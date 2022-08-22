Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Fameye, Yeboah, Pfeiffer scored for clubs

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.



Players to have scored.....



Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt as he made a return from suspension



Moro Salifu scored for Al Lttihad in their 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt



Eric Oteng scored for lLves in their 5-1 win against Mariehamn



Fameyeh scored his 5th goal of the season in the dying embers of the game to ensure Kazan claimed the maximum points of the match at the Trud Stadium.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Estoril



Kwadwo Opoku scored in Los Angeles 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes



Ransford Yeboah scored and was also sent off in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace record a 3-1 win against Aston Villa



Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 at home to Southampton



Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton



Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth



Tariq Lamptey was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 win against West Ham



In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham



Andy Yiadom was in action as Reading cruised to a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough



Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle as Hull City lost 5-2 against West Brom



Jojo Wollacott was in action for Charlton in their 1-1 draw against Cambridge United



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they 4-1 against Real Madrid



Baba Iddrisu climbed off the bench to play in Mallorca’s 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at home



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 88 minutes in Spezia’s 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa against Benevento which ended in a draw



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Reims



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes in Clermont 1-0 win against Nice



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 18 minutes of action for Rennes in their 2-1 win against Ac Ajaccio



Abdul Samed Salis played the full throttle for Lens in their 4-1 win against Monaco



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku featured in Amiens 3-1 win against Bastia



Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 19 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Paris FC



GERMANY



Kevin-Prince Boateng came on as a substitute to feature in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 defeat to Monchengladbach



Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Freiburg in their 1-0 win against Stuttgart



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored and was also sent off in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt



Patrick Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for Darmstadt as he made a return from suspension



Braydon Marvin Manu lasted 65 minutes in the game for Darmstadt



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 16 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 7-2 against Paderborn



Stephen Ambrosius was in action for Karlsrucher SC in their 6-0 win against Regensburg



ALBANIA



Edwin Gyasi was on the bench for Kukesi in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana



Alfred Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win against Egnatia



AUSTRIA



Frank Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 2-1 against A.Lustenau



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga saw 63 minutes of action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Truiden



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 2-1 win against Kortrijk



Joseph Paintsil marked another good performance for Genk in their 2-1 win against Cercle Brugge



Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 3-1 win against Eupen



Isaac Nuhu saw 45 minutes of action for Eupen and Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah saw 45 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar as they lost 2-1 against Borac Banja Luka



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 4-3 against Cherno More



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 against Silkeborg



Ebenezer Ofori helped Vejle to a 2-1 win against Sonderjyske



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusuf was in action for Paide in their 7-2 win against Tallinna Kalev



EYGPT



Moro Salifu scored for Al Lttihad in their 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt



FINLAND



David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku as they lost 1-0 against AC Oulu



Jude Arthur featured in Haka’s game against HJK which they lost 3-0



Malik Abubakari was an unused substitute in the game



Eric Oteng scored for lLves in their 5-1 win against Mariehamn



Najeed Yakubu made his debut for lLves and Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn



Ishmael Yartey played 90 minutes in KPV Kokkola 1-1 draw against Mikkelin



Kingsley Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for SJK in their 2-1 win against KuPS



Nuhu Musah played the full throttle for KUPS



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS against Lahti which they lost 3-2



ISRAEL



Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya as they defeated Beitar Jerusalem 4-1



LITHUANIA



Michael Anaba and Divine Naah were in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann



Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 2-2 draw against Siauliai FA



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus played 18 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 away win against Sparta Rotterdam



NORWAY



Gilbert Koomson saw two minutes of action for Bodo/Glimt in their 2-2 draw against Ham-Kam



Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they recorded a 1-0 win against Sarpsborg 08



PORTUGAL



Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Estoril



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his second debut for Sporting Lisbon as they lost 3-0 to FC Porto



Moses Yaw climbed off the bench in their 2-1 win against Santa Clara



RUSSIA



Fameyeh scored his 5th goal of the season in the dying embers of the game to ensure Kazan claimed the maximum points of the match at the Trud Stadium.



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was in action for Dundee United as they lost 3-0 against St.Mirren



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 win against L.Mikulas



Kelvin Boateng saw 72 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-1 win against Dun.Streda





SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw against Supersport United



SWEDEN



Gideon Mensah was in action for Varberg in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden



Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng featured in Elfsborg 1-1 draw against Varnamo



Emmanuel Lomotey was an unused substitute in Malmo FF 1-1 draw against Mjallby



Benjamin Acquah scored in Helsingborg 2-1 win against Sundsvall



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Vasteras SK



TURKEY



Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 against Galatasaray





USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng saw 42 minutes of action for New England Revolution as they lost 4-0 CF Montreal



Kwadwo Opoku scored in Los Angeles 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes



Latif Blessing played 63 minutes in the game before he was substituted