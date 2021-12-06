Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Gyasi bags third goal of the season for Spezia

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday



Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Brighton which ended 1-1



Tariq Lamptey saw 62 minutes of action for Brighton in the game before being substituted



In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Hull City



In English FA Cup, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Walsall



Joe Dodoo saw 90 minutes of action for Doncaster in their 3-2 defeat to Mansfield



Brendan Wiredu saw 19 minutes of action for Colchester United in their 2-1 defeat to Wigan



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 79 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 71 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 3-1 win over Alcoron



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo



Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Bologna



In Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Pordenone



Godfred Donsah was on the bench for Crotone in their 2-1 defeat to Spal



Clad Adjapong played 90 minutes of action for Reggina in their 2-0 defeat to Lecce



Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma against Ascoli which ended in a stalemate



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 12 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg



Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 7-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 45 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-1 to Dusseldorf



Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 89 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 2-1 win over Schalke



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 3-0 win over Nice



Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg



Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Rennes in their big win over St. Etienne



Salis Abdul Samed was shown the red card in Clermont defeat to Montpellier



Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Clermont



Osman Bukari made a brief appearance for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Lorient



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Sochaux



Emmanuel Lomotey saw 14 minutes of action for Amiens SC in their 3-0 win over Dunkerque



Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless



ALBANIA



Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia



Richard Danso warmed the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-0 win over Egnatia



Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani



BELARUS



Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr against Krumkachy which ended goalless



BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru saw 16 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 3-2 win over Waregem



David Atanga made a brief appearance for Oostende in their 2-1 win over Eupen



Isaac Nuhu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes of action for Eupen



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen



Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-2 win over Seraring



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Levski Sofia



CROATIA



Issah Abass saw 30 minutes of for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Dragovoljac



Prince Obeng Ampem was on the bench



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah lasted the entire duration in the game for Doxa in their 4-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca



ESTONIA



Issahaku Konda was on the bench for Paide as they thrashed Kalju 5-3



Ernest Agyiri played the full throttle for Levadia against Flora which ended 2-2



ISRAEL



Montari Kamaheni saw nine minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah scored for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Mosta



James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta against Birkirkara which ended goalless



NETHERLANDS



Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles against Heerenveen which ended goalless



PORTUGAL



Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Santa Clara in their 2-1 win over Arouca



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova as they lost 2-0 to FC Voluntari



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani saw 45 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Pohronie



Kelvin Boateng saw 82 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Zilina



Benson Anang and Abasa Aremeyaw were in action for Zilina



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Supersport United



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen in their 4-0 defeat to Grasshoppers



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor



Joseph Attamah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 2-0 win over Antalyaspor



Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava against Rukh Lviv which ended goalless