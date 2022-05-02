Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kofi Kyereh, Semenyo, Paintsil, Obeng score

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Here is a comprehensive report on how the Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues.
Players to have scored this weekend
Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 5-0 win against Hull
Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes
Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue
Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0
Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa
David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora
Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City against Tottenham which they lost 3-1
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace at the St.Mary’s Park
Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton record a 3-o win over Wolves on Saturday
In Championship, Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United
Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 1-0 to West Brom
Andy Yiadom was not named in the matchday squad
In League Two, Brenden Wiredu played the full throttle for Colchester against Walsall in that 2-2 draw
Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win against Barrow
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played 55 minutes for Genoa as they lost 1-0 to Sampdoria
Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 4-3 at home to Lazio
Alfred Duncan lasted 66 minutes in the game for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan
In Serie B, Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone in their 3-3 draw against Crotone
Bright Gyamfi made a brief appearance for Benevento in their 3-0 defeat to Monza
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Granada CF
In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes
FRANCE
In Ligue, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-3 draw against Paris SG
Osman Bukari saw 21 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-2 draw against Lens
Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu both featured in the game for Clermont as they lost 2-0 against Brest
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 defeat to Nice
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Grenoble
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 23 minutes of action for Bochum in their 4-3 win over Dortmund
Adams Nuhu Kasim climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 4-3 defeat to Freiburg
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel as they won 3-2 against Werder Bremen
Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue
Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to make a brief apperarance for Paderborn against Hansa Rostock
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for KF Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Kastrioti
Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah both featured in the game for Skenderbeu as they lost 1-0 to Vllaznia
Dwumfour was shown a red card in the game
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen
Daniel Opare saw 65 minutes of action for Seraing against RWMD47 which ended goalless
Elisha Owusu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Gent in their 3-1 win over Charleroi for a place in the Europa Conference League
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku saw 79 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv against Levski Sofia which they lost 2-0
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 5-3 win against Sibenik
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEK Lamaca
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamha climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg
Emmanuel Ogura and Maxwell Woledzi were on the bench for Nordsjaelland
Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-0 loss to Sonderjyske
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu was on the scoresheet for National Bank Egypt in their 2-2 draw against Enppi
Benjamin Bernard Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Al Ittihad in their 3-0 win over Ghazi El Mahallah
Moro Salifu was an unused substitute on the bench for the winners
Winful Cobbinah lasted 59 minutes in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra against Al Ahly which ended 1-1
Kwame Bonsu and Evans Mensah were on the bench
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 7-0 win against Tallinna Kalev
David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora
FINLAND
Eric Oteng saw 22 minutes of action for illves in their 3-1 win over SJK
Baba Mensah played 16 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 4-0 to Inter Tuku
Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for KUPS in their 3-1 win over VPS
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS
Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti
ISRAEL
Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva
Lawrence Ofori climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera
Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for Netanya in their 3-0 win against Be'er Sheva
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh played 26 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over Siauliai FA
Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over FK Panevezys
Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to make an appearance for Hamrun against Floriana which ended in a draw
MALAYSIA
Alexander Agyakwaa was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Sri Pahang
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Valletta
Antwi Dennis Agyare played 55 minutes for Mosta
Bismarck Ngissah saw 22 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-1 defeat to Hibernians
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus saw 57 minutes of action for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Zwolle
Kamal Sowah played 11 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam
NORWAY
Isaac Twum featured in the game for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Bryne
PORTUGAL
Richard Ofori and Koffi Kouao were in action for Vizela in their 4-2 defeat to FC Porto
Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-1 draw against Santa Clara
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe was a substitute on the bench for Dundee United in their 1-0 win over Motherwell
SERBIA
Ibrahim Mustapha played the full throttle for Novi Paza in their 2-1 win over Radnicki 1923
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin in their 5-2 win over L.Mikulas
Sharani Zuberu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Sered which ended goalless
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo saw 26 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 6-0 win over Degerfors
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Servette
Nuhu Musah was on the bench
TURKEY
In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Altay
Philip Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor
Joseph Attamah lasted 83 minutes in the game for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Besiktas
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over DC United
Harrison Afful came on as a substitute to play for Charlotte in their 2-1 defeat to Orlando City
Lalas Abubakar played 74 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Portland Timbers
In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene was on target for Detriot City in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls 2
Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Grande as they lost 2-0 to Orange Country SC
Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio FC in their 6-0 win against Monterey Bay
Jordan Ayimbila climbed off the bench to score for San Antonio
Elvis Amoh saw 20 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots.
