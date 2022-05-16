Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus wins title as Schlupp, Gyasi score

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.
Players to have scored
Jeffrey Schlupp scored late in the game to secure a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 3-2 win against Udinese in the Italian Serie A.
Godwin Kobby Bentil was on target for Niort against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game
Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play 34 minutes for Leicester City in their 5-1 win against Watford
Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United
In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Swindon Town secured a 2-1 win against Port Vale
ITALY
Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa as they lost 3-0 to Napoli
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah was shown a red card in Bordeuaux’s game against Lorient
Osman Bukari saw 19 minutes of action for Nantes in their 3-2 defeat to Lyon
Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg as they defeated Clermont 1-0
Alidu Seidu featured in the game for Clermont, Abdul Samed Salis was on the bench
In Ligue 2, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Auxerre
GERMANY
Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Dortmund
Ansgar Knauff played 90 minutes for Frankfurt in their 2-2 draw against Mainz
Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench as Hoffenheim were hammered 5-1 by Mochengladbach
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu was in action for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win against Paderborn
Kelvin Ofori saw 16 minutes of action for Paderborn
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 3-1 defeat to Sandhausen
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu played the full throttle for Egnatia as they lost 1-0 at home to Partizani
Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 21- to Laci
BELGIUM
Dennis Odoi played 45 minutes for Club Brugge against Antwerp which ended 3-1
Elisha Owusu helped Gent to a 2-0 win against Genk
Joseph Paintsil lasted 21 minutes in the game for Gent
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 22 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win against Cherno More
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw against Slaven Belupo.
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Anorthosis
DENMARK
In First Division, Emmanuel Bio made a brief appearance for Fremad Amager in their 1-0 win over Koge
EGYPT
Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Cerimca Cleopatra as they lost 2-0 to El Ismaily
ESTONIA
David Addy played 54 minutes for Tammeka in their 3-1 win over Parnu JK Vaprus
Ernest Agyiri lasted 83 minutes in the game for Levadia against Paide which they won 1-0
Abdul Razak Yusif saw 90 minutes of action for Paide
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Adams Mohammed were in action for Honka in their 2-1 defeat to AC Oulu
Nana Banahene was on the bench
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against SJK which they lost by a lone goal
Eric Oteng saw 67 minutes of action for Ilves in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn
Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn
Baba Mensah cameoed in the game for Mariehamn
ISRAEL
Lawrence Ofori saw 15 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh saw 22 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win against Riteriai
Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai against FK Panevezys
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 22 minutes for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against Vitesse.
Kudus clinched the league title with Ajax in midweek.
NORWAY
Simon Appiah played 18 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win against KFUM Oslo
Isaac Twum was on the bench for Mjondalen
PORTUGAL
Richard Ofori played 62 minutes for Vizela as they lost 4-1 against Moreirense
SOUTH AFRICA
In PSL, Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune as they lost 1-0 to Kazier Chiefs
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was on the bench as St Gallen lost 4-1 against Lugano
Michael Baidoo saw 24 minutes of action for Elfsborg as they lost 2-0 to Sirius
Frank Arhin climbed off the bench to score for Dalkurd in their 3-1 win against Skovde AIK
TURKEY
Ghanaian trio Patrick Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-0 to Kayserispor
USA
In MLS, Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC
Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC
Harrison Afful played 15 minutes for Charlotte FC as they lost 2-0 to CF Montreal
Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to New York City
Emmanuel Twumasi played full throttle for FC Dallas in their 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy
Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Grande against Monterey Bay as they won 2-1.