Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Partey, Kyereh on target for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Ghanaian players to have scored over the weekend
Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win
Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock
Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann
Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 40th appearance for the club in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates Stadium
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Norwich in that 7-0 win
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford
Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United
Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace
Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-2 draw against Burnley
Tariq Fosu came off the bench to play 34 minutes for Brighton in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City
In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Blackburn
Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough
In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 63 minutes of action for MK Dons as they lost 3-0 to Rotherham
In League II, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 3-1 to Bradford City
Brendan Wiredu played the full throttle in Colchester defeat to Port Vale
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 38 minutes of action for Cartagena in their 2-1 defeat to Eibar
Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Ponferradina
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 60 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Torino
Emmanuel Gyasi scored an own goal in Spezia 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria
Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento against Cosenza in their 3-0 win
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 88 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Strasbourg
Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg
Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont as they lost 2-1 to Nantes
Alidu Seidu was an unused substitute in the game for Clermont as Osman Bukari missed the game for Nantes due to injury
Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Lorient
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 3-0 win over Valenciennes.
Emmanuel Ntim played 65 minutes for the losers
Ebenezer Assifiuah came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Le Havre
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu warmed the bench in Darmstadt 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock
ALBANIA
Randy Dumfour and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Tirana
Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench
ARMENIA
Emmanuel Mireku Attah saw 90 minutes of action for Van in their goalless draw game against Sevan
BELARUS
Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 6-0 win over FC Minsk
Dennis Tetteh was on the bench for Slavia Mozyr
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 1-0 win over Oostende
David Atanga warmed the bench for Oostende
Isaac Nuhu played 80 minutes for Eupen in their 3-2 defeat tp Royals Union SG
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene saw 60 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Lok.Zagreb both featured in the game for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Lok.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 win over Doxa
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 81 minutes for Doxa
DENMARK
Five Ghanaian players were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Vejle
Lasso Coulibaly, Abu Francis, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland
In First Division, Frank Assiniki played the full throttle for Koge against Hvidovre IF which they lost by a lone goal
FINLAND
Jude Arthur climbed off the bench to help SJK beat Ilves 4-2
Eric Oteng played 70 minutes in the game for Ilves
Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Honka in their 2-0 defeat to Haka
Nasiru Banahene was in action for Honka
Ishmael Yartey climbed of the bench to play 22 minutes in the game for Haka
Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KTP as they lost 5-1 against Mariehamn
ICELAND
Anthony Annan saw 63 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to HJK
ISRAEL
Eugene Ansah featured in the game for H.Beer Sheva as they recorded a 3-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
Cletus Nombil was in action for the losers
LITHUANIA
Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 3-2 win over Dziugas Telsiai
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah saw 64 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost 3-1 to Hamrun
Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for the winners
Jude Arthur played the full throttle for Valleta in their 1-1 draw against Hibernians
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Willem II in their 1-1 draw against Sittard
Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 defeat to Zwolle
John Yeboah was on the bench for Willem II
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Ajax in their 5-0 win over PSV
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu scored for Odds BK in their 3-3 draw against Brann
Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Stromsgodset
Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen as they lost 1-0 to Tromso
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah’s Wisla suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Slask Wroclaw in the Polish league on Saturday
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Maritimo
Kennedy Boateng saw 37 minutes of action for Santa Clara as they lost 2-0 to Famalicao
Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao
QATAR
Andre Ayew won his first trophy with Al Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in the Emir Cup
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for U Craiova in their 2-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered
Kelvin Boateng scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-0 win over Pohroine
Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
Sharani Zuberu played 13 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Michalovce
SWEDEN
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-2 win over Hacken
Thomas Boakye played the full throttle for Halmstad
TURKEY
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay
Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh both featured in the game for Kayeserispor in their 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor
UKRAINE
Najeed Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Columbus Crew