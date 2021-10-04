You are here: HomeSports2021 10 04Article 1371634

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew bags fourth goal, as Schlupp scores on injury return

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Andre Dede Ayew celebrates a goal for his club Al Sadd Andre Dede Ayew celebrates a goal for his club Al Sadd

Ghanasoccernet.com brings to you a report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on how the players performed before leaving their clubs for the international break.

Players to have scored

Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City

Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante

Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 6-3 win over Istra 1961

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi

Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday when FC St Gallen lost to Grasshopper CZ.

Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 4-2 win over Levski Sofia

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu found the back of the net for the second time this season as MKE Ankaragucu beat Erzurumspor BB on Sunday.

Check the report below............

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City

Jordan Ayew lasted 52 minutes in the game for Palace

Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City

Salisu Mohammed played the full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their goalless draw against Brighton

Tariq Lamptey was on the bench for Brighton

In Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-2 win over Preston

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom played for Reading in their 1-0 win over Cardiff

In Championship, Hiram Boateng saw 13 minutes of action for Milton Keynes Dons in their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster

Joe Dodoo saw 76 minutes of action for Doncaster

In League II, Thomas Asante Brandon was shown the red card as Salford lost to Colchester 2-0

Brendan Wiredu climbed off the bench to play 39 minutes for Colchester

Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley in their 2-1 defeat to Tranmere

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante

Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 defeat to Elche

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Verona

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 win over PSG.

The Ghanaian youngster provided an assist for Rennes in the game

Salis Abdul Samed was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Lorient

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

Gideon Mensah saw 22 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Monaco

Myron Boadu was in action for Monaco

Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier

Osman Bukari saw 66 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-0 win over Troyes

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble

Erwin Koffi was in action for Pau FC

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 defeat to FC Koln

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 77 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was an unused substitute in the game for Paderborn in their 3-2 win over Dusseldorf

Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full throttle for St.Pauli in their 3-0 win over SG Dynamo Dresden

Michael Akoto was in action for Dynamo

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Egnatia 2-1 win over Kastrioti

Dennis Dowouna and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in goalless draw against Vllaznia

Joseph Asante, Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were on the bench

Reuben Acquah played 90 minutes for Teuta in their 3-2 win over Kukesi

BELARUS

Daniel Sosah was in action for Isloch Minisk in their 4-0 win over Vitebsk

Francis Narh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 3-0 to FC Gomel

Sulley Muniru came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Dynamo Brest in their 2-2 draw against FC Minsk

Julius Ofori was in action for Energetik-Bgu Minsk in their 2-0 defeat to Slutsk

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah and Majeed Ashimeru were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge

Kamal Sowah played the full throttle for Club Brugge

Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi

David Atanga was on the bench for Oostende in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia

Carlos Ohene played the full throttle for Tsarsko Solo in their 2-1 defeat to CSKA Sofia

Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 4-2 win over Levski Sofia

CANADA

Rapheal Ohin was in action for Valour in their 1-1 draw against Edmonton

Gabriel Boakye played for Edmonton

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 6-3 win over Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Mensah was on the bench for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against Paphos

Alhassan Wakaso saw 34 minutes of action in Nicosia 1-0 win over Omonia

DENMARK

In SuperLiga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi featured in Nordsjaelland 4-1 defeat to Silkeborg

Young goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura was on the bench

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 4-0 win over Narva

Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide

FINLAND

Nasiru Banahene saw 72 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against Mariehamn

Eric Oteng played 90 minutes for llves as they lost 2-1 to KuPS

Ishmael Yartey climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Haka in their goalless draw game against AC Oulu

Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over HIFK

Jude Arthur saw 63 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-2 win over HJK

GREECE

Lumor Agbenyenu saw 22 minutes of action for Aris against Smyrnis which ended goalless

HUNGARY

Clinton Osei came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for MTK Budapest

ISRAEL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi were both in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona

Montari Kamahenin lasted 45 minutes in the game for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Hadera

LITHUANIA

Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen

Francis Kyeremeh saw 73 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 3-0 win over Banga

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus warmed the bench as Ajax lost to Utrecht 1-0 at home

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu was left on the bench in Odds Bk 3-1 defeat to Molde

Isaac Twum lasted 44 minutes in the game for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Brann

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Piast Gilwice

PORTUGAL

In Liga Portugal, Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Famalicao

Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao

QATAR

In QSL, Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi

SAUDI ARABIA

Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-2 draw against Al-Faisaly

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to feature for Dun Streda in their 4-2 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Trnava

Kelvin Boateng was on the bench for Trnava

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana against Maribor which ended goalless

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy

Kwame Preprah was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw against Cape Town City

Richard Zuma made a brief appearance for Maritzburg in their 2-1 defeat to Royal AM

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg in their 1-0 win over Goteborg

Gideon Mensah lasted 51 minutes in the game for Varbergs against Degerfors which ended goalless

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Ostersunds

Thomas Boakye was unused substitute for Halmstad.

Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin were on the bench for Ostersunds

Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden

Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Orebro in their 2-1 defeat to Hacken

Enoch Adu played 10 minutes for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Malmo FF

Malik Abubakari came off the bench to play 26 minutes for Malmo FF.

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they lost 5-2 against Grasshoppers

Nuhu Musah was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen

Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday when FC St Gallen lost to Grasshopper CZ.

TURKEY

In SuperLiga, Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor

Bernard Mensah was not included in the matchday squad

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their 2-1 defeat to Besiktas

Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle for Yeni Matayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Hatayspor

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Yeni Matayaspor

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu found the back of the net for the second time this season as MKE Ankaragucu beat Erzurumspor BB on Sunday.

USA

In MLS, Isaac Atanga saw 60 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls

In USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu helped Birmingham beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0

Gershon Koffie was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2

Solomon Asante played 84 minutes for Phonix Rising in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC

News

Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security

Inside National Security raid that led to arrest of Savelugu 'terror-linked' Imam

Business

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE

Dubai eyes Ghana as next investment frontier

Entertainment

Nii Saka Brown is an Actor

I was sacked from a job interview because I stole chicken in a TV commercial – Nii Saka Brown

Africa

Whitemoney na him win di money afta di show end yesterday

BBNaija: Whitemoney win Big Brother Naija season six, Liquorose chop second

Opinions

Sam Pyne is

The smoothness level of Sam Pyne