Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kyereh bags 10th goal, Dauda, Appiah on target

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend ahead of the international break.
Players on target
Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga II.
Kwesi Appiah was on target for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the English League Two.
Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva in the Israeli top-flight division
Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai
Dauda Mohammed scored for FC Cartagena as they thrashed Real Zaragoza 3-1
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa
Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford
Tariq Fosu made his first appearance for Brentford in the Premier League in the game
In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers
Albert Adomah was in action for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Peterborough
Antoine Semenyo lasted six minutes in the game for Bristol City in their 2-2 draw against West Brom
In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United
Kwesi Appiah was on target for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town
Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town
SPAIN
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda found the back of net in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday when FC Cartagena thrashed Real Zaragoza.
The former Asante Kotoko player scored his 8th league goal of the season as Cartagena recorded a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu played 89 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 3-1 defeat to Lens
Osman Bukari saw 61 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Lille
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes in their 2-1 win over Dunkerque
ITALY
In Sere A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 73 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo
Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Inter
GERMANY
Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim
Prince-Osei Owusu played 68 minutes for Aue as they lost 3-0 to Karlsrucher SC
Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt as they lost 1-0 to Werder Bremen
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstein Kiel as they won 1-0 against Ingolstadt
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration for KF Egnatia in their 3-0 win over Vllaznia
Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-0 win over Laci
Randy Dwumfour played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against LASK which ended in a draw
BELGIUM
Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw KV Mechelen
Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk as they lost 3-1 against Club Brugge
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku lasted 88 minutes in the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over CSKA Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were both in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante lasted 62 minutes in the game for Omonia in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APEOL against Apollon which ended in a draw
CZECH
Nana Akosah-Bempah saw 29 minutes of action for FK Pardubice in their 4-1 defeat to Zlin
DENMARK
Ghanaian duo Maxwell Woledzi, Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Nordsjaelland as they lost 1-0 to Copenhagen
ISREAL
Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva
Eugene Ansah was on the bench for H.Beer Sheva
Montari Kamaheni made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Nof Hagail
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Suduva
Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 1-0 to FK Panevezys
Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai
PORTUGAL
Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Famalicao
Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara against Belenenses which ended in a draw
Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for U Craiova as they won 2-0 against Gaz Metan Medias
SAUDI ARABIA
Christian Atsu was in action for Al Raed as they lost 2-0 to Al Batin
SERBIA
Ibrahim Mustapha saw 31 minutes of action for Novi Plazar in their 2-1 win over Subotica
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye lasted 19 minutes in the game for O.Ljubljana in their 1-1 draw against Domzale
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Senica
Richmond Owusu played 12 minutes for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against Dun.Streda
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 1-0 defeat to Hammarby
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench
Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Luzern
TURKEY
Ghanaian trio, Benjamin Tetteh, Godfred Donsah and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Kasimpasa
Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Besiktas
Kwabena Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Manisa FK
Mahatma Otto saw 58 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Bursaspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng played 71 minutes for New England Revolution in their 3-1 defeat to Charlotte
Harrison Afful was an used substitute in the game for Charlotte
Emmanuel Twumasi saw 19 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 4-1 win over Portland Timbers
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-1 draw against Huston Dynamo