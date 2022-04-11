Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sadiq hits brace, Kyereh bags 11th goal of the season 

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on how the players performed.
Players to have scored
Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 1-0 win over Barrow in the English League One.
Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St. Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga II.
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Beroe in the Bulgaria league
Emmanuel Toku was on target for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia in Bulgaria
Ibrahim Sadiq scored a brace for Hacken in their 2-1 win over Degerfors in Sweden.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 14 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-1 win over Arsenal.
Thomas Partey missed the game due to injury
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 6-0 to Chelsea
Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 2-0 win over West Ham
Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both played the full throttle for Crystal Palace
In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Cardiff
Abdul Baba Rahman was on the bench for Reading
In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Stevenge which ended in a 2-0 defeat
Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 1-0 to Newport
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed got injured and was substituted in the Mallorca game against Atletico Madrid which they won by a lone goal
Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Espanyol
Richard Boateng played 26 minutes for Cartagena as they lost 1-0 to Lugo
Samuel Obeng played 66 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Leganes
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 81 minutes in the game for Spezia against Empoli which ended in a draw
Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Napoli
Felix Afena-Gyan played 66 minutes for AS Roma in their 2-1 win over Salernitana
In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Alessandria
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St. Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. It was his 11th goal of the season for St.Pauli
Braydon Marvin Manu played 59 minutes for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Nurnberg
Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was on target for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Hamburger SV 1-0
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont as they lost 6-1 to PSG
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Lyon
Gideon Mensah came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Bordeaux in their 3-1 win over Metz
Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Brest
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were in action for Amiens against Bastia
Emmanuel Ntim lasted 86 minutes in the game for Valenciennes against Auxerre
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration in the game for KF Egnatia in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi
Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 3-1 defeat to Partizani
Randy Dwumfour lasted 90 minutes for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which they lost 4-0
BELGIUM
David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 2-0 win over Eupen
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen
Abdul Nurudeen was on the post for Eupen
Dennis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over KV Mechelen
Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 5-0 win over Leuven
Joseph Paintsil came on as a substitute to help Genk record a 2-0 win over Seraing
Daniel Opare played 76 minutes in the game for Seraing
BULGARIA
CROATIA
Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against D.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they lost 3-0 against Ol.Nicosia
Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play eight minutes in the game for Omonia
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Apoel in their 2-1 win over Paphos
DENMARK
Emmanuel Nuamah was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Aarhus
Francis Abu was in action for Nordsjaelland
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Levadia
Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Paide
FINLAND
Kingsley Ofori made a brief appearance for SJK as they lost 1-0 to HJK
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 5-0 win over Lahti
Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against HIFK
Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 2-1 win over lLves
Eric Oteng lasted 62 minutes in the game
ISRAEL
Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva
Richmond Boakye Yiadom made a return from injury to play for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-0 win over Nof Haglial
Eugen Ansah lasted 16 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Tel Aviv which ended 2-2
MALAYSIA
Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilan FA in their 1-1 draw against Penang
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong and David Antwi were in action for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Balzan
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute for Ajax in their 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam
ROMANIA
Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to Farul Constanta
SLOVAKIA
Ghanaian trio Henry Addo, Benson Anang, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 1-0 to Trnava
Zuberu Sharani was on target for Dun.Streda as they lost 3-1 to Slovan Brastislava
SWEDEN
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Basel
PORTUGAL
Mumin Abdul was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 1-0 to FC Porto
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Goztepe
Kwabena Owusu was shown the red card in Ankaragucu’s 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor
Patrick Awuku, Godfred Donsah, and Bernard Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor
Yaw Ackah was in action for Kecioremgucu against Genclerbirligi which they lost 2-0
Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh both featured in the game for Adanaspor AS in their 3-1 win over Balikesirspor
Mahatma Otoo lasted 45 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Philadelphia Union
Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 to Los Angeles Galaxy
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 3-1 to FC Dallas
Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for Dallas FC
In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights
Francis Atuahene climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Detriot City in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2
Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Miami
Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Gramde Valley in their 2-1 defeat to Indy Eleven
Jordan Ayimbila and Mohammed Abu both featured in the game for San Antonio in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC.