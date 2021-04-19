Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus wins first trophy at Ajax; Sulemana, Fatawu, Laryea on target

Soccer News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.



European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.



Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend



Daniel Kyereh scored for St Pauli in their 4-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers



Kamal Deen Sulemana was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Copenhagen



Richie Laryea scored for Toronto FC in their 4-2 defeat to Montreal Impact



Abdul Safiu Fatawu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 2-2 draw against Vasalunds



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Fulham



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played 89 minutes for Reading against Cardiff which ended 1-1



Tariq Fosu played 73 minutes for Brentford in their game against Millwall which ended in a draw



Albert Adomah saw 73 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough



Andre Ayew lasted only eight minutes for Swansea against Wycombe after picking up an injury.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo in their game against Cadiz CF



In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Gijon



Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca as they lost against Castellon





ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was in action for Cagliari as they came from behind to beat Parma 4-3



Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute in the game for Cagliari



Emmanuel Gyasi saw 82 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Bologna



In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 70 minutes for Monza in their 2-1 win over Cremonese





GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn against Braunschweig



Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt



ALBANIA



Isaac Gyamfi saw 37 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-2 draw



Richard Danso, Sasraku Derrick, Ibrahim Sulley



Kofi Yeboah featured for Apolonia Fier as they were hammered 6-0 by Vilaznia



Randy Dwumfour and Dennis Dowouna were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Teuta





AUSTRIA



In the Bundesliga, David Atanga played 59 minutes for Admira in their 1-0 defeat to Hartberg



Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Ried as they drew against Altach



Samuel Tetteh saw 19 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna





AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu played the full throttle for Qarabag in their 1-1 draw against Sabail





BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey saw 58 minutes of action for Kortrijk in their 4-1 defeat to KV Mechelen



Kamal Swouah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren



Majeed Ashimeru played 65 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden





BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdivas they lost against Slavia Sofia





CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem played 45 minutes for Sibenik in their 1-1 draw against Varazdin





CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto lasted 86 minutes in the game for Doxa in their goalless draw against Paralimni



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEK Lamaca





CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi was in action for Pribram as they recorded a 1-0 win over Zlin





DENMARK



Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play some minutes for Nordsjaelland



In First Division, Clinton Antwi climbed off the bench to play 62 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost 4-0 to Viborg



David Martin played 63 minutes for Fremad Amager in their goalless draw against Hobro



Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Hobro





ESTONIA



Issahaku Konda played the full throttle for Paide as they recorded a 4-0 win over Levadia





FRANCE



In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku returned from injury to play the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Nimes



Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad for Strasbourg



John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz against Reims which ended 0-0



In Ligue II, Salis Abdul Samed saw 45 minutes of action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre



Alidu Seidu was red-carded in the game for Clermont



Ebenezer Assifuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Sochaux



Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 2-0 against Chambly



Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury





GREECE



In Super League, Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Olympiacos Piraeus





ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh scored for Macccabi Haifa in their 4-0 win over Kiryat Shmona



Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for Kiryat Shmona



Emmanuel Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Netanya



Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kameni were in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Tel Aviv





LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Suduva





MALAYSIA



Nana Poku lasted 79 minutes in the game for UITM in their 4-0 defeat to Sabah



Jordan Ayimbila saw 90 minutes of action for Selangor in their 3-2 win over Melaka United



NETHERLANDS



Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey have won the 2020/21 Dutch Cup at Ajax.





POLAND



Richmond Boakye Yiadom lasted 77 minutes in the game for Gornik as they were held at home by Slask Wroclaw



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Warta Poznan





PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 defeat to Santa Clara





ROMANIA



Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Chindia Targoviste





SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-0 win over Nitra



Benson Anang saw 73 minutes of action for Zilinia as they lost 1-0 to Z.Moravce





SWEDEN



David Accam was in action for Hammarby in their 2-0 win over Mjallby



Enoch Adu played 76 minutes in the game for Mjallby



Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo featured for Ostersunds in their 5-0 win over Orebro



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Sirius



Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the game due to injury





SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was on post for St Gallen as they drew against Luzern



Samuel Alarbi played 90 minutes for Luzern



Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St Gallen





RUSSIA



Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-2 win over Zorya Luhansk





TURKEY



Isaac Cofie saw 45 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi



Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor against Konyaspor which ended in a draw



Joseph Paintsil scored a brace to help Ankaragucu secure a point against Besiktas



Bernard Mensah saw 67 minutes of action for Besiktas in the game



Joseph Akomadi made a brief appearance for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor



Isaac Sackey was on the bench for Hatayspor



Caleb Ekuban also missed the game for Trabzonspor



Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes for Gaziantep in their 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa





USA



In the MLS, Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles in their 2-0 win over Austin FC



UZBEKISTAN



Kwame Karikari saw 54 minutes of action for Turon Yaypan against Navbahor Namangan