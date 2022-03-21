You are here: HomeSports2022 03 21Article 1495421

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kyereh bags 10th goal, Dauda, Appiah on target

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend ahead of the international break.

 Players on target 

Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga II.

Kwesi Appiah was on target for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the English League Two.

Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva in the Israeli top-flight division

Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai

Dauda Mohammed scored for FC Cartagena as they thrashed Real Zaragoza 3-1
 

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa

Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford

Tariq Fosu made his first appearance for Brentford in the Premier League in the game

In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

Albert Adomah was in action for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Peterborough

Antoine Semenyo lasted six minutes in the game for Bristol City in their 2-2 draw against West Brom

In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United

Kwesi Appiah was on target for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town

Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town

 

SPAIN

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda found the back of net in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday when FC Cartagena thrashed Real Zaragoza.

The former Asante Kotoko player scored his 8th league goal of the season as Cartagena recorded a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.

 FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu played 89 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 3-1 defeat to Lens

Osman Bukari saw 61 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Lille

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes in their 2-1 win over Dunkerque

 ITALY

In Sere A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 73 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo

Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Inter

 GERMANY

Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim

Prince-Osei Owusu played 68 minutes for Aue as they lost 3-0 to Karlsrucher SC

Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt as they lost 1-0 to Werder Bremen

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstein Kiel as they won 1-0 against Ingolstadt

 ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration for KF Egnatia in their 3-0 win over Vllaznia

Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-0 win over Laci

Randy Dwumfour played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi

 AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against LASK which ended in a draw

 
BELGIUM

Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw KV Mechelen

Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk as they lost 3-1 against Club Brugge

 BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku lasted 88 minutes in the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over CSKA Sofia

 CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were both in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia

 CYPRUS

Ernest Asante lasted 62 minutes in the game for Omonia in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APEOL against Apollon which ended in a draw

 CZECH

Nana Akosah-Bempah saw 29 minutes of action for FK Pardubice in their 4-1 defeat to Zlin

 DENMARK

Ghanaian duo Maxwell Woledzi, Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Nordsjaelland as they lost 1-0 to Copenhagen

 ISREAL

Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva

Eugene Ansah was on the bench for H.Beer Sheva

Montari Kamaheni made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Nof Hagail

 LITHUANIA

Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Suduva

Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 1-0 to FK Panevezys

Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai

 PORTUGAL

Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Famalicao

Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara against Belenenses which ended in a draw

Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon

 ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for U Craiova as they won 2-0 against Gaz Metan Medias

 SAUDI ARABIA

Christian Atsu was in action for Al Raed as they lost 2-0 to Al Batin

 SERBIA

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 31 minutes of action for Novi Plazar in their 2-1 win over Subotica

 SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye lasted 19 minutes in the game for O.Ljubljana in their 1-1 draw against Domzale

 SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Senica

Richmond Owusu played 12 minutes for Zilina in their  2-2 draw against Dun.Streda

 SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 1-0 defeat to Hammarby

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench

Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Luzern

 TURKEY

Ghanaian trio, Benjamin Tetteh, Godfred Donsah and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Kasimpasa

Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Besiktas

Kwabena Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Manisa FK

Mahatma Otto saw 58 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Bursaspor

 USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng played 71 minutes for New England Revolution in their 3-1 defeat to Charlotte

Harrison Afful was an used substitute in the game for Charlotte

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 19 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 4-1 win over Portland Timbers

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-1 draw against Huston Dynamo