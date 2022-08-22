You are here: HomeSports2022 08 22Article 1607519

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Fameye, Yeboah, Pfeiffer scored for clubs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.

Players to have scored.....

Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt as he made a return from suspension

Moro Salifu scored for Al Lttihad in their 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt

Eric Oteng scored for lLves in their 5-1 win against Mariehamn

Fameyeh scored his 5th goal of the season in the dying embers of the game to ensure Kazan claimed the maximum points of the match at the Trud Stadium.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Estoril

Kwadwo Opoku scored in Los Angeles 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes

Ransford Yeboah scored and was also sent off in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace record a 3-1 win against Aston Villa

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 at home to Southampton

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton

Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth

Tariq Lamptey was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 win against West Ham

In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham

Andy Yiadom was in action as Reading cruised to a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough

Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle as Hull City lost 5-2 against West Brom

Jojo Wollacott was in action for Charlton in their 1-1 draw against Cambridge United

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they 4-1 against Real Madrid

Baba Iddrisu climbed off the bench to play in Mallorca’s 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at home

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 88 minutes in Spezia’s 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa against Benevento which ended in a draw

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Reims

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes in Clermont 1-0 win against Nice

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 18 minutes of action for Rennes in their 2-1 win against Ac Ajaccio

Abdul Samed Salis played the full throttle for Lens in their 4-1 win against Monaco

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku featured in Amiens 3-1 win against Bastia

Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 19 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Paris FC

GERMANY

Kevin-Prince Boateng came on as a substitute to feature in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 defeat to Monchengladbach

Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Freiburg in their 1-0 win against Stuttgart

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored and was also sent off in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt

Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt as he made a return from suspension

Braydon Marvin Manu lasted 65 minutes in the game for Darmstadt

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 16 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 7-2 against Paderborn

Stephen Ambrosius was in action for Karlsrucher SC in their 6-0 win against Regensburg

ALBANIA

Edwin Gyasi was on the bench for Kukesi in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana

Alfred Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win against Egnatia

AUSTRIA

Frank Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 2-1 against A.Lustenau

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga saw 63 minutes of action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Truiden

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 2-1 win against Kortrijk

Joseph Paintsil marked another good performance for Genk in their 2-1 win against Cercle Brugge

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 3-1 win against Eupen

Isaac Nuhu saw 45 minutes of action for Eupen and Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench

BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah saw 45 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar as they lost 2-1 against Borac Banja Luka

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 4-3 against Cherno More

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 against Silkeborg

Ebenezer Ofori helped Vejle to a 2-1 win against Sonderjyske

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusuf was in action for Paide in their 7-2 win against Tallinna Kalev

EYGPT

Moro Salifu scored for Al Lttihad in their 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt

FINLAND

David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku as they lost 1-0 against AC Oulu

Jude Arthur featured in Haka’s game against HJK which they lost 3-0

Malik Abubakari was an unused substitute in the game

Eric Oteng scored for lLves in their 5-1 win against Mariehamn

Najeed Yakubu made his debut for lLves and Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn

Ishmael Yartey played 90 minutes in KPV Kokkola 1-1 draw against Mikkelin

Kingsley Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for SJK in their 2-1 win against KuPS

Nuhu Musah played the full throttle for KUPS

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against Lahti which they lost 3-2

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya as they defeated Beitar Jerusalem 4-1

LITHUANIA

Michael Anaba and Divine Naah were in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann

Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 2-2 draw against Siauliai FA

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus played 18 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 away win against Sparta Rotterdam

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson saw two minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 2-2 draw against Ham-Kam

Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they recorded a 1-0 win against Sarpsborg 08

PORTUGAL

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Estoril

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his second debut for Sporting Lisbon as they lost 3-0 to FC Porto

Moses Yaw climbed off the bench in their 2-1 win against Santa Clara

RUSSIA

Fameyeh scored his 5th goal of the season in the dying embers of the game to ensure Kazan claimed the maximum points of the match at the Trud Stadium.

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was in action for Dundee United as they lost 3-0 against St.Mirren

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 win against L.Mikulas

Kelvin Boateng saw 72 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-1 win against Dun.Streda


SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw against Supersport United

SWEDEN

Gideon Mensah was in action for Varberg in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng featured in Elfsborg 1-1 draw against Varnamo

Emmanuel Lomotey was an unused substitute in Malmo FF 1-1 draw against Mjallby

Benjamin Acquah scored in Helsingborg 2-1 win against Sundsvall

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Vasteras SK

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 against Galatasaray


USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng saw 42 minutes of action for New England Revolution as they lost 4-0 CF Montreal

Kwadwo Opoku scored in Los Angeles 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes

Latif Blessing played 63 minutes in the game before he was substituted

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment