Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus wins title as Schlupp, Gyasi score

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.



Players to have scored



Jeffrey Schlupp scored late in the game to secure a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.



Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 3-2 win against Udinese in the Italian Serie A.



Godwin Kobby Bentil was on target for Niort against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II



ENGLAND



Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game



Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play 34 minutes for Leicester City in their 5-1 win against Watford



Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United



In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Swindon Town secured a 2-1 win against Port Vale



ITALY



Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa as they lost 3-0 to Napoli



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah was shown a red card in Bordeuaux’s game against Lorient



Osman Bukari saw 19 minutes of action for Nantes in their 3-2 defeat to Lyon



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg as they defeated Clermont 1-0



Alidu Seidu featured in the game for Clermont, Abdul Samed Salis was on the bench



In Ligue 2, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Auxerre



GERMANY



Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Dortmund



Ansgar Knauff played 90 minutes for Frankfurt in their 2-2 draw against Mainz



Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench as Hoffenheim were hammered 5-1 by Mochengladbach



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu was in action for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win against Paderborn



Kelvin Ofori saw 16 minutes of action for Paderborn



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 3-1 defeat to Sandhausen



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu played the full throttle for Egnatia as they lost 1-0 at home to Partizani



Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 21- to Laci



BELGIUM



Dennis Odoi played 45 minutes for Club Brugge against Antwerp which ended 3-1



Elisha Owusu helped Gent to a 2-0 win against Genk



Joseph Paintsil lasted 21 minutes in the game for Gent



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 22 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win against Cherno More



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw against Slaven Belupo.







CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Anorthosis



DENMARK



In First Division, Emmanuel Bio made a brief appearance for Fremad Amager in their 1-0 win over Koge



EGYPT



Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Cerimca Cleopatra as they lost 2-0 to El Ismaily



ESTONIA



David Addy played 54 minutes for Tammeka in their 3-1 win over Parnu JK Vaprus



Ernest Agyiri lasted 83 minutes in the game for Levadia against Paide which they won 1-0



Abdul Razak Yusif saw 90 minutes of action for Paide



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Adams Mohammed were in action for Honka in their 2-1 defeat to AC Oulu



Nana Banahene was on the bench



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against SJK which they lost by a lone goal



Eric Oteng saw 67 minutes of action for Ilves in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn



Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn



Baba Mensah cameoed in the game for Mariehamn



ISRAEL



Lawrence Ofori saw 15 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh saw 22 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win against Riteriai



Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai against FK Panevezys



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 22 minutes for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against Vitesse.



Kudus clinched the league title with Ajax in midweek.



NORWAY



Simon Appiah played 18 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win against KFUM Oslo



Isaac Twum was on the bench for Mjondalen



PORTUGAL



Richard Ofori played 62 minutes for Vizela as they lost 4-1 against Moreirense



SOUTH AFRICA



In PSL, Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune as they lost 1-0 to Kazier Chiefs



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was on the bench as St Gallen lost 4-1 against Lugano



Michael Baidoo saw 24 minutes of action for Elfsborg as they lost 2-0 to Sirius



Frank Arhin climbed off the bench to score for Dalkurd in their 3-1 win against Skovde AIK



TURKEY



Ghanaian trio Patrick Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-0 to Kayserispor



USA



In MLS, Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC



Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC



Harrison Afful played 15 minutes for Charlotte FC as they lost 2-0 to CF Montreal



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to New York City



Emmanuel Twumasi played full throttle for FC Dallas in their 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy



Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Grande against Monterey Bay as they won 2-1.