You are here: HomeSports2022 05 02Article 1528376

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kofi Kyereh, Semenyo, Paintsil, Obeng score

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

L-R Daniel Kofi Kyere, Antoine Semenyo L-R Daniel Kofi Kyere, Antoine Semenyo

Here is a comprehensive report on how the Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored this weekend

Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 5-0 win against Hull

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue

Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0

Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa

David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora

Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City against Tottenham which they lost 3-1

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace at the St.Mary’s Park

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton record a 3-o win over Wolves on Saturday

In Championship, Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United

Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 1-0 to West Brom

Andy Yiadom was not named in the matchday squad

Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 5-0 win against Hull

In League Two, Brenden Wiredu played the full throttle for Colchester against Walsall in that 2-2 draw

Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win against Barrow

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played 55 minutes for Genoa as they lost 1-0 to Sampdoria

Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 4-3 at home to Lazio

Alfred Duncan lasted 66 minutes in the game for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan

In Serie B, Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone in their 3-3 draw against Crotone

Bright Gyamfi made a brief appearance for Benevento in their 3-0 defeat to Monza

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Granada CF

In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes

FRANCE

In Ligue, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-3 draw against Paris SG

Osman Bukari saw 21 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-2 draw against Lens

Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu both featured in the game for Clermont as they lost 2-0 against Brest

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 defeat to Nice

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Grenoble

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 23 minutes of action for Bochum in their 4-3 win over Dortmund

Adams Nuhu Kasim climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 4-3 defeat to Freiburg

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel as they won 3-2 against Werder Bremen

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue

Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to make a brief apperarance for Paderborn against Hansa Rostock

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for KF Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Kastrioti

Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah both featured in the game for Skenderbeu as they lost 1-0 to Vllaznia

Dwumfour was shown a red card in the game

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen

Daniel Opare saw 65 minutes of action for Seraing against RWMD47 which ended goalless

Elisha Owusu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Gent in their 3-1 win over Charleroi for a place in the Europa Conference League

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku saw 79 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv against Levski Sofia which they lost 2-0

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 5-3 win against Sibenik

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEK Lamaca

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamha climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg

Emmanuel Ogura and Maxwell Woledzi were on the bench for Nordsjaelland

Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-0 loss to Sonderjyske

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu was on the scoresheet for National Bank Egypt in their 2-2 draw against Enppi

Benjamin Bernard Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Al Ittihad in their 3-0 win over Ghazi El Mahallah

Moro Salifu was an unused substitute on the bench for the winners

Winful Cobbinah lasted 59 minutes in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra against Al Ahly which ended 1-1

Kwame Bonsu and Evans Mensah were on the bench

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 7-0 win against Tallinna Kalev

David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora


FINLAND

Eric Oteng saw 22 minutes of action for illves in their 3-1 win over SJK

Baba Mensah played 16 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 4-0 to Inter Tuku

Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for KUPS in their 3-1 win over VPS

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS

Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti


ISRAEL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva

Lawrence Ofori climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera

Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for Netanya in their 3-0 win against Be'er Sheva

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh played 26 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over Siauliai FA

Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over FK Panevezys

Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to make an appearance for Hamrun against Floriana which ended in a draw

MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwaa was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Sri Pahang


MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Valletta

Antwi Dennis Agyare played 55 minutes for Mosta

Bismarck Ngissah saw 22 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-1 defeat to Hibernians

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus saw 57 minutes of action for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Zwolle

Kamal Sowah played 11 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam


NORWAY

Isaac Twum featured in the game for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Bryne

PORTUGAL

Richard Ofori and Koffi Kouao were in action for Vizela in their 4-2 defeat to FC Porto

Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-1 draw against Santa Clara


SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was a substitute on the bench for Dundee United in their 1-0 win over Motherwell


SERBIA

Ibrahim Mustapha played the full throttle for Novi Paza in their 2-1 win over Radnicki 1923


SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin in their 5-2 win over L.Mikulas

Sharani Zuberu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Sered which ended goalless

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo saw 26 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 6-0 win over Degerfors

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Servette

Nuhu Musah was on the bench

TURKEY

In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Altay

Philip Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor

Joseph Attamah lasted 83 minutes in the game for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Besiktas

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over DC United

Harrison Afful came on as a substitute to play for Charlotte in their 2-1 defeat to Orlando City

Lalas Abubakar played 74 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Portland Timbers

In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene was on target for Detriot City in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls 2

Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Grande as they lost 2-0 to Orange Country SC

Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio FC in their 6-0 win against Monterey Bay

Jordan Ayimbila climbed off the bench to score for San Antonio

Elvis Amoh saw 20 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below