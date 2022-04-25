 Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom, Bukari, Owusu, Twumasi on target for respective clubs 

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad across the globe. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed with their respective clubs in the information gathered through the monitoring.
Players on target
Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in the Turkish League.
Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win over Balikesirspor in the Turkish first division
Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Nantes in their big win against Bordeaux in the French Ligue I.
Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to score for Hartberg in their 3-1 win over Admira in Austria
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli top-flight league
Patrick Twumasi was on target for Netanya as they won 3-0 against Maccabi Haifa in Israel
Yaw Prepah scored to help Orlando Pirates eliminate Simba from the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal.
Richard Ofori scored the winning penalty to help Orlando Pirates reach the semifinals
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Man United due to injury
Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City against Aston Villa which ended in a draw
Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford against Tottenham
Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal as Southampton draw 2-2 against Brighton
In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured in the game for Reading as they lost 3-0 to Hull City
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Stoke
Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 3-1 win over Derby
In League One, Joe Dodoo scored for Doncaster in their 2-0 win over Burton
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Torino
Felix Afena Gyan was an unused substitute on the bench for As Roma as they lost 3-1 to Inter
Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina as they lost 2-1 against Salernitana
Caleb Ekuban played 58 minutes for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Cagliari
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made his second appearance for Hoffenheim in their 2-2 draw against Frankfurt
Ansgar Knauff played 85 minutes for Frankfurt
Kevin Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Augsburg
In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 80 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Heidenheim
Daniel Kofi Kyereh made a return from injury to play 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 2-1 to Darmstadt
Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Hannover
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku lasted 82 minutes in the game for Strasbourg as they lost 1-0 to Lille
Abdul Samed Salis played 45 minutes for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Angers
In Ligue 2, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens against Dunkerque which ended in a draw
Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless
ALBANIA
Michel Agbekpornu was in action for KF Egnatia in their 1-0 win over Skenderbeu
Alfred Mensah featured in the game for KF Engatia
AUSTRIA
BELGIUM
Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-0 win over RWDM47
Denis Odoi lasted 77 minutes in the game for Club Brugge in their 1-0 win over Antwerp
Joseph Paintsil helped Genk record a 1-0 win over Genk
Elisha Owusu played 11 minutes in the game for Gent
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 20 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Osijek
Isaah Abass was on the bench
DENMARK
Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win over Sonderjyske
Ernest Nuamah saw 18 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Viborg
ESTONIA
David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Tallinna Kalev
Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 2-1 defeat to Kuressaare
FINLAND
Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 1-0 win over Lahti
Patrick Ahiabu was in action for VPS as they lost 3-2 against Ilves
Anthony Annan was in action for TPS in their 3-0 win over JaPS
Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu
Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn
ISRAEL
Eugene Ansah saw 61 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin
Lawrence Ofori was in action for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera
KAZAKHSTAN
Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 1-0 win over Maqtaaral
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsiai against Siauliai FA
Francis Kyeremeh played 81 minutes for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Hegelmann
MALAYSIA
Alexander Agyakwa saw 77 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-0 defeat to Teremgganu
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia
James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Hibernians
Isaac Ntow came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hamrun in their 2-0 win over Gzira
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact as a substitute as he registered an assist in Ajax 1-0 win against Nijmegen
Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 win over Groningen
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they lost 3-2 to Aalesund
Ernest Boahene was on the bench for Stromsgodset as they lost 5-0 to Sandefjord
Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-0 defeat to Viking
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they lost 3-2 to Hearts
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 33 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Z.Moravce
Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were both in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered
Sharani Zuberu played 23 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Slovan Brastislava
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye was in action for Ljubljana against Tabor Sezana
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Golden Arrows which ended in a draw
SWEDEN
Kamal Issah saw 67 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 1-0 win against Dalkurd
Frank Arhin lasted 15 minutes in the game for Dalkurd
Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sarbah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna against Utsiktens which they won 3-2
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as he recorded a clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Lugano
PORTUGAL
Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Arouca
TURKEY
Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayaspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-2 to Konyaspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Huston Dynamo
Emmanuel Boateng saw 57 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to DC United
Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew against Sporting Kansas City which ended in a draw
Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids against Charlotte which ended in a draw
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte
In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 26 minutes of action for Detriot FC in their 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic
Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City