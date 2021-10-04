Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew bags fourth goal, as Schlupp scores on injury return

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021
Ghanasoccernet.com brings to you a report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on how the players performed before leaving their clubs for the international break.
Players to have scored
Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City
Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante
Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 6-3 win over Istra 1961
Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi
Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday when FC St Gallen lost to Grasshopper CZ.
Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 4-2 win over Levski Sofia
Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu found the back of the net for the second time this season as MKE Ankaragucu beat Erzurumspor BB on Sunday.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City
Jordan Ayew lasted 52 minutes in the game for Palace
Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City
Salisu Mohammed played the full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea
Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their goalless draw against Brighton
Tariq Lamptey was on the bench for Brighton
In Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-2 win over Preston
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom played for Reading in their 1-0 win over Cardiff
In Championship, Hiram Boateng saw 13 minutes of action for Milton Keynes Dons in their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster
Joe Dodoo saw 76 minutes of action for Doncaster
In League II, Thomas Asante Brandon was shown the red card as Salford lost to Colchester 2-0
Brendan Wiredu climbed off the bench to play 39 minutes for Colchester
Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley in their 2-1 defeat to Tranmere
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante
Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 defeat to Elche
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Verona
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 win over PSG.
The Ghanaian youngster provided an assist for Rennes in the game
Salis Abdul Samed was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Lorient
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
Gideon Mensah saw 22 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Monaco
Myron Boadu was in action for Monaco
Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier
Osman Bukari saw 66 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-0 win over Troyes
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble
Erwin Koffi was in action for Pau FC
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 defeat to FC Koln
Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 77 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig
In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was an unused substitute in the game for Paderborn in their 3-2 win over Dusseldorf
Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full throttle for St.Pauli in their 3-0 win over SG Dynamo Dresden
Michael Akoto was in action for Dynamo
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Egnatia 2-1 win over Kastrioti
Dennis Dowouna and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in goalless draw against Vllaznia
Joseph Asante, Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were on the bench
Reuben Acquah played 90 minutes for Teuta in their 3-2 win over Kukesi
BELARUS
Daniel Sosah was in action for Isloch Minisk in their 4-0 win over Vitebsk
Francis Narh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 3-0 to FC Gomel
Sulley Muniru came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Dynamo Brest in their 2-2 draw against FC Minsk
Julius Ofori was in action for Energetik-Bgu Minsk in their 2-0 defeat to Slutsk
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah and Majeed Ashimeru were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge
Kamal Sowah played the full throttle for Club Brugge
Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi
David Atanga was on the bench for Oostende in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia
Carlos Ohene played the full throttle for Tsarsko Solo in their 2-1 defeat to CSKA Sofia
Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 4-2 win over Levski Sofia
CANADA
Rapheal Ohin was in action for Valour in their 1-1 draw against Edmonton
Gabriel Boakye played for Edmonton
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 6-3 win over Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Mensah was on the bench for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against Paphos
Alhassan Wakaso saw 34 minutes of action in Nicosia 1-0 win over Omonia
DENMARK
In SuperLiga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi featured in Nordsjaelland 4-1 defeat to Silkeborg
Young goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura was on the bench
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 4-0 win over Narva
Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide
FINLAND
Nasiru Banahene saw 72 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against Mariehamn
Eric Oteng played 90 minutes for llves as they lost 2-1 to KuPS
Ishmael Yartey climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Haka in their goalless draw game against AC Oulu
Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over HIFK
Jude Arthur saw 63 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-2 win over HJK
GREECE
Lumor Agbenyenu saw 22 minutes of action for Aris against Smyrnis which ended goalless
HUNGARY
Clinton Osei came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for MTK Budapest
ISRAEL
Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi were both in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona
Montari Kamahenin lasted 45 minutes in the game for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Hadera
LITHUANIA
Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen
Francis Kyeremeh saw 73 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 3-0 win over Banga
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus warmed the bench as Ajax lost to Utrecht 1-0 at home
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu was left on the bench in Odds Bk 3-1 defeat to Molde
Isaac Twum lasted 44 minutes in the game for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Brann
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Piast Gilwice
PORTUGAL
In Liga Portugal, Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Famalicao
Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao
QATAR
In QSL, Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi
SAUDI ARABIA
Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-2 draw against Al-Faisaly
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to feature for Dun Streda in their 4-2 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce
Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Trnava
Kelvin Boateng was on the bench for Trnava
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana against Maribor which ended goalless
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy
Kwame Preprah was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw against Cape Town City
Richard Zuma made a brief appearance for Maritzburg in their 2-1 defeat to Royal AM
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg in their 1-0 win over Goteborg
Gideon Mensah lasted 51 minutes in the game for Varbergs against Degerfors which ended goalless
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Ostersunds
Thomas Boakye was unused substitute for Halmstad.
Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin were on the bench for Ostersunds
Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden
Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Orebro in their 2-1 defeat to Hacken
Enoch Adu played 10 minutes for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Malmo FF
Malik Abubakari came off the bench to play 26 minutes for Malmo FF.
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they lost 5-2 against Grasshoppers
Nuhu Musah was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen
Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday when FC St Gallen lost to Grasshopper CZ.
TURKEY
In SuperLiga, Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor
Bernard Mensah was not included in the matchday squad
Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their 2-1 defeat to Besiktas
Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle for Yeni Matayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Hatayspor
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Yeni Matayaspor
Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu found the back of the net for the second time this season as MKE Ankaragucu beat Erzurumspor BB on Sunday.
USA
In MLS, Isaac Atanga saw 60 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls
In USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu helped Birmingham beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0
Gershon Koffie was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2
Solomon Asante played 84 minutes for Phonix Rising in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC