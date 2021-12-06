You are here: HomeSports2021 12 06Article 1416835

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Gyasi bags third goal of the season for Spezia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how each player performance at his respective club

Gabriel Mensah scored for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Mosta

Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A on Sunday

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Brighton which ended 1-1

Tariq Lamptey saw 62 minutes of action for Brighton in the game before being substituted

In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Hull City

In English FA Cup, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Walsall

Joe Dodoo saw 90 minutes of action for Doncaster in their 3-2 defeat to Mansfield

Brendan Wiredu saw 19 minutes of action for Colchester United in their 2-1 defeat to Wigan

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 79 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 71 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 3-1 win over Alcoron

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Bologna

In Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Pordenone

Godfred Donsah was on the bench for Crotone in their 2-1 defeat to Spal

Clad Adjapong played 90 minutes of action for Reggina in their 2-0 defeat to Lecce

Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma against Ascoli which ended in a stalemate

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 12 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg

Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 7-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 45 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-1 to Dusseldorf

Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 89 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 2-1 win over Schalke

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 3-0 win over Nice

Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg

Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Rennes in their big win over St. Etienne

Salis Abdul Samed was shown the red card in Clermont defeat to Montpellier

Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Clermont

Osman Bukari made a brief appearance for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Lorient

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Sochaux

Emmanuel Lomotey saw 14 minutes of action for Amiens SC in their 3-0 win over Dunkerque

Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless

ALBANIA

Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia

Richard Danso warmed the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-0 win over Egnatia

Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani

BELARUS

Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr against Krumkachy which ended goalless

BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru saw 16 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 3-2 win over Waregem

David Atanga made a brief appearance for Oostende in their 2-1 win over Eupen

Isaac Nuhu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes of action for Eupen

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-2 win over Seraring

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Levski Sofia

CROATIA

Issah Abass saw 30 minutes of for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Dragovoljac

Prince Obeng Ampem was on the bench

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah lasted the entire duration in the game for Doxa in their 4-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca

ESTONIA

Issahaku Konda was on the bench for Paide as they thrashed Kalju 5-3

Ernest Agyiri played the full throttle for Levadia against Flora which ended 2-2

ISRAEL

Montari Kamaheni saw nine minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah scored for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Mosta

James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta against Birkirkara which ended goalless

NETHERLANDS

Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles against Heerenveen which ended goalless

PORTUGAL

Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Santa Clara in their 2-1 win over Arouca

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova as they lost 2-0 to FC Voluntari

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani saw 45 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Pohronie

Kelvin Boateng saw 82 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Zilina

Benson Anang and Abasa Aremeyaw were in action for Zilina

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Supersport United

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen in their 4-0 defeat to Grasshoppers

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor

Joseph Attamah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava against Rukh Lviv which ended goalless