Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kyereh bags 10th goal, Dauda, Appiah on target

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend ahead of the international break.



Players on target



Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga II.



Kwesi Appiah was on target for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the English League Two.



Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva in the Israeli top-flight division



Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai



Dauda Mohammed scored for FC Cartagena as they thrashed Real Zaragoza 3-1





ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa



Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Brentford



Tariq Fosu made his first appearance for Brentford in the Premier League in the game



In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers



Albert Adomah was in action for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Peterborough



Antoine Semenyo lasted six minutes in the game for Bristol City in their 2-2 draw against West Brom



In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United



Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town







SPAIN



Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda found the back of net in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday when FC Cartagena thrashed Real Zaragoza.



The former Asante Kotoko player scored his 8th league goal of the season as Cartagena recorded a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu played 89 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 3-1 defeat to Lens



Osman Bukari saw 61 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Lille



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes in their 2-1 win over Dunkerque



ITALY



In Sere A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 73 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo



Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Inter



GERMANY



Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim



Prince-Osei Owusu played 68 minutes for Aue as they lost 3-0 to Karlsrucher SC



Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt as they lost 1-0 to Werder Bremen



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstein Kiel as they won 1-0 against Ingolstadt



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration for KF Egnatia in their 3-0 win over Vllaznia



Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-0 win over Laci



Randy Dwumfour played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi



AUSTRIA



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against LASK which ended in a draw





BELGIUM



Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw KV Mechelen



Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk as they lost 3-1 against Club Brugge



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku lasted 88 minutes in the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over CSKA Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were both in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante lasted 62 minutes in the game for Omonia in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APEOL against Apollon which ended in a draw



CZECH



Nana Akosah-Bempah saw 29 minutes of action for FK Pardubice in their 4-1 defeat to Zlin



DENMARK



Ghanaian duo Maxwell Woledzi, Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Nordsjaelland as they lost 1-0 to Copenhagen



ISREAL



Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya as they lost 4-1 to H.Beer Sheva



Eugene Ansah was on the bench for H.Beer Sheva



Montari Kamaheni made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Nof Hagail



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Suduva



Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 1-0 to FK Panevezys



Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris as they won 2-0 against Riteriai



PORTUGAL



Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Famalicao



Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara against Belenenses which ended in a draw



Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for U Craiova as they won 2-0 against Gaz Metan Medias



SAUDI ARABIA



Christian Atsu was in action for Al Raed as they lost 2-0 to Al Batin



SERBIA



Ibrahim Mustapha saw 31 minutes of action for Novi Plazar in their 2-1 win over Subotica



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye lasted 19 minutes in the game for O.Ljubljana in their 1-1 draw against Domzale



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Senica



Richmond Owusu played 12 minutes for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against Dun.Streda



SWEDEN



Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 1-0 defeat to Hammarby



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench



Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Luzern



TURKEY



Ghanaian trio, Benjamin Tetteh, Godfred Donsah and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Kasimpasa



Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Besiktas



Kwabena Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Manisa FK



Mahatma Otto saw 58 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Bursaspor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng played 71 minutes for New England Revolution in their 3-1 defeat to Charlotte



Harrison Afful was an used substitute in the game for Charlotte



Emmanuel Twumasi saw 19 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 4-1 win over Portland Timbers



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-1 draw against Huston Dynamo