Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kamaldeen, Tetteh score on return from Black Stars duty

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a report on how the players fared with their club on return from the international break.



Players to have scored over the weekend



Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday



Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa in the Qatari Super League



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor in the Turkish League.



Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.



Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti in Finland



Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played full throttle in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium



Mohammed Salisu put up another impressive performance for Southampton against Leeds United



Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their goalless draw against Norwich



In English Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom returned to action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Barnsley



Andy Yiadom was on the bench for QPR as they lost 4-1 against Fulham



In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for MK Dons against Shrewsbury in their 1-0 defeat



In League II, Jojo Wollacot was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-2 draw against Rochdale



Brendam Wiredu was on action for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Harrogate



Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley Town as they lost to Sutton



SPAIN



Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Sevilla as they lost 1-0



In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng played 78 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Salernitana



Caleb Ekuban played 59 minutes for Genoa in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum against Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Regensburg in that 1-1 draw



Daniel Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim



Braydon Marvin Manu made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win over Werder Bremen



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Lille



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku did not feature for Strasbourg in their 5-1 win over St Etienne



Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz



Osman Bukari saw 53 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux



Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Bordeaux



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiah played 20 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Paris FC



Emmanuel Lomotey climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 defeat to Dijon



AUSTRIA



Kelvin Yeboah was in action for Sturm Graz in their 1-0 win over Ried



Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK



BELARUS



Francis Narh played full throttle for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over BATE



Dennis Tetteh was an unused substitute for Slavia Mozyr



Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against FC Gomel



Julius Ofori played 74 minutes for Energetik-Bgu against Dynamo Brest which ended in a goalless draw



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk on Friday



Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk



Majeed Ashimeru saw 18 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against St.Truiden



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were both in action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Tsarsko Selo



Carlos Ohene saw 20 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 3-2 against CSKA Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-3 draw against D.Zagreb



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol. Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Paphos



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Midtjylland



Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Fredericia



In First Division, Frank Assiniki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 1-0 win over Nykobing



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri was ina action for Levadia in their 3-2 defeat to Tulevik



Abdul Razak Yusif saw 10 minutes of action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Flora



Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide



FAROE ISLANDS



Samudeen Musah scored in TB Tvoroyri 5-2 defeat to Streymur



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Musah Armah was shown a red card for the losers



FINLAND



Baba Mensah was 90 minutes of action for Klubi 04 in their 2-0 win over Mikkelin



Mohammed Abubakari played 45 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu



Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti



Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene were in action for Honka



Eric Oteng was in action for Illves as they lost 3-2 to HJK



Jude Arthur was involved in SJK 2-2 draw against HIFK



Anthony Annan was an unused substitute in Inter Tuku 3-2 defeat to KuPS



ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem



Cletus Nombil was in action for Hapoel Jerusalem



Mohammed Kamaheni saw seven minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin



KAZAKHSTAN



David Mawutor played 90 minutes for Shakhtar Karagandy in their 1-0 win over Kaspij Aktau



Joachim Adukor saw 90 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-1 defeat to K.Almaty



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh scored for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Dziugas Telsiai



MALTA



James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Sirens



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 62 minutes in Ajax 2-0 win over Heerenveen



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu was on the bench for Odds BK against Sandefjord



Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo in their 2-1 win over Sarpsborg



NORTH MACEDONIA



Prince Amponsah was in action for Pelister in their 2-0 defeat to Renova



PORTUGAL



Lawrence Ofori saw 30 minutes of action for Famalicao in their 4-0 win over Academica



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah made a brief appearance for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Gornik Z.



QATAR



Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played 88 minutes for FC Craiova in their 1-0 defeat to UTA Arad



SAUDI ARABIA



Afriyie Acquah saw 60 minutes of action for Al Batin in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab



Samuel Owusu lasted 88 minutes in the game for Al Feiha against Al-Raed as they won by a lone goal.



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang saw 55 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-0 defeat to Dun.Streda



Sharani Zuberu played 24 minutes for Dun Streda



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Cape Town City



SWEDEN



Ghanaian trio Frank Arhin, Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 defeat to Malmo FF



Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF



Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Varbergs in their 2-1 defeat to Sirius



Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad in their 2-1 defeat to Degerfors



Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad



Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro as they lost to Goteborg



SWITZERLAND



In Swiss League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 2-1 win over Servette



TURKEY



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor



Isaac Cofie played 45 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor



UKRAINE



Raymond Owusu was in action for Zorya in their 6-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk



USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful made a brief appearance for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Inter Miami



Jonathan Mensah missed the action for Columbus Crew



Emmanuel Boateng saw 23 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire



Isaac Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando City