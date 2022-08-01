Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap: Kudus, Bukari, score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

David Atanga scored a brace for Oostende in their 2-1 win against KV Mechelen in the Belgian league.



Richmond Antwi scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win against Colorado Springs in the USL



Bernard Tekpetey scored his third goal of the season in Ludogorets 5-0 win against Spartak Varna in the Bulgrian top-flight league on Friday



Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax as they lost 5-3 to PSV in the Dutch Super Cup



Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Red Star Belgrade as they thumped Radnik 6-0 in the Serbian League



In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders



In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil registered an assist for Genk in their 3-1 win against St.Leige



ENGLAND



In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh made his debut for Hull City as they won 2-1 against Bristol City



Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Blackpool



Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench for Reading



Albert Addo climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw against Accrington



In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 15 minutes of action for Crawley Town as they lost by a lone goal



against Carlisle



GERMANY



In the DFB Pokal, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochum secured a 3-0 win against Viktoria Berlin



Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Freiburg against Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal which they won 2-1



FRANCE



In Ligue II, Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 84 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Annecy



Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Metz



AUSTRIA



Forson Amankwah played 58 minutes for Altach in their 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger AC



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg as they lost 2-1 to Tirol



BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Cercle Brugge



Elisha Owusu played 86 minutes for Gent in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden



Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen in their 2-1 win against Club Brugge



Kamal Sowah climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Club Brugge



Daniel Opare lasted 33 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene saw 79 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win against Hebar



Emmanuel Toku lasted the entire duration for Botev Plovdiv as they lost to Lok.Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem featured in the game for Rijeka against Gorcia



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide against Tammeka which they won 3-0



David Addy was in action for Tammeka



Ernest Agyiri lasted 30 minutes in the game for Levadia against Legion which ended 3-0



FINLAND



Malik Abubakar saw 60 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn



Baba Mensah was in action for Mariehamn



Edmund Arko-Mensah was in action for Honka in their 4-0 win against VPS



Prosper Ahiabu featured in the game for VPS



Clinton Antwi and Musah Nuhu were both in action for KuPS as they lost 2-1 to Haka



MALAYSIA



Emmanuel Oti lasted 76 minutes in the game for Melaka United as they lost 2-1 against Sabah



Alexander Agyakwa played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 3-2 defeat to Negeri Sembilan



MOLDOVA



Mudarisu Salifu made his debut for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 1-1 draw against Zimbru Chisinau



Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif



NETHERLANDS



NORWAY



Gilbert Koomson saw 16 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-1 win against Aalesund



Isaac Annan and David Agbo were on the bench for Kristiansund in their 1-0 defeat to Ham-Kam



Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd BK as they lost 3-2 against Rosenborg



Ernest Boahene made a brief appearance for Stromsgodset against Molde which they lost 3-0



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe saw 54 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock



SERBIA



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi was on the scoresheet for Zilina in their 4-1 win against Banska Bystrica



Henry Addo was an unused substitute on the bench



Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin as they lost 2-0 against Skalica



Kelvin Boateng lasted 22 minutes in the game for Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Podbrezova



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for ND Gorcia as they lost by a lone goal to Radomlj



SWEDEN



Gideon Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Varberg in their 3-1 win against Sundsvall



Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng both featured in the game for Elfsborg against Hacken which ended 4-4



Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play for Hacken







SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win against Zurich







USA



Latif Blessing saw 62 minutes of action for Los Angeles



Abu Danladi was on the bench for Minnesota United against Portland Timbers which ended 4-4



Samuel Afriyie Owusu was on the bench for New York City against Montreal which ended goalless



Leonard Owusu saw 39 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-1 draw against Nashville



Emmanuel Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for New England Revolution against Toronto C which ended in a goalless draw



Emmanuel Twumasi lasted the entire duration in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy



In USL, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham against Hartford Athletic which they won 1-0



Solomon Asante featured in the game for Indy Eleven as they lost 3-1 to Tampa Bay



Mohammed Abu played 45 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy



Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio



Richmond Antwi scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win against Colorado Springs



Elvis Amoh played 61 minutes for Colorado Springs