Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as 2021-22 season kicks off

2021-22 season
ENGLAND
In the FA Community Sheild, Daniel Amartey helped Leicester City to beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the title
In the English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Millwall
Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 3-2 defeat to Stoke City
In the League One, Hiram Boateng was on target for MK Dons against Bolton which ended 3-3-
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored on his debut for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Lens
He played 57 minutes before being substituted
Abdul Samed S lasted the entire duration for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Bordeaux
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg as they lost 2-0 to Angers
Myron Boadu made his debut for AS Monaco in their 1-1 draw against Nantes on Friday
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 3-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen
Ebenezer Assifuah played 26 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Toulouse
Emmanuel Ntim lasted the entire duration for Valenciennes as they lost 3-0 to Nimes
GERMANY
In the DFB Pokal, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover in their 4-0 win over Norderstedt
Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 10 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-2 defeat to Babalsberg
ARMENIA
Benjamin Nana Tachie and Simon Obonde were on target for Norvank in their 2-1 win over Pyunik Yerevan in the Armenia Premier League
David Quaye came off the bench to play 23 minutes for the club whilst Fellow Ghanaian compatriots Christian Agyenim Boateng and Gideon Boateng were on the bench.
Nana Antwi and Annan Mensah featured for Urartu in their 4-1 win over Sevan
AUSTRIA
In the First Division, Daniel Owusu scored for FC Liefering as they lost to A.Lustenau 2-1.
Frank Amankwah lasted the entire duration for FC Liefering
BELGIUM
Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Seraing
Francis Amuzu scored in the game for Anderlecht
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku scored the only goal of the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia
CHINA
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Dalian Pro as they suffered a heavy defeat against Shanghai Port. They lost the game 5-0
Frank Acheampong and Mubarak Wakaso were in action for Shenzhen in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou
DENMARK
Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench in Lyngby 5-0 win over Esbjerg
Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were on the bench for Fremad Amager as they lost 3-0 against Hvidovre
EGYPT
Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Ceramica Cleopatra as they lost 4-0 to Al Ahly
Solomon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Aswan in their 2-2 draw against El-Entag El-Harby
John Antwi climbed off the bench to play 78 minutes for Pyramids against El Gaish
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 78 minutes of action for Levadia in their 3-0 win over Kuressaare
Abdul Razak Yusif saw 13 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Tulevik
FINLAND
Thomas Agyiri saw 45 minutes of action for KTP in their 1-0 defeat to HJK
Baba Mensah played the entire duration for Klubi 04 as they recorded a 4-0 win over MuSa
Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Rovaniemi in their 3-2 defeat to Ekenas
Mohammed Adams played the full throttle for the losers
Anthony Annan lasted 70 minutes in the game for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 defeat to Haka
Ishmael Yartey was on the bench for Haka
Eric Oteng was in action for llves against Honka which ended in a defeat
Nana Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for KuPS against Lahti which ended in a 2-2 draw
HUNGARY
Godswords Amedome was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 1-0 win over Honved
ISRAEL
Edwin Gyasi saw 86 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem as they drew against Hapoel Tel Aviv
MALAYSIA
Abubakar Yakubu saw 22 minutes of action for Sri Pahang as they lost 2-0 to Terengganu
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against PSV in the Super Cup as they lost 4-0
POLAND
Ishmael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Gornik in their 1-0 win over Stal Mielec
Yaw Yeboah goal was not enough to save Wisla from defeat against Rakow
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FCU Craiova in their 2-1 win over Academica Clinceni
Ahmed Said lasted the entire duration for FC Arges as they lost 1-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang was on the bench for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Pohronie
Rahim Ibrahim saw 23 minutes for Trencin in their 2-1 win over Michalovce
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play for Dun. Streda in their 1-0 defeat to Sered
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakari lasted 57 minutes in the game for Malmo FF as they drew against Halmstad
Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to play for Halmstad
Enock Adu was shown the red card in Mjallby 2-2 draw against Orebro
Mensiro and Patrick Kpozo both featured for Ostersunds as they lost heavily to Hacken
David Accam climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hammarby against Goteborg
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen against Lugano
UKRAINE
Najeed Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-1 win over Lviv
Ernest played the full throttle for Lviv
USA
In Major League Soccer, Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 draw against Atlanta United
Harrison Afful played 69 minutes for Columbus Crew
Isaac Atanga made a brief appearance for FC Cincinnati in their 1-1 draw against Orlando City
In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising in their 2-2 draw against Las Vegas Lights
Samuel Ashitey scored for Hartford in their 4-2 defeat to Colorado Springs
Anderson Asiedu played the full throttle for Birmingham in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa
Prosper Kasim saw 78 minutes of action for Birmingham