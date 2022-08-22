Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Fameye, Yeboah, Pfeiffer scored for clubs

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.
Players to have scored.....
Moro Salifu scored for Al Lttihad in their 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt
Eric Oteng scored for lLves in their 5-1 win against Mariehamn
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace record a 3-1 win against Aston Villa
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 at home to Southampton
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton
Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth
Tariq Lamptey was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 win against West Ham
In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham
Andy Yiadom was in action as Reading cruised to a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough
Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle as Hull City lost 5-2 against West Brom
Jojo Wollacott was in action for Charlton in their 1-1 draw against Cambridge United
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they 4-1 against Real Madrid
Baba Iddrisu climbed off the bench to play in Mallorca’s 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at home
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 88 minutes in Spezia’s 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa against Benevento which ended in a draw
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Reims
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes in Clermont 1-0 win against Nice
Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 18 minutes of action for Rennes in their 2-1 win against Ac Ajaccio
Abdul Samed Salis played the full throttle for Lens in their 4-1 win against Monaco
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku featured in Amiens 3-1 win against Bastia
Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 19 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Paris FC
GERMANY
Kevin-Prince Boateng came on as a substitute to feature in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 defeat to Monchengladbach
Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Freiburg in their 1-0 win against Stuttgart
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored and was also sent off in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt
Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt as he made a return from suspension
Braydon Marvin Manu lasted 65 minutes in the game for Darmstadt
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 16 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 7-2 against Paderborn
Stephen Ambrosius was in action for Karlsrucher SC in their 6-0 win against Regensburg
ALBANIA
Edwin Gyasi was on the bench for Kukesi in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana
Alfred Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win against Egnatia
AUSTRIA
Frank Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 2-1 against A.Lustenau
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga saw 63 minutes of action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Truiden
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 2-1 win against Kortrijk
Joseph Paintsil marked another good performance for Genk in their 2-1 win against Cercle Brugge
Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 3-1 win against Eupen
Isaac Nuhu saw 45 minutes of action for Eupen and Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah saw 45 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar as they lost 2-1 against Borac Banja Luka
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 4-3 against Cherno More
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 against Silkeborg
Ebenezer Ofori helped Vejle to a 2-1 win against Sonderjyske
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusuf was in action for Paide in their 7-2 win against Tallinna Kalev
EYGPT
FINLAND
David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku as they lost 1-0 against AC Oulu
Jude Arthur featured in Haka’s game against HJK which they lost 3-0
Malik Abubakari was an unused substitute in the game
Najeed Yakubu made his debut for lLves and Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn
Ishmael Yartey played 90 minutes in KPV Kokkola 1-1 draw against Mikkelin
Kingsley Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for SJK in their 2-1 win against KuPS
Nuhu Musah played the full throttle for KUPS
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against Lahti which they lost 3-2
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya as they defeated Beitar Jerusalem 4-1
LITHUANIA
Michael Anaba and Divine Naah were in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann
Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 2-2 draw against Siauliai FA
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus played 18 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 away win against Sparta Rotterdam
NORWAY
Gilbert Koomson saw two minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 2-2 draw against Ham-Kam
Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they recorded a 1-0 win against Sarpsborg 08
PORTUGAL
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his second debut for Sporting Lisbon as they lost 3-0 to FC Porto
Moses Yaw climbed off the bench in their 2-1 win against Santa Clara
RUSSIA
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was in action for Dundee United as they lost 3-0 against St.Mirren
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 win against L.Mikulas
Kelvin Boateng saw 72 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-1 win against Dun.Streda
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw against Supersport United
SWEDEN
Gideon Mensah was in action for Varberg in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng featured in Elfsborg 1-1 draw against Varnamo
Emmanuel Lomotey was an unused substitute in Malmo FF 1-1 draw against Mjallby
Benjamin Acquah scored in Helsingborg 2-1 win against Sundsvall
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Vasteras SK
TURKEY
Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 against Galatasaray
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng saw 42 minutes of action for New England Revolution as they lost 4-0 CF Montreal
Latif Blessing played 63 minutes in the game before he was substituted