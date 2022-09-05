Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kudus score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.



Players to have scored



Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur



Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 98 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld



Michel Baidooscored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF



Andre Ayewscored his first goal of the season in Al Sadd's 2-1 win against Al Sailiya



Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United which ended in a draw



Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves



Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play in Brighton’s 5-2 win against Leicester City



Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play in the game



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester United



In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bristol City beat Blackburn 3-2



Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action in QPR’s defeat to Swansea City



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in the 2-1 win against Stoke



Benjamin Tetteh lasted 13 minutes in the game as they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton Athletic lost 3-1 against Bolton



In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 67 minutes of action for Colchester in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 3-0 win against Cadiz CF



Iddrisu Baba missed Mallorca’s game against Girona due to injury



In Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed was in action for Tenerife in their 1-0 win against Racing Santander



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan missed Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw against Juventus due to injury



Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute in Cremonese game against Sassuolo



Edwin Gyasi lasted 87 minutes in the game for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Bologna



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 74 minutes of action in Genoa’s 3-3 draw against Parma



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 against Marseille



Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Brest



Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Toulouse



Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens as they drew 1-1 against Reims



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 45 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Troyes



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Grenoble



Koffi Kouao played 90 minutes for Metz against Annecy which ended in a draw



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made his first start of the season for Bochum against Werder Bremen which they lost 2-0



Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed Freiburg’s 3-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday



Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi made an assist on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen



In Bundesliga II, Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 against Heidenheim



Kwesi Okeyer Wriedt climbed off the bench to play in Holstein Kiel’s game against Regensburg which ended in a draw



Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher as they lost to Hamburger SV 1-0



Braydon Manu was on the scoresheet for SV Darmstadt 98 in their 1-1 stalemate against DSC Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in the German 2 Bundesliga.





Patrick Pfeiffer saw 90 minutes for Arminia Bielefeld



ALBANIA



Edwin Gyasi was in action for Kukesi as they lost 2-1 against Kastrioti



AUSTRIA



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Sturm Graz which ended in a draw



Mohammed Fuseini climbed off the bench to feature for Sturm Graz



Forson Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 1-0 to Rapid Vienna



Augustine Boakye saw 34 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC against A.Klagenfurt which they lost 4-3



AZERBAIJAN



Godsway Donyoh helped Neftci Baku to a 3-0 win against Sumqayit



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Majeed Ashimeru saw 35 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven in that 2-2 draw



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 4-0 win against Cercle Brugge on Friday



Francis Abu saw 71 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge



Joseph Paintsil saw 88 minutes of action for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a draw



Isaac Nuhu featured in the game for Eupen against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal.



Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen as Mubarak Wakaso missed the game due to injury



Daniel Opare saw 58 minutes of action for RFC Seraing in their 3-2 win against KV Mechelen



David Atanga was in action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Liege



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku saw 68 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 defeat to Lok.Plovdiv



Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-1 against D.Zagreb



Jacob Aboosah was an unused substitute in the game for Rijeka



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to feature in Doxa’s 1-0 defeat to Apollon



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa



DENMARK



In First Division. Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 2-1 defeat against Koge



ESTONIA



Razak Yusif helped Paide to a 2-1 win against Kalju



FINLAND



Najeed Yakubu was in action for ILVES against KuPS which ended in a draw



Kingsley Ofori helped SJK to a 2-0 win against VPS



Prosper Ahiabu played 90 minutes for VPS in that defeat



David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku in their 3-2 win against Mariehamn



Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah came on as subsitutes to play for Mariehamn



GREECE



In Super League, Richmond Boakye Yiadom made his debut for Lamia against Asteras Tripolis which ended in a draw



ISRAEL



Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for Ashdod as they lost 3-0 against Hapoel Jerusalem



Eugene Ansah saw 22 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa



LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris



Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris



MALAYSIA



Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Ankrah both featured in the game for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT



MALTA



James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win against Balzan



MEXICO



Clifford Aboagye played 69 minutes for Querretaro in their 1-1 draw against Puebla



MOLDOVA



Patrick Kpozo was in action for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Dacia Buiucani



Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalorah did not make the match day squad



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur



PORTUGAL



Abdul Fatawu made a brief appearance for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-0 win against Estroil



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United against Motherwell which ended in a stalemate



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi saw 79 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Podbrezova



Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah were both in action for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg



SWEDEN



Ibrahim Sadiq lasted 25 minutes in the game for Hacken in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors



Michel Baidoo scored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF



Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes in the game whilst Emmanuel Lomotey was on the bench for Malmo



Mensiro made a brief appearance for Ostersend in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK



Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim, powered his Swedish club Halmstads BK to a 3-2 win against Skövde AIK on Sunday in the Superettan.



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel as they lost 2-1 against Sion



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post For St.Gallen in their 2-1 win against Young Boys



TURKEY



In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey saw 72 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 to Trabzonspor



Benjamin Mensah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 2-0 against Fenerbache



In Lig 1, Isaac Atanga made an appearance for Goztepe against Genxlerbirligi which ended in a draw



Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 4-0 against Rizespor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action fro FC Dallas in their 3-0 win against Minnesota United



Abu Danladi was on the bench for the loosing team



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah both featured in the game for Columbus Crew against Chicago Fire which ended in a draw



Harrison Afful played 85 minutes for Charlotte FC in their 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati