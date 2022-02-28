Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Below is a report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom.



Players on target



Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Burnley in the English Premier League.



Joseph Paintsil was on target for Genk in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League



David Antwi was on target for Mosta in their 4-3 win over Gzira in the Maltese top-flight league



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Norwich



Jordan Ayew was on the bench for Crystal Palace



Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa



In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool



Baba Rahman did not make the matchday squad for Reading



Albert Adomah saw 66 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn



Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham



In League One, Joe Dodoo was on the bench for Doncaster in their 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon



Daniel Agyei saw 84 minutes of action for Crewe in their 2-1 win over Cheltenham



Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their game against Bolton



In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 defeat to Salford



Brendan Wiredu was on the bench for Colchester against Oldham



SPAIN



In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng played 56 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma



In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-0 win over Perugia



Davis Mensah played 72 minutes for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Vicenza



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux



Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Bordeaux



Osman Bukari was in action for Nantes in their 3-1 win over Metz



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Pau FC



Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Pau FC



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Stuttgart



Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Leipzig



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 58 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Hannover



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Aue which ended 3-3



Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Ingolstadt



Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt against Dynamo Dresden



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Vllaznia



BELGIUM



Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen against Royale Union SG which ended in a draw



David Atanga saw 85 minutes of action for Oostende against St.Truiden which ended in a draw



Majeed Ashimeru saw 84 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven



BULGARIA



Bismarck Charles played 71 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 4-0 win over Botev Vrasta



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Beroe



Bernard Tekpetey saw 86 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Slavia Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem played 72 minutes for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Hajduk Split



Issah Abass was on the bench for Rijeka



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 4-2 win over Omonia



Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Omonia



Alhassan Wakaso was in action for Ol.Nicosia against Achnas which ended in a draw



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paeek



DENMARK



Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 3-2 win over Aarhus



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri played 90 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Flora



FINLAND



Emmanuel Oteng was in action for Ilves in their 2-1 defeat to Haka



HUNGARY



Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Honved against Puskas Academy which ended in a draw



ISREAL



Patrick Twumasi saw 73 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Ashdod



Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori both featured in the game for Ashdod



Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin



MALTA



Isaac Ntow played 70 minutes for Hamrun against Hibernians which ended in a draw



Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were both in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana



Bismarck Ngissah saw 58 minutes of action for Birkirkara as they lost 3-2 against Santa Lucia



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Kamal Sowah played 13 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord



Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-1 defeat to G.A Eagles



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-0 defeat to Benfica



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played 71 minutes for U Craiova in their 3-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias



QATAR



Andre Ayew saw 76 minutes of action for Al-Sadd in their 1-1 draw against Al-Duhail



Ayew clinched his first league title after the game



SAUDI ARABIA



Christian Atsu was in action for Al-Raed in their 3-2 defeat to Damac



Samuel Owusu was in action for Al Feiha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Shabab



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 3-1 win over Zilina



Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina whilst Benson Anang was on the bench



Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin against L.Mikulas



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Swallows



SWEDEN



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Brage



Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo were in action for Elfsborg against Skiljebo which they won 8-1



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Grasshoppers



Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen



TURKEY



In Super Lig, Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Trabzonspor



Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor as they thrashed Yeni Malatyaspor 5-2



Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman featured in the game for Malatyaspor.



Mahatma Otoo played 69 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 defeat to Genclerbirligi



Yaw Ackash saw 59 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor



Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB



Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost 1-0 to Bandirmaspor



USA



In the MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids



Emmanuel Twumasi played 87 minutes for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC



Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati against Austin FC which they lost 5-0



Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to DC United



