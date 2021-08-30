Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: 9 players score for clubs

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad from their respective clubs over the weekend.



European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a detailed report on how the players performed for their clubs.



Players to have scored this weekend



Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon



Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate



Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide



Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju in Estonia



Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine



Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK in Sweden



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep in the Turkish League.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu was adjudged Man of the match in Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle United



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s heavy defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad



Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Norwich



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against West Ham



Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad for Brentford against Aston Villa



In England Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 4-0 to Huddersfield



Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-0 win over Coventry



In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 2-0 win over Accrington



In League Two, Brendan Manu played the full throttle for Colchester United in their 1-1 draw against Rochdale



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration in the game for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Espanyol



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng lasted 87 minutes in the game for Real Oviedo in their goalless draw game against Tenerife



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 6-1 to Lazio



Alfred Duncan played his first game this season for Fiorentina in their 2-1 win over Torino



Caleb Ekuban played 45 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 defeat to Napoli



In Serie B, Abdul Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they lost 1-0 to Parma



Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone as they lost 5-0 to Spal



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Osman Bukari saw 69 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 against Lyon



Gideon Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 4-0 defeat to Nice



Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 45 minutes in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 defeat to Angers



Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-1 win over Brest



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Metz



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon



Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes as they lost 1-0 to Toulouse



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Adams Nuhu Kasim made the bench for the first time this season for Hoffenheim against Dortmund



Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to FC Koln



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-0 against Mainz



In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 as they lost 4-0 to Darmstadt



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh played 89 minutes for St.Pauli in their 2-0 win over Regensburg



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Dynamo Dresden



AUSTRIA



In Bundesliga, Kelvin Yeboah featured in the game for Sturm Graz in their 1-1 draw against Admira



BELARUS



Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate



Francis Narh saw 90 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-1 defeat to Slutsk



BELGIUM



In Pro League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrik in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen



Majeed Ashiremu and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Genk



David Atanga saw 16 minutes of action for Oostende in their 2-0 defeat to Waregem



Thomas Agyepong was in action for Lommel SK in their 2-2 draw against Deinze



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad



CANADA



In Premier League, Leonard Owusu saw 35 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 4-3 defeat to Pacific FC



Raphael Ohin was in action for Valour in their 3-2 defeat against Pacific FC



CROATIA



Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Hajduk Split



DENMARK



Ghanaian trio Francis Abu, Lasso Coulibaly, and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-1 against Aalborg



In First Division, Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were in action for Fremad Amager as they lost 2-1 against Fredericia



Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lynby as they lost to Horsens 2-1



Frank Assinki played the full throttle for Koge in their 2-2 draw against Vendsyssel



EGYPT



Winful Cobbinah saw eight minutes of action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 3-2 defeat to El Ismaily



Issahaku Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Wadi Degla in their 2-2 draw against El Entag-El Harby



ESTONIA



Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif both featured for Paide in their 4-1 win over Kuressaare



Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide



Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju



FAROE ISLANDS



Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah featured in the game for TB Tvoroyri in their 2-2 draw against IF Fuglafjordur



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Benehane both played for Honka as they lost 3-0 to HIFK



Jude Arthur saw 82 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-0 win over Haka



Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kameni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv



Godsway Donyoh got some game time for Hapoel Hadera in their goalless draw against Maccabi Haifa



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Emmanuel Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem as they lost 2-0 to H.Beer Sheva



Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for H.Beer Sheva



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgris in their 4-2 win over Dainava Alytus in the A. Lyga



Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus



MALAYASIA



Abubakar Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Sri Pahang in their 3-0 defeat to Johor DT



Nana Poku saw 83 minutes of action for PERAK in their 1-0 defeat to Kedah



MOLDOVA



Edmund Addo was in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-0 win over Balti



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu lasted 84 minutes in the game for Odd in their 1-0 defeat to Stromsgodset



Isaac Twum played 90 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 defeat to Lillestrom



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Legia on Sunday



PORTUGAL



Francis Cann and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Boavista



Lawrence Ofori made a brief appearance for Famalicao in their 1-1 draw against Sporting



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes against Braga



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craivoa in their 1-1 draw against Farul Constanta



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine



Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their goalless draw game against Sered



Benson Anang featured in the game for Zilina as they drew 1-1 against Trnava



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye saw 90 minutes of action for Ljubljana in their 3-1 win over Aluminij



SWEDEN



Nasiru Moro scored an own goal for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to AIK



Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK



Enock Adu was on the bench for Mjallby in their 2-0 win over Degerfors



Gideon Mensah was in action for Varbergs in their 1-0 win over Halmstad



Sadat Karim made a brief appearance for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Varbergs



Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad



Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 1-0 win over Landskrona



Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK



Lawson Sabah played 90 minutes for Vasteras SK



Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin were both in action for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Norrkoping



Malik Abubakari saw 69 minutes of action for Malmo FF in their 2-1 defeat to Hammarby



SWITZERLAND



In Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-3 draw against Zurich



TURKEY



In Super Lig, Bernard Mensah made a return from injury to play for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir



Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor



Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep



Isaac Sackey saw 12 minutes for action for Hatayspor in their 5-0 win over Alanyaspor



Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Goztepe



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu saw 45 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 defeat to Zorya Luhansk



USA



Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati



Isaac Atanga scored his first goal for Cincinnati in the game.



Latif Blessing saw 90 minutes for Los Angeles in their 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy



Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-0 defeat to New York City



In USL Championship, Isaac Bawa played 90 minutes for La Galaxy 2 in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights



Samuel Ashitey played 72 minutes for Hartford Athletic in their 3-2 Pittsburgh



Gershon Koffie played the full throttle for Indy Eleven in their 2-0 win over Real Monarchs



Anderson Asiedu saw 90 minutes of action for Birmingham in their 2-1 win over Louisville City



Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for New Mexico as they lost 3-2 to Solomon Asante’s Phoenix Rising.



Francis Atuahene and Dominic Oduro were in action for Memphis against Sporting Kansas City 2 which ended goalless



Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy