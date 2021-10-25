You are here: HomeSports2021 10 25Article 1387318

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Partey, Kyereh on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Ghanaian players to have scored over the weekend

Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock

Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann

Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates Stadium

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford

Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United

Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace

Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-2 draw against Burnley

Tariq Fosu came off the bench to play 34 minutes for Brighton in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Blackburn

Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough

In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 63 minutes of action for MK Dons as they lost 3-0 to Rotherham

In League II, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 3-1 to Bradford City

Brendan Wiredu played the full throttle in Colchester defeat to Port Vale

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 38 minutes of action for Cartagena in their 2-1 defeat to Eibar

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 60 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Torino

Emmanuel Gyasi scored an own goal in Spezia 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria

Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento against Cosenza in their 3-0 win

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 88 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg

Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont as they lost 2-1 to Nantes

Alidu Seidu was an unused substitute in the game for Clermont as Osman Bukari missed the game for Nantes due to injury

Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Lorient

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 3-0 win over Valenciennes.

Emmanuel Ntim played 65 minutes for the losers

Ebenezer Assifiuah came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Le Havre

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu warmed the bench in Darmstadt 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock

ALBANIA

Randy Dumfour and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Tirana

Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench

ARMENIA

Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 90 minutes of action for Van in their goalless draw game against Sevan

BELARUS

Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 6-0 win over FC Minsk

Dennis Tetteh was on the bench for Slavia Mozyr

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 1-0 win over Oostende

David Atanga warmed the bench for Oostende

Isaac Nuhu played 80 minutes for Eupen in their 3-2 defeat tp Royals Union SG

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene saw 60 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Lok.Zagreb both featured in the game for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Lok.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 win over Doxa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 81 minutes for Doxa

DENMARK

Five Ghanaian players were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Vejle

Lasso Coulibaly, Abu Francis, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland

In First Division, Frank Assiniki played the full throttle for Koge against Hvidovre IF which they lost by a lone goal

FINLAND

Jude Arthur climbed off the bench to help SJK beat Ilves 4-2

Eric Oteng played 70 minutes in the game for Ilves

Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Honka in their 2-0 defeat to Haka

Nasiru Banahene was in action for Honka

Ishmael Yartey climbed of the bench to play 22 minutes in the game for Haka

Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KTP as they lost 5-1 against Mariehamn

ICELAND

Anthony Annan saw 63 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to HJK

ISRAEL

Eugene Ansah featured in the game for H.Beer Sheva as they recorded a 3-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

Cletus Nombil was in action for the losers

LITHUANIA

Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 3-2 win over Dziugas Telsiai

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw 64 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost 3-1 to Hamrun

Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for the winners

Jude Arthur played the full throttle for Valleta in their 1-1 draw against Hibernians

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Willem II in their 1-1 draw against Sittard

Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 defeat to Zwolle

John Yeboah was on the bench for Willem II

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Ajax in their 5-0 win over PSV

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann

Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Stromsgodset

Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen as they lost 1-0 to Tromso

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah’s Wisla suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Slask Wroclaw in the Polish league on Saturday

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Maritimo

Kennedy Boateng saw 37 minutes of action for Santa Clara as they lost 2-0 to Famalicao

Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao

QATAR

Andre Ayew won his first trophy with Al Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in the Emir Cup

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for U Craiova in their 2-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered

Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine

Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

Sharani Zuberu played 13 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Michalovce

SWEDEN

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken

Thomas Boakye played the full throttle for Halmstad

TURKEY

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay

Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh both featured in the game for Kayeserispor in their 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor

UKRAINE

Najeed Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Columbus Crew