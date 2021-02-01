Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Fosu bags brace as Duah scores for club

Tariq Fosu scored a brace for his club

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season continues amid the pandemic.



Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



Below is a comprehensive report.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew played the full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Wolves.



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game for Palace due to injury.



Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal as they were held at home by Manchester United.



Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City in their 3-1 defeat to Leeds United.



In the English Championship, Andy Yiadom returned from a long injury lay off to play for Reading in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth.



He came on as a substitute in the 88th minute.



Tariq Fosu scored a brace for Brentford in their 7-2 win over Wycombe on Saturday.



Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea City in their 3-1 win over Rotherham.



SPAIN



In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng came off the bench to play nine minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Albacete.



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-0 defeat to Udinese.



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 80 minutes of action for Monza in their 1-1 draw against Spal.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams saw 57 minutes of action for Hoffenheim in their 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.



In the Bundesliga II, Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-0 win over Aue.



Kelvin Ofori saw 15 minutes of action for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 to Wurzburger Kickers.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 79 minutes in the game for Paderborn as they lost the game by 3-1 to Hamburger SV.



Raman Chibsah played no part in Bochum 2-1 defeat to Karlsruher.



FRANCE



In the French Ligue I, John Boye lasted the entire duration for Metz in their 4-2 win over Brest.



Ernest Boahene was on the bench for Metz.



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Reims.



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg.



In the French Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Chateauroux.



Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to score for Pau FC in their 3-2 win over Guingamp.



Alidu Seidu made a brief appearance for Clermont as they lost 3-2 to Toulouse.



AUSTRIA



In the Austrian Bundesliga, David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their goalless draw game against Ried.



Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for St. Polten in their 2-0 defeat to Wolfsberger AC.



BELGIUM



In the Belgian Pro League, Opoku Ampomah played 18 minutes for Antwerp in their 3-2 win over Waasland-Beveren.



Kamal Sowah saw 90 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 defeat to Beerschot VA.



Emmanuel Ocansey lasted the entire duration for Kortrijk as they lost 3-1 to Charleroi.



Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 2-1 win over Oostende.



Osman Bukari saw 74 minutes of action for Gent as they drew against Anderlecht.



Dauda Mohammed was on the bench for Anderlecht.



CYPRUS



Emmanuel Asante saw 66 minutes of action for Omonia in their 1-1 draw against OL Nicosia.



Kingsley Sarfo lasted the entire duration for OL Nicosia.



CZECH REPUBLIC



Emmanuel Antwi was in action for Pribram as they lost 1-0 to FK Pardubice.





EGYPT



Winful Cobbinah played 90 minutes for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 win over El Gouna



Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla as they drew against Aswan SC



Solomon Mensah featured in the game for Aswan



John Antwi played no part in Pyramids game against El Ismaily which ended in a 1-1 draw



ISREAL



Montari Kamaheni saw 76 minutes of action for Ashdod as they lost 3-0 to Netanya



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori saved a penalty to help Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Seweto derby



Mohammed Anas played 31 minutes for Black Leopards in their 3-0 win over TS Galaxy



Mumuni Abubaka was on the bench for Black Leopards



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah saw 68 minutes of action for Wisla as they lost 4-3 against Piast Gliwice



PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Maritimo



SWITZERLAND



Kwadwo Duah scored his fifth goal of the season for St Gallen in their 3-2 defeat to Zurich



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen



Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah scored his first Swiss Super League on Sunday to help Lugano draw 2-2 at FC Basel.



TURKEY



Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew against Karagumruk



Benjamin Tetteh was not included in the matchday squad for Yeni Malatyaspor



Joseph Attamah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa



Gilbert Koomson played 28 minutes for Kasimpasa in that 1-0 defeat.



Godfred Donsah saw 88 minutes of action for Rizespor in their 1-0 defeat to Fenerbache.



Joseph Akomadi saw 14 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 5-1 win over Basaksehir.



Joseph Paintsil was shown the red card as Ankaragucu lost 1-0 to Erzurum BB.



Isaac Cofie saw 53 minutes of action for Sivasspor as they lost to Alanyaspor 3-1.



Caleb Ekuban was in action for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Besiktas.



Bernard Mensah played 63 minutes in the game for Besiktas.