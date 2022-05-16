You are here: HomeSports2022 05 16Article 1539065

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus wins title as Schlupp, Gyasi score

Kudus (right) won his second Dutch topflight title with Ajax Kudus (right) won his second Dutch topflight title with Ajax

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.

Players to have scored 

Jeffrey Schlupp scored late in the game to secure a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 3-2 win against Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

Godwin Kobby Bentil was on target for Niort against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa

Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game

Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play 34 minutes for Leicester City in their 5-1 win against Watford

Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Swindon Town secured a 2-1 win against Port Vale

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 3-2 win against Udinese

Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa as they lost 3-0 to Napoli

 FRANCE

In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah was shown a red card in Bordeuaux’s game against Lorient

Osman Bukari saw 19 minutes of action for Nantes in their 3-2 defeat to Lyon

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg as they defeated Clermont 1-0

Alidu Seidu featured in the game for Clermont, Abdul Samed Salis was on the bench

In Ligue 2, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Auxerre

Godwin Kobby Bentil was on target for Niort against Valenciennes



 GERMANY

Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Dortmund

Ansgar Knauff played 90 minutes for Frankfurt in their 2-2 draw against Mainz

Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench as Hoffenheim were hammered 5-1 by Mochengladbach

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu was in action for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win against Paderborn

Kelvin Ofori saw 16 minutes of action for Paderborn

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 3-1 defeat to Sandhausen

 ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu played the full throttle for Egnatia as they lost 1-0 at home to Partizani

Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 21- to Laci

 BELGIUM

Dennis Odoi played 45 minutes for Club Brugge against Antwerp which ended 3-1

Elisha Owusu helped Gent to a 2-0 win against Genk

Joseph Paintsil lasted 21 minutes in the game for Gent

 BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 22 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win against Cherno More

 CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw against Slaven Belupo.



 CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Anorthosis

 DENMARK

In First Division, Emmanuel Bio made a brief appearance for Fremad Amager in their 1-0 win over Koge

 EGYPT

Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Cerimca Cleopatra as they lost 2-0 to El Ismaily

 ESTONIA

David Addy played 54 minutes for Tammeka in their 3-1 win over Parnu JK Vaprus

Ernest Agyiri lasted 83 minutes in the game for Levadia against Paide which they won 1-0

Abdul Razak Yusif saw 90 minutes of action for Paide

 FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Adams Mohammed were in action for Honka in their 2-1 defeat to AC Oulu

Nana Banahene was on the bench

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against SJK which they lost by a lone goal

Eric Oteng saw 67 minutes of action for Ilves in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn

Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn

Baba Mensah cameoed in the game for Mariehamn

 ISRAEL

Lawrence Ofori saw 15 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem

 LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 22 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win against Riteriai

Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai against FK Panevezys

 NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 22 minutes for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against Vitesse.

Kudus clinched the league title with Ajax in midweek.

 NORWAY

Simon Appiah played 18 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win against KFUM Oslo

Isaac Twum was on the bench for Mjondalen

 PORTUGAL

Richard Ofori played 62 minutes for Vizela as they lost 4-1 against Moreirense

 SOUTH AFRICA

In PSL, Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune as they lost 1-0 to Kazier Chiefs

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was on the bench as St Gallen lost 4-1 against Lugano

Michael Baidoo saw 24 minutes of action for Elfsborg as they lost 2-0 to Sirius

Frank Arhin climbed off the bench to score for Dalkurd in their 3-1 win against Skovde AIK

 TURKEY

Ghanaian trio Patrick Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-0 to Kayserispor

 USA

In MLS, Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC

Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC

Harrison Afful played 15 minutes for Charlotte FC as they lost 2-0 to CF Montreal

Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to New York City

Emmanuel Twumasi played full throttle for FC Dallas in their 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy

Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Grande against Monterey Bay as they won 2-1.