot



Daniel Opare was in action for Seriang in their 2-2 draw against Oostende



David Atanga climbed off the bench to play for Oostende



Elisha Owusu was on the bench for Gent in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge



Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi



BULGARIA



Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over Botev Plovdiv



Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv



CROATIA



Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Istra 1961



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they lost 4-1 to Anorthosis



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to AEL Limassol



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 35 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Odense



ESTONIA



David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 4-0 to Levadia



ISRAEL



Patrick Twumasi featured in the game for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv



Montari Kamaheni played 45 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Beitar Jerusalem



Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the game due to injury



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Kauno Zalgiris



Divine Naah was an usused substitute for Kauno Zalgiris



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Moreirense



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe made his debut in the Scottish league for Dundee United against Hibernian



SERBIA



Ibrahim Mustapha saw 81 minutes of action for Novi Pazar in their 1-0 win over Napredak



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok



Ibrahim Rahim played nine minutes for Trencin in their 3-0 win over L.Mikulas



Sharani Zuberu made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda against Sered



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch



SWEDEN



Joseph Amoako and Bernard Acquah were in action for Helsingborg as they lost 2-1 to Hammarby



Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Hacken in their 4-2 win over AIK



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 3-0 win over Sion



Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St. Gallen



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie saw 13 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Giresunspor



Yaw Ackah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 2-1 win over Bursaspor



Mahatma Otoo played 45 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 5-1 defeat to Erzurum



Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Nashville SC



Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 4-3 against CF Montreal



Latif Blessing saw 73 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-2 win over Orlando City



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they lost 2-0 to Philadelphia Union



In the USL Championship, Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston as they lost 2-1 to Las Vegas Lights