Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari scores again as Dauda grabs first goal for new club

Osman Bukari scored his third league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win against FK Vozdovac in the Serbian league



Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for Tenerife as they lost 1-0 against Eibar in Spanish Segunda



Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal for Neftci Baku in their 5-2 win against Kapaz in the Azerbaijani top-flight league



David Atanga scored in Oostende 3-1 defeat to Gent at home in the Jupiler Pro League



Jude Arthur was on the scoresheet for Haka as they won 3-2 against AC Oulu in the Finnish league



Kwadwo Asamoah scored for Spartaks in their 3-2 defeat against FK Leipaja in Latvia top-flight league



Michael Baidoo scored for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Norrkoping in Sweden



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 4-2 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.



Daniel Amartey lasted 62 minutes in the game for Leicester



Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play 16 minutes for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended in a draw



Mohammed Salisu improved on his performance for Southampton against Leeds United which ended 2-2



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 4-0 against Rotherham



Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench



Albert Adomah lasted 45 minutes in the game for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Sunderland



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo against Espanyol as they played a 2-2 draw



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in Fiorentina’s 3-2 win against Cremonese



Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench as AS Roma beat Salernitana 1-0



Emmanuel Gyasi saw 74 minutes of action in Spezia 1-0 win against Empoli



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban lasted 71 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 win against Venezia



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 11 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Monaco



Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 5-0 defeat to PSG



Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens against AC Ajaccio



Alexander Djiku lasted 74 minutes in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Nice



In Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 61 minutes of action for Niort against Bordeaux



Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens as they defeated Sochaux by a lone goal



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play six minutes for Freiburg against Dortmund which ended 3-1



Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt



AUSTRIA



Frank Amankwah came on as a substitute for Altach against Sturm Graz as they lost 4-0



Seth Paintsil came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hartberg as they 4-1 against A.Lustenau



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win against Sumqayit



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim was in action for Isloch Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Dynamo Brest



BELGIUM



Elisha Owusu missed the game due to injury



Daniel Opare lasted 88 minutes in the game for Seraing against Charleroi which the lost by a lone goal



Francis Amuzu played 80 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win against St.Truiden



Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp



Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen



Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 3-0 win against Leuven



Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration in Genk’s 4-1 win against Waregem



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv against Beroe which ended 1-1



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 36 minutes in the game for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Slaven Belupo



DENMARK



In SuperLig, Lasso Coulibaly, Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle in Nordsjaelland game against Aalborg which ended in a draw.



Abu Francis was on the bench



In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win against Fredericia



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Kuressaare which ended in a draw



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah played for Honka in their 4-0 win against Ilves



Eric Oteng came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-1 draw against Inter Tuku



David Accam came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Inter Tuku



Musah Nuhu lasted 60 minutes in the game for KuPS as they won 1-0 against Mariehamn



Baba Mensah saw 11 minutes in the game for Mariehamn after coming on as a substitute



LATVIA



LITHUANIA



Michael Anaba and Divine Naah saw 90 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Jonava



Francis Kyeremeh saw 28 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 5-1 win against Riteriai



MALAYASIA



Emmanuel Oti saw 90 minutes of action for Melaka United in their 2-2 draw against Sri Pahang



MOLODOVA



Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol against Dinamo-Auto which they won 2-0



Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes as Ajax beat Groningen 6-1



NORWAY



Gilbert Koomson played 17 minutes in Bodo/Glimt 4-1 win against Sarpsborg 08



Isaac Annan played 10 minutes for Kristiansund in their 2-1 defeat against Tromso



PORTUGAL



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his first professional debut for Sporting in their 3-0 win against Rio Ave



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was in action for Rio Ave



Francis Cann played 17 minutes for Vizela as they lost 1-0 against FC Porto



Abdul Mumin was on the bench in Vitoria Guimaraes game against Estoril which they won by a lone goal



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjo was handed his first league start for Dundee United against Hearts



SERBIA



Ibrahim Tanko played in Javor 2-2 draw against Sp.Subotica



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi saw 45 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 win against Z.Moravce-Vrable



Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a goalless draw



Kelvin Boateng played in Trnava 4-0 win against Michalovce



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Richard Bays which they lost by a lone goal



Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori were in action for Orlando Pirates against Chippa United which ended in a 1-0 defeat



SWEDEN



Benjamin Acquah played 90 minutes for Helsingborg against Sirius which ended goalless



Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their big win against Jonkoping



Emmanuel Boateng lasted the entire duration for Elfsborg



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano



TURKEY



Benard Mensah and Yaw Ackah came on as substitutes to help Kayserispor to bet Istanbulspor AS 1-0



Isaac Cofie played 47 minutes for Sivasspor as they lost 3-0 to Adana Demirspor



Isaac Sackey was in action for Umraniyespor in their 1-0 defeat against Antalyaspor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 1-0 win against DC United



Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes in Columbus Crew 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.



Yaw Yeboah was an unused substitute in the game



Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku came on as substitutes to help Los Angeles record a 5-0 win against Charlotte



Harrison Afful lasted 69 minutes in the game before being substituted.



In USL Championship, Propser Kassim and Alex Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 1-0 win against San Diego Loyal









