Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Semenyo, Paintsil score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.
Players to have scored
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to help Brighton record a 2-1 win against Leeds United
Daniel Amartey bagged in another 90 minutes for Leicester United against Chelsea which ended in a 2-1 defeat.
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew failed to hold on to Crystal Palace’s lead in the first half as Man City staged a comeback to win the game 4-2
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Fulham at the Emirates due to injury.
In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to score for Bristol City in their 3-3 draw against Blackpool
Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Hull City in their 3-2 win against Coventry
Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading against Millwall which ended in a 1-0 win
Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench for Reading
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-2 win against Watford
Tariq Fosu came on as a substitute to help Stoke City record a 1-0 win against Blackburn
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in fine form for Celta Vigo as they recorded a 1-0 win against Girona
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle in Spezia’s 2-2 draw against Sassuolo
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg against Auxerre which they lost by a lone goal
Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 2-1 win against Rennes
Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for Rennes
Alidu Seidu lasted 67 minutes in the game for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat against Lorient
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was an unused substitute in Freiburg’s 1-0 win against Bochum
Christopher Antwi-Adjei missed the game for Bochum due to injury
Kevin-Prince Boateng came on as a substitute to play 16 minutes for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat to Dortmund
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Heidenheim
Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher in their 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock
AUSTRIA
Frank Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Altach in their 4-1 defeat to LASK
Seth Paintsil helped Hartberg to a 2-0 win against Ried on Saturday
Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score a brace for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win against Tirol
AZERBAIJAN
Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal of the season for Neftci Baku in their 2-1 win against Zira
Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 4-0 win against Shamakhi
BELGIUM
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah played 90 minutes as Club Brugge secured a 3-1 win against Charleroi
Joseph Paintsil scored in Genk’s 4-0 win against Seraing
Daniel Opare played an hour for Seraing before he was substituted.
Francis Abu made his debut for Cercle Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Waregem
David Atanga climbed off the bench to feature in the Oostende game against Leuven which ended in a 2-1 defeat
Francis Amuzu was in action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat against Royale Union
Majeed Ashimeru was on the bench for Anderlecht
Isaac Nuhu scored the match winner in KAS Eupen's 1-0 win against Westerlo
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku lasted 84 minutes in the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win against Septemvri Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka as they lost 2-1 against Varazdin
CYRPUS
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis as they recorded 2-1 away win against Karmiotissa
Majeed Waris made his debut for Anorthosis in their 2-1 win against Ol.Nicosia
CZECH
Nana Akosah-Bempah saw 12 minutes of action for FK Pardubice against Mlada Boleslav which they lost 3-0
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 win against FC Copenhagen
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif was sent off in Paide’s game against Flora which ended in a 2-1 defeat
EGYPT
Benjamin Bernard Boateng and Moro Salifu were in action for Al Ittihad as they lost by a lone goal to Arab Contractors
Isaac Cobbinah scored in El Gouna’s 2-1 win against Future FC
Evans Mensah and Kwame Bonsu were in action for Cremica Cleopatra against Pyramids which they lost 2-0
Issahaku Yakubu scored for National Bank Egypt in their 3-2 win against Eastern Company
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 31 minutes for Honka after coming on as a substitute to help the team draw 2-2 against AC Oulu
Jude Arthur was in action for Haka in their 3-2 win against ILves
Najeed Yakubu and Eric Oteng featured in the game for ILves.
David Accam was in action for Inter Turku as they lost 2-1 against KuPS
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-1 draw against HIFK
Malik Abubakari climbed off the bench to help HJK in their 1-0 win against SJK
Kingsley Ofori featured in the game for SJK
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah and Isaac Papo were in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win against Nes Tziona
Richard Boateng scored for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Haifa
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah and Michael Anaba featured in Kauno Zalgiris game against Siauliai FA in their 3-0 win
Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 4-1 win against Hegelmann
MALTA
James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 3-3 draw against Gzira
Clinton Bangura lasted the entire duration in Pietra Hotspurs defeat against Valletta
Geoffrey Acheampong, Jacob Akrong and Patrick Mensah were in action for Mosta in their 4-1 win against Marsaxlokk
MEXICO
Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye was on the scoresheet for Queretaro FC against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday evening.
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-0 win against Utrecht
PORTUGAL
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu produced a man of the match performance when Rio Ave stunned FC Porto 2-1 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
RUSSIA
Joel Fameye was in action for Rubin Kazan in their 1-1 draw against Kamaz
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they lost by 9-0 against Celtic
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-0 win against Michalovce
SWEDEN
Frank Arhin was in action for Dalkurd as they lost 2-1 against Brage
Abdul Halik Hudu and Lwason Sabah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost 2-1 against Norrby
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams was impressive in the game for Basel in their 4-2 win against Zurich
TURKEY
In Lig 1. Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-2 against Eyupspor
Yaw Ackah and Bernard Mensah came on as substitutes to help Kayserispor to a 3-0 win against Giresunspor
Isaac Atanga came on as a substitute to feature for Goztepe in their 2-1 defeat against Bandirmaspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi saw 74 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake