Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Partey, Kyereh on target for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.



Ghanaian players to have scored over the weekend



Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club



Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock



Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann



Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates Stadium



Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win



Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford



Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United



Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace



Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-2 draw against Burnley



Tariq Fosu came off the bench to play 34 minutes for Brighton in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City



In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Blackburn



Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough



In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 63 minutes of action for MK Dons as they lost 3-0 to Rotherham



In League II, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 3-1 to Bradford City



Brendan Wiredu played the full throttle in Colchester defeat to Port Vale



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 38 minutes of action for Cartagena in their 2-1 defeat to Eibar



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 60 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Torino



Emmanuel Gyasi scored an own goal in Spezia 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria



Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento against Cosenza in their 3-0 win



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 88 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Strasbourg



Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg



Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont as they lost 2-1 to Nantes



Alidu Seidu was an unused substitute in the game for Clermont as Osman Bukari missed the game for Nantes due to injury



Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Lorient



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 3-0 win over Valenciennes.



Emmanuel Ntim played 65 minutes for the losers



Ebenezer Assifiuah came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Le Havre



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu warmed the bench in Darmstadt 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock



ALBANIA



Randy Dumfour and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Tirana



Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench



ARMENIA



Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 90 minutes of action for Van in their goalless draw game against Sevan



BELARUS



Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 6-0 win over FC Minsk



Dennis Tetteh was on the bench for Slavia Mozyr



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 1-0 win over Oostende



David Atanga warmed the bench for Oostende



Isaac Nuhu played 80 minutes for Eupen in their 3-2 defeat tp Royals Union SG



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene saw 60 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Lok.Zagreb both featured in the game for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Lok.Zagreb



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 win over Doxa



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 81 minutes for Doxa



DENMARK



Five Ghanaian players were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Vejle



Lasso Coulibaly, Abu Francis, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland



In First Division, Frank Assiniki played the full throttle for Koge against Hvidovre IF which they lost by a lone goal



FINLAND



Jude Arthur climbed off the bench to help SJK beat Ilves 4-2



Eric Oteng played 70 minutes in the game for Ilves



Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Honka in their 2-0 defeat to Haka



Nasiru Banahene was in action for Honka



Ishmael Yartey climbed of the bench to play 22 minutes in the game for Haka



Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KTP as they lost 5-1 against Mariehamn



ICELAND



Anthony Annan saw 63 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to HJK



ISRAEL



Eugene Ansah featured in the game for H.Beer Sheva as they recorded a 3-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem



Cletus Nombil was in action for the losers



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 3-2 win over Dziugas Telsiai



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah saw 64 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost 3-1 to Hamrun



Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for the winners



Jude Arthur played the full throttle for Valleta in their 1-1 draw against Hibernians



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Willem II in their 1-1 draw against Sittard



Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 defeat to Zwolle



John Yeboah was on the bench for Willem II



Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Ajax in their 5-0 win over PSV



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann



Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Stromsgodset



Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen as they lost 1-0 to Tromso



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah’s Wisla suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Slask Wroclaw in the Polish league on Saturday



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Maritimo



Kennedy Boateng saw 37 minutes of action for Santa Clara as they lost 2-0 to Famalicao



Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao



QATAR



Andre Ayew won his first trophy with Al Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in the Emir Cup



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for U Craiova in their 2-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered



Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine



Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



Sharani Zuberu played 13 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Michalovce



SWEDEN



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken



Thomas Boakye played the full throttle for Halmstad



TURKEY



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay



Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh both featured in the game for Kayeserispor in their 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor



UKRAINE



Najeed Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Columbus Crew



