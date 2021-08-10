Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as 2021-22 season kicks off

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

ENGLAND



In the FA Community Sheild, Daniel Amartey helped Leicester City to beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the title



In the English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Millwall



Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 3-2 defeat to Stoke City



In the League One, Hiram Boateng was on target for MK Dons against Bolton which ended 3-3-



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored on his debut for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Lens



He played 57 minutes before being substituted



Abdul Samed S lasted the entire duration for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Bordeaux



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg as they lost 2-0 to Angers



Myron Boadu made his debut for AS Monaco in their 1-1 draw against Nantes on Friday



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 3-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen



Ebenezer Assifuah played 26 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Toulouse



Emmanuel Ntim lasted the entire duration for Valenciennes as they lost 3-0 to Nimes



GERMANY



In the DFB Pokal, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover in their 4-0 win over Norderstedt



Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 10 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-2 defeat to Babalsberg



ARMENIA



Benjamin Nana Tachie and Simon Obonde were on target for Norvank in their 2-1 win over Pyunik Yerevan in the Armenia Premier League



David Quaye came off the bench to play 23 minutes for the club whilst Fellow Ghanaian compatriots Christian Agyenim Boateng and Gideon Boateng were on the bench.



Nana Antwi and Annan Mensah featured for Urartu in their 4-1 win over Sevan



AUSTRIA



In the First Division, Daniel Owusu scored for FC Liefering as they lost to A.Lustenau 2-1.



Frank Amankwah lasted the entire duration for FC Liefering



BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Seraing



Francis Amuzu scored in the game for Anderlecht



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku scored the only goal of the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia



CHINA



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Dalian Pro as they suffered a heavy defeat against Shanghai Port. They lost the game 5-0



Frank Acheampong and Mubarak Wakaso were in action for Shenzhen in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou



DENMARK



Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench in Lyngby 5-0 win over Esbjerg



Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were on the bench for Fremad Amager as they lost 3-0 against Hvidovre



EGYPT



Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Ceramica Cleopatra as they lost 4-0 to Al Ahly



Solomon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Aswan in their 2-2 draw against El-Entag El-Harby



John Antwi climbed off the bench to play 78 minutes for Pyramids against El Gaish



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 78 minutes of action for Levadia in their 3-0 win over Kuressaare



Abdul Razak Yusif saw 13 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Tulevik



FINLAND



Thomas Agyiri saw 45 minutes of action for KTP in their 1-0 defeat to HJK



Baba Mensah played the entire duration for Klubi 04 as they recorded a 4-0 win over MuSa



Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Rovaniemi in their 3-2 defeat to Ekenas



Mohammed Adams played the full throttle for the losers



Anthony Annan lasted 70 minutes in the game for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 defeat to Haka



Ishmael Yartey was on the bench for Haka



Eric Oteng was in action for llves against Honka which ended in a defeat



Nana Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for KuPS against Lahti which ended in a 2-2 draw



HUNGARY



Godswords Amedome was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 1-0 win over Honved



ISRAEL



Edwin Gyasi saw 86 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem as they drew against Hapoel Tel Aviv



MALAYSIA



Abubakar Yakubu saw 22 minutes of action for Sri Pahang as they lost 2-0 to Terengganu



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against PSV in the Super Cup as they lost 4-0



POLAND



Ishmael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Gornik in their 1-0 win over Stal Mielec



Yaw Yeboah goal was not enough to save Wisla from defeat against Rakow



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FCU Craiova in their 2-1 win over Academica Clinceni



Ahmed Said lasted the entire duration for FC Arges as they lost 1-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang was on the bench for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Pohronie



Rahim Ibrahim saw 23 minutes for Trencin in their 2-1 win over Michalovce



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play for Dun. Streda in their 1-0 defeat to Sered



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari lasted 57 minutes in the game for Malmo FF as they drew against Halmstad



Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to play for Halmstad



Enock Adu was shown the red card in Mjallby 2-2 draw against Orebro



Mensiro and Patrick Kpozo both featured for Ostersunds as they lost heavily to Hacken



David Accam climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hammarby against Goteborg



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen against Lugano



UKRAINE



Najeed Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-1 win over Lviv



Ernest played the full throttle for Lviv



USA



In Major League Soccer, Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 draw against Atlanta United



Harrison Afful played 69 minutes for Columbus Crew



Isaac Atanga made a brief appearance for FC Cincinnati in their 1-1 draw against Orlando City



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising in their 2-2 draw against Las Vegas Lights



Samuel Ashitey scored for Hartford in their 4-2 defeat to Colorado Springs



Anderson Asiedu played the full throttle for Birmingham in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa



Prosper Kasim saw 78 minutes of action for Birmingham