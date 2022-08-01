Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap: Kudus, Bukari, score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022
Players to have scored this weekend.....
Richmond Antwi scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win against Colorado Springs in the USL
ENGLAND
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh made his debut for Hull City as they won 2-1 against Bristol City
Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Blackpool
Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench for Reading
Albert Addo climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw against Accrington
In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 15 minutes of action for Crawley Town as they lost by a lone goal
against Carlisle
GERMANY
In the DFB Pokal, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochum secured a 3-0 win against Viktoria Berlin
Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Freiburg against Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal which they won 2-1
FRANCE
In Ligue II, Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 84 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Annecy
Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Metz
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah played 58 minutes for Altach in their 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger AC
David Atanga scored a brace for Oostende in their 2-1 win against KV Mechelen
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg as they lost 2-1 to Tirol
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil registered an assist for Genk in their 3-1 win against St.Leige
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Cercle Brugge
Elisha Owusu played 86 minutes for Gent in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden
Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen in their 2-1 win against Club Brugge
Kamal Sowah climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Club Brugge
Daniel Opare lasted 33 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey scored his third goal of the season in Ludogorets 5-0 win against Spartak Varna in the Bulgrian top-flight league on Friday
Carlos Ohene saw 79 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win against Hebar
Emmanuel Toku lasted the entire duration for Botev Plovdiv as they lost to Lok.Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem featured in the game for Rijeka against Gorcia
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide against Tammeka which they won 3-0
David Addy was in action for Tammeka
Ernest Agyiri lasted 30 minutes in the game for Levadia against Legion which ended 3-0
FINLAND
Malik Abubakar saw 60 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn
Baba Mensah was in action for Mariehamn
Edmund Arko-Mensah was in action for Honka in their 4-0 win against VPS
Prosper Ahiabu featured in the game for VPS
Clinton Antwi and Musah Nuhu were both in action for KuPS as they lost 2-1 to Haka
MALAYSIA
Emmanuel Oti lasted 76 minutes in the game for Melaka United as they lost 2-1 against Sabah
Alexander Agyakwa played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 3-2 defeat to Negeri Sembilan
MOLDOVA
Mudarisu Salifu made his debut for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 1-1 draw against Zimbru Chisinau
Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif
NETHERLANDS
In the Super Cup, Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax as they lost 5-3 to PSV
NORWAY
Gilbert Koomson saw 16 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-1 win against Aalesund
Isaac Annan and David Agbo were on the bench for Kristiansund in their 1-0 defeat to Ham-Kam
Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd BK as they lost 3-2 against Rosenborg
Ernest Boahene made a brief appearance for Stromsgodset against Molde which they lost 3-0
SCOTLAND
Matthew Cudjoe saw 54 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock
SERBIA
Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Red Star Belgrade as they thumped Radnik 6-0
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi was on the scoresheet for Zilina in their 4-1 win against Banska Bystrica
Henry Addo was an unused substitute on the bench
Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin as they lost 2-0 against Skalica
Kelvin Boateng lasted 22 minutes in the game for Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Podbrezova
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for ND Gorcia as they lost by a lone goal to Radomlj
SWEDEN
Gideon Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Varberg in their 3-1 win against Sundsvall
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng both featured in the game for Elfsborg against Hacken which ended 4-4
Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play for Hacken
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win against Zurich
USA
In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders
Latif Blessing saw 62 minutes of action for Los Angeles
Abu Danladi was on the bench for Minnesota United against Portland Timbers which ended 4-4
Samuel Afriyie Owusu was on the bench for New York City against Montreal which ended goalless
Leonard Owusu saw 39 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-1 draw against Nashville
Emmanuel Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for New England Revolution against Toronto C which ended in a goalless draw
Emmanuel Twumasi lasted the entire duration in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy
In USL, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham against Hartford Athletic which they won 1-0
Solomon Asante featured in the game for Indy Eleven as they lost 3-1 to Tampa Bay
Mohammed Abu played 45 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy
Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio
Richmond Antwi scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win against Colorado Springs
Elvis Amoh played 61 minutes for Colorado Springs