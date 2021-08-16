Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Yeboah, Narh, others, on target for their respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.
Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Players to have scored for their clubs this weekend
Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu against Tuzlaspor in the Turkish First Division
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored to help Real Oviedo secure a 2-2 draw against Lugo
Francis Narh was on target for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk in the Belarusian top flight
Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo but was unable to save them from defeat against Goteborg in Sweden
Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Sturm Graz against Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga
Check out how the players fared this weekend for their respective clubs
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariqe Fosu missed Brentford 2-0 win against Arsenal on Friday.
Thomas Partey did not feature for Arsenal due to injury
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in Crystal Palace 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Everton
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester in their 1-0 win against Wolves
In English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-0 win over Hull City
Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Preston
In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons against Sunderland which they lost 2-1
League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Northampton which they lost 1-0
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Real Betis
Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s defeat to Atletico Madrid
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Real Oviedo in their 2-2 draw against Lugo
ITALY
In the Coppa Italia, Emmanuel Gyasi played 12 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Pordenone
Davis Mensah played 20 minutes for Pordenone
Caleb Ekuban featured in Genoa’s game against Peruggia which they won 3-2
Alfred Duncan was on the bench for Fiorentina against Cosenza
Ahmed Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they won 2-1 against Spal
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 33 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart
Christopher Adjei-Antwi played the full throttle for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg
Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 against SG Dynamo Dresden
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu played 56 minutes for Monaco in their 1-0 defeat to Lorient
Alexander Djiku was red carded in Strasbourg game against PSG which they lost 4-2
Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Troyes
Alidu Seidu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Clermont
Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Strasbourg
Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes as they won 2-0 against Metz
Gideon Mensah made his full debut for Bordeaux in their 2-2 draw against Marseille
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 45 minutes of action for Pau FC in their goalless draw against Nimes
Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-0 win against Guingamp
ARMENIA
Four Ghanaian players were in action for Noravank as they lost 1-0 to Sevan in the Premier League
Benjamin Nana Tachie, Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye
Gideon Boateng was on the bench for Noravank
AUSTRIA
In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against Ried
Frank Amankwah saw 88 minutes of action for Liefering in their 1-1 draw against Amstetten
Daniel Owusu was on the bench for Leifering
Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Sturm Graz against Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga
BELARUS
Daniel Soah played 53 minutes for Isloch Minsk as they lost 7-1 against Rukh Brest
Francis Narh was on target for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk
Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr
Sulley Muniru saw 20 minutes of action for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 against Bate
BELGIUM
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen as they recorded a 2-1 win over St. Truiden
Isaac Nuhu came off the bench to play 19 minutes for Eupen
David Atanga played 18 minutes for Oostende in their 3-2 win over Seraing
Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot VA as they lost to St.Liege
Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru were both in action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge
CANADA
Rapahel Ohin was in action for Valour against Edmonton which ended goalless
CORATIA
Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem featured for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Hibernian
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland against Brondy as they won 1-0
In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Jammerbugt
Frank Assinki warmed the bench in Koge 3-1 defeat to Nykobing
Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby against Hobro as they won 4-1
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla against Al Ittihad
Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Bonsu featured in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Ghazl El Mahallah
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes for Levadia in their 4-0 win over Tammeka
Isshaku Konda played full throttle for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Parnu JK Vaprus
FAROE ISLANDS
Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvoroyri against B36 Torshavn which they lost 2-1
FINLAND
Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS in their 4-0 win over KTP
Thomas Agyiri saw 70 minutes of action for the losers
Ishamel Yartey saw 45 minutes of action for Haka against Lahti
Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 defeat to AC Oulu
ISRAEL
Richard Gadze saw 10 minutes of action for Sakhnin in their 3-2 defeat to Kiryat Shmona in the Toto Cup
Emmanuel Gyasi played 89 minutes for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 defeat to Netanya
Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Hegelmann Litauen
KAZAKHSTAN
David Mawutor saw 15 minutes of action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they won 3-2 against Ordabasy
MALAYASIA
Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor against Kedah. They won 4-2
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against Nijmegen as they won 5-0
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah saw 45 minutes of action for Wisla against Stal Mielec
PORTUGAL
Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Tondela
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FC U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste which ended goalless
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim played 57 minutes for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a 1-1 draw
Sharani Zuberu climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Senica
Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Z-Moravce-Vrable
Benson Anang saw 11 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to L.Mikulas
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye was in action for Ljublhana against Koper as they lost 3-1
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates against Swallows in the MTN 8 Cup. Pirates lost the game 2-1 to exit the competition
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo but was unable to save them from defeat against Goteborg
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad against Kalmar which ended 1-1
Eric Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings against Osters
Patrick Kpozo played full throttle for Ostersunds in their 2-1 defeat to Norrkoping
Mensiro was on the bench for Ostersunds
Lawson Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Landskrona which ended in a 1-0 defeat
Kwame Kizito saw 31 minutes of action for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 defeat to Vasalunds
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah saw 45 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Altay
Isaac Sackey missed Hatayspor game against Kasimpasa due to injury
Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS against Bursaspor in the Turkish Lig 1
Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Tuzlaspor
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Veres-Rivne
Raymond Frimpong Owusu made a brief appearance for FK Zorya Luhansk in their 1-1 draw against Minaj
USA
In Major League Soccer, Leonard Owusu played 58 minutes for Vancouver Whitecaps against San Jose Earthquakes
In the USL Championship, Samuel Ashitey was in action for Hartford against Tampa Bay which they lost by a lone goal
Isaac Bawa was in action for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots