You are here: HomeSports2021 08 16Article 1333666

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Yeboah, Narh, others, on target for their respective clubs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kelvin was on target for his club Kelvin was on target for his club

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.

Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored for their clubs this weekend

Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu against Tuzlaspor in the Turkish First Division

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored to help Real Oviedo secure a 2-2 draw against Lugo

Francis Narh was on target for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk in the Belarusian top flight

Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo but was unable to save them from defeat against Goteborg in Sweden

Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Sturm Graz against Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga

Check out how the players fared this weekend for their respective clubs

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariqe Fosu missed Brentford 2-0 win against Arsenal on Friday.

Thomas Partey did not feature for Arsenal due to injury

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in Crystal Palace 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Everton

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester in their 1-0 win against Wolves

In English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-0 win over Hull City

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Preston

In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons against Sunderland which they lost 2-1

League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Northampton which they lost 1-0

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Real Betis

Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s defeat to Atletico Madrid

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Real Oviedo in their 2-2 draw against Lugo

ITALY

In the Coppa Italia, Emmanuel Gyasi played 12 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Pordenone

Davis Mensah played 20 minutes for Pordenone

Caleb Ekuban featured in Genoa’s game against Peruggia which they won 3-2

Alfred Duncan was on the bench for Fiorentina against Cosenza

Ahmed Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they won 2-1 against Spal

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 33 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played the full throttle for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg

Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 against SG Dynamo Dresden

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu played 56 minutes for Monaco in their 1-0 defeat to Lorient

Alexander Djiku was red carded in Strasbourg game against PSG which they lost 4-2

Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Troyes

Alidu Seidu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Clermont

Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Strasbourg

Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes as they won 2-0 against Metz

Gideon Mensah made his full debut for Bordeaux in their 2-2 draw against Marseille

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 45 minutes of action for Pau FC in their goalless draw against Nimes

Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-0 win against Guingamp

ARMENIA

Four Ghanaian players were in action for Noravank as they lost 1-0 to Sevan in the Premier League

Benjamin Nana Tachie, Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye

Gideon Boateng was on the bench for Noravank

AUSTRIA

In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against Ried

Frank Amankwah saw 88 minutes of action for Liefering in their 1-1 draw against Amstetten

Daniel Owusu was on the bench for Leifering

Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Sturm Graz against Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga

BELARUS

Daniel Soah played 53 minutes for Isloch Minsk as they lost 7-1 against Rukh Brest

Francis Narh was on target for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk

Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr

Sulley Muniru saw 20 minutes of action for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 against Bate

BELGIUM

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen as they recorded a 2-1 win over St. Truiden

Isaac Nuhu came off the bench to play 19 minutes for Eupen

David Atanga played 18 minutes for Oostende in their 3-2 win over Seraing

Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot VA as they lost to St.Liege

Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru were both in action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge

CANADA

Rapahel Ohin was in action for Valour against Edmonton which ended goalless

CORATIA

Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem featured for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Hibernian

DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaly and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland against Brondy as they won 1-0

In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Jammerbugt

Frank Assinki warmed the bench in Koge 3-1 defeat to Nykobing

Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby against Hobro as they won 4-1

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla against Al Ittihad

Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Bonsu featured in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Ghazl El Mahallah

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes for Levadia in their 4-0 win over Tammeka

Isshaku Konda played full throttle for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Parnu JK Vaprus

FAROE ISLANDS

Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvoroyri against B36 Torshavn which they lost 2-1

FINLAND

Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS in their 4-0 win over KTP

Thomas Agyiri saw 70 minutes of action for the losers

Ishamel Yartey saw 45 minutes of action for Haka against Lahti

Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 defeat to AC Oulu

ISRAEL

Richard Gadze saw 10 minutes of action for Sakhnin in their 3-2 defeat to Kiryat Shmona in the Toto Cup

Emmanuel Gyasi played 89 minutes for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 defeat to Netanya

Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Hegelmann Litauen

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor saw 15 minutes of action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they won 3-2 against Ordabasy

MALAYASIA

Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor against Kedah. They won 4-2

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against Nijmegen as they won 5-0

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah saw 45 minutes of action for Wisla against Stal Mielec

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Tondela

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FC U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste which ended goalless

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim played 57 minutes for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a 1-1 draw

Sharani Zuberu climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Senica

Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Z-Moravce-Vrable

Benson Anang saw 11 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to L.Mikulas

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye was in action for Ljublhana against Koper as they lost 3-1

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates against Swallows in the MTN 8 Cup. Pirates lost the game 2-1 to exit the competition

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo but was unable to save them from defeat against Goteborg

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad against Kalmar which ended 1-1

Eric Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings against Osters

Patrick Kpozo played full throttle for Ostersunds in their 2-1 defeat to Norrkoping

Mensiro was on the bench for Ostersunds

Lawson Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Landskrona which ended in a 1-0 defeat

Kwame Kizito saw 31 minutes of action for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 defeat to Vasalunds

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah saw 45 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Altay

Isaac Sackey missed Hatayspor game against Kasimpasa due to injury

Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS against Bursaspor in the Turkish Lig 1

Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Tuzlaspor

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Veres-Rivne

Raymond Frimpong Owusu made a brief appearance for FK Zorya Luhansk in their 1-1 draw against Minaj

USA

In Major League Soccer, Leonard Owusu played 58 minutes for Vancouver Whitecaps against San Jose Earthquakes

In the USL Championship, Samuel Ashitey was in action for Hartford against Tampa Bay which they lost by a lone goal

Isaac Bawa was in action for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment