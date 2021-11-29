Performance of Ghana Player Abroad wrap-up: Partey's Arsenal back to winning ways

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how the players performed.
Black Stars striker Joel Fameyeh scored for FC Orenburg in the Russian National Football League on Saturday afternoon.
Fameyeh took his goals tally in the season to double figures when Orenburg beat Akron Togliatti 3-0 at away in the Russian second-tier.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 84 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United
Jordan Ayew came on as a substitute to play four minutes for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa in that 2-1 defeat
Jeffrey Schlupp warmed the bench for Crystal Palace
Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration for Southampton in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool
Tariq Lamptey saw 75 minutes of action for Brighton in their goalless draw against Leeds
Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City in their 4-2 win over Watford
In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Swansea City in their 3-2 win over Swansea City
In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 27 minutes of action for MK Dons in their 4-0 win over Morecambe
In League Two,
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was unused substitute for Real Oviedo against Mirandes which ended 1-1
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played the entire duration for Genoa against Udinese which ended goalless
Serie B, Godfred Donsah played 56 minutes for Crotone as they lost by a lone goal to L.R.Vicenza
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Lille
Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Monaco
Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg
Salis Abdul Samed played the full throttle for Clermont against Reims which they lost by a lone goal
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a brief appearance for Bochum against Freiburg which they won 2-1
Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Greuther Furth as they lost 6-3 to Hoffenheim
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu saw 71 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-1 win over Aue
Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 90 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Nurmberg
Kelvin Ofori saw 5 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock
ALBANIA
Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani
Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw
Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Skenderbeu and Richard Danso was also an unused substitute for KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger in their 1-0 win over Admira
Seth Paintsil saw 25 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 2-1 win over LASK
BELARUS
Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr against Din Minsk which ended goalless
Julius Ofori played the full throttle for Energetik-BGU in their 4-0 win over Isloch
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genk as they lost 3-2 against Club Brugge
Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge
Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot against Waregem
Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 2-2 draw against Kortrijk
Eric Ocansey warmed the bench for Kortrijk
Majeed Ashimeru came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Charleroi
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku saw 73 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw game against Slavia Sofia
Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo against Botev Vratsa which ended goalless
CROATIA
Issah Abass played 59 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Slaven Belupo
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo lasted the entire duration for OL.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes of action for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Paeek
DENMARK
Frank Assinkii lasted 70 minutes in the game for Koge in their 1-1 draw against Helsingor
In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Vendsyssel
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubub played for National Bank Egypt as they won 2-1 against Arab Contractors
Diawisie Taylor warmed the bench for Future FC as they lost 1-0 to El Gaish
Benjamin Afutu Kotey and Stephen Sey were in action for El Sharkia Lel Dokhan as they lost 2-0 to El Gouna
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 68 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Narva
Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide against Flora
ISRAEL
Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem against Hapoel Hadera which ended goalless
Eugene Ansah saw 29 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 win over Kiryat Shmona
Cletus Nombil saw 29 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 1-0 defeat to Ashdod
Zakaria Mugeez climbe off the bench to play 24 minutes for Ashdod
Mohammed Kamaheni was on the bench
MALAYSIA
Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu as they lost 3-0 to Johor DT
MALTA
Jude Arthur scored for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Mosta
NETHERLANDS
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 63 minutes of action for Willem II against G.A Eagles
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 2-1 defeat Valerenga
Isaac Twum saw 45 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 3-1 defeat to Sarpsborg 08
Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt against Rosenborg
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Radomiak Radom as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Gil Vicente in their 2-2 draw against Moreirense
Lawrence Ofori warmed the bench for Famalicao against Portimonense as they lost 3-0
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for U Craiova 1948 against Din.Bucuresti which ended goalless
Ahmed Said was on the bench for FC Arges in their 1-0 win over UTAD Arad
SAUDI ARABIA
Samuel Owusu played the full throttle for AL Feiha in their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawon
John Boye was on the bench for Al Feiha
SLOVAKIA
Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Trencin
Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin
Kelvin Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Trnava against Ruzomberok which they lost 3-0
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.
SWEDEN
Benjamin Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Helsingborg in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK
Lawson Sabah played 13 minutes in the game for Vasteras SK
Gideon Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 win over Djurgarden
Frank Arhin and Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 4-0 defeat to Goteborg
Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad against Hammarby
Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Kalmar
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Sion
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Rizespor
Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 4-0 defeat to Sivasspor
Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor
Patrick Awuku and Haqi Osman warmed the bench in Yeni Malatyaspor game against Galatasaray
In Lig I, Mahatma Otoo lasted 58 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor against Manisa FK which ended goalless
Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost to Samsunspor by a lone goal
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 defeat to Dnipro-1
Ernest played 75 minutes for Lviv in their 1-0 win over Mariupol